Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks
Resnick's take: Unfortunate to see this but I wonder who will fill the spot?
Resnick's take: How about this layout?
Resnick's take: Tuck 'n roll.
Resnick's take: Hot on his tail.
Ping's Picks
Ping's take: Chris “The Beav” Hultner was the sharpest of shooters in the 90’s. Follow for amazing shots from the pre-digital era.
Ping's take: Do you think Liam feels the pressure of his dad and grandad's legacy??
Ping's take: This guy is amazing... and likely on his way to another gold medal.
Ping's take: Want to race mountain bikes with Jeff Ward, Johnny O', and a bunch of other moto royalty? This is your place.
Ping's take: Non-Moto alert! Want to see what my fire department does? Follow us!
COUNTY FIRE RESCUES ONE FROM APARTMENT BLAZE At 10:47 this evening, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a .commercial structure fire at an apartment .complex in the 900 block of West 2nd Street in the city of San Bernardino. While enroute, units were advised of a possible occupant refusing to leave the residence. Firefighters arrived to di .cover a two-story apartment .complex with smoke and fire .coming from the upper floor. With the assistance of San Bernardino City Police Department, the bottom floor and adjacent units were evacuated. Under heavy fire .conditions, firefighters made entry into the primary apartment, located a victim, and successfully rescued the individual from the fire. Through a .coordinated process of ventilation and interior attack, County Fire knocked down the blaze and running attic fire that was threatening the adjoining apartments. One civilian suffered critical burn injuries and was transported to the regional burn center for definitive treatment. There were no other reported injuries to civilians or public safety personnel. Eight medic engines, two truck .companies, two battalion chiefs, and an investigator from County Fire totaling 33 personnel were assigned to the incident. The Red Cross was notified for assistance with numerous displaced residents. Damage estimates are still being .compiled, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation through County Fire’s Office of the Fire Marshall. Date/Time: Sunday, December 8, 2019 10:47 pm Location: 900 block W 2nd St San Bernardino Incident: Commercial Structure Fire with Burn Victim #19-273291 Contact: Eric Sherwin, Public Information Officer (909) 547-5080 📸: @FirePhotoGirl
Klinger's Picks
Klinger's take: Mind the logs.
Klinger's take: Goon riding practice starts early.
Klinger's take: Forget the cheeseburger, I'll take a dirt bike in paradise.
Video Pol Tarrés - Hebo Dominicana in my Youtube Chanel Pol Tarrés BARCELONA, SPAIN (December 5, 2019) - Pol Tarrés has been part of the Hebo family for two decades. A few years after being crowned the World Trials Champion (2010), Pol decided to follow his heart and fulfil his destiny in the world of Enduro. “For Hebo, Pol is an integral part of the family and there .couldn’t be a better way to celebrate this partnership than this video project. We believed in his skills since day 1 but we wanted the world to see wat Pol is capable of doing on two wheels when given the .complete freedom. And “Dominicana” is just a trailer of what Pol can do and how he is taking the sport to the next level.” - An amazing video about caribbean culture and dreamy riding locations. Pol Tarrés (26 years old), was named 2018 Superenduro’s “Rookie of the Year” and the following year he managed to secure a top 5 place at the last round of the WESS series in Germany, .considered the hardest enduro series in the World. In a very short time he has attracted a lot of attention with the riding skills never seen before that are helping reinvent the sport and inspire the younger generations in the Enduro world “Freestyle enduro” is now a reality; a perfect mix of bmx, trials & moto. His trials technique and vision is leading the sport to a new era that holds no boundaries. “Dominicana” is the latest addition to the film series “Beyond the Wheels” directed by the Echevarria brothers and produced by THE WHO Project. The film series is all about people who have a passion for wheels and are redefining the boundaries in their respective categories. Dominicana is about a guy, driven by his passion to push the boundaries, who takes on the streets of Dominican Republic and makes them his playground. We .come to the TarresStyle Show, We .come to Dominicana! Create, Inspire, Enjoy the ride with us!!! CREDITS: Project: Hebo Dominicana Featuring: Pol Tarrés Supported by: Hebo & Terra Inferno Cap Cana Produced by: The Who Directed by: Echevarria Bross Filmed by: Mito Echevarria & Joan Espasa Edited: Mito Echevarria Photography: Javi Echevarría A "Beyond the Wheels" series
Klinger's take: Not every wheelie ends well.
Braaaaaap!
Klinger's take: How did they get footage of our goggle testing methods?
Grant's Picks
Grant's take: I'm looking forward to seeing how Tanner Ward does on GDR Honda next year!
Grant's take: It's always awesome to see riders come over and try their hand at the U.S. Supercross series!
Grant's take: RIP Milestone.
Grant's take: I am SO glad Marty is going to get a shot at the 450 class in 2020.
Grant's take: The 2019 MXGP season had no shortage of crashes... Full video is on the front page.
Grant's take: I can’t wait for this video to eventually drop.
GuyB's Picks
GuyB's take: Being a six-time champ of anything is huge. Justin Brayton just scored his sixth King of Geneva title.
GuyB's take: Martin Davalos surprised a few people with his speed (and first night main event win) in Geneva.
GuyB's take: Joey Crown was the Prince of Geneva.
GuyB's take: Shorty getting frisky... and Dakar is not that far off. It’ll take a bit to get used to him running number six, though.
GuyB's take: Our own B-Rez having some fun in the desert.
GuyB's take: More proof that the rain in So. Cal. has been motivating people to ride.