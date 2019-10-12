Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Unfortunate to see this but I wonder who will fill the spot?





Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Chris “The Beav” Hultner was the sharpest of shooters in the 90’s. Follow for amazing shots from the pre-digital era.





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Mind the logs.





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: I'm looking forward to seeing how Tanner Ward does on GDR Honda next year!





GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Being a six-time champ of anything is huge. Justin Brayton just scored his sixth King of Geneva title.





GuyB's take: More proof that the rain in So. Cal. has been motivating people to ride.