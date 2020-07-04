Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 111 3 8 6 21 27 73 1

Klinger
4/7/2020 10:20 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Um... what?

View this post on Instagram

Next level shit @nightofthejumps @jeyrouanet

A post shared by Moto X Tube (@motoxtube) on

 


Ping's take: I need to ride this track.

 


Ping's take: Winner, winner, Chicken dinner.

View this post on Instagram

Chicken @jeffmatiasevich

A post shared by Chris Hultner (@hultnerphoto) on

 


Ping's take: Choose your favorite PPE

View this post on Instagram

Chose your fighter. I’m going with number 11

A post shared by Fire Department Chronicles (@firedepartmentchronicles) on

 


Ping's take: Ozzie has been killing the quarantine posts.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine Humor #SizeMatters #peace

A post shared by Dave Osterman (@ozzydaveo) on

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: One thing we never want to experience on a bike.

 



Resnick's take: Jettson letting that 450 eat.

View this post on Instagram

The big 4fiddy power vid @jack_chambers102

A post shared by Jett Lawrence (@jettson83) on

 


Resnick's take: Seely stepping up the bump start game.

View this post on Instagram

Not another bump start video.

A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on

 


Resnick's take: Well, this escalated quickly...

View this post on Instagram

So pumped just clocked my quickest lap time

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 


Resnick's take: Uncle Ronnie has some competition.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: This bike and gear combo was an A+. 

View this post on Instagram

@hultnerphoto 09’ Vegas SX

A post shared by Ivan Tede .co (@hotsauce9) on

 



Grant's take: Look at these youngsters! 

 


Grant's take: You might notice something slightly different in SwapmotoLive’s new pin up of Nicole Cesa.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: A little late for April fools. 

 


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest