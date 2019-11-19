Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 57 3 8 5 15 19 64 1

Klinger
11/19/2019 6:50 PM

Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: The fast made to look even faster. 

 


Klinger's take: Imagine hitting a modern triple on that thing!

 


Klinger's take: Sandy smooth...

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Glad to hear that Lorenzo Locurcio has locked down a ride for Supercross! 

 



Grant's take: Got donuts? Jett Lawrence does. 

 


Grant's take: Two legends banging bars. 

 


Grant's take: Yikes, this is never the kind of post we want to see. 

 

Grant's take: Antonio Cairoli is determined to get his training in, regardless of what the weather is like. 

 

Grant's take: The Marquez Brothers as teammates in MotoGP? This’ll be interesting! 

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Full tuck.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Before the ISDE...

 


GuyB's take: And after. Congrats to Team USA!

 


GuyB's take: The next-gen is on for the Villopoto clan. Did you have any doubt?

 


GuyB's take: And in other influencer news, Jagger’s showing us how it’s done. 

View this post on Instagram

Instagram vs Reality...

A post shared by Jagger Craig (@jaggercraig) on

 


GuyB's take: Knock-knock...

 


GuyB's take: How many of us have had this dream?

 

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Easily the best fire service page. This is run by one of the owners of fire department coffee... super funny. 

 

Ping's take: Cole has been producing some rad content since his retirement. Follow him for some cool bike builds and vids. 

 

Ping's take: No idea who runs this, but they have some cool posts... like this Sprinter 

View this post on Instagram

Dreamy setup @mxvevr

A post shared by Motocross (@motocrossig) on

 


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest