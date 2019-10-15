Toggle

Klinger
10/15/2019 5:24 PM

Social Scoop

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Malcolm always has a super clean looking gear set up. 

Clean

Grant's take: Looks like Savatgy is testing a new bike...

 


Grant's take: Most riders are in full-on Supercross mode, but A-Mart is still thinking about The Great Outdoors.

Outdoor vibes @kardyphoto @racerxonline #ironmanmx

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: As Justin Brayton heads back to Australia to defend his multiple Supercross titles, here are a couple of posts that caught our eye. First up, beware the magpie...

 


GuyB's take: This is one way to build a fan base. 

 


GuyB's take: Now if Ken shows up at A1 with this on, instead of a suit...

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Moto in motion. 

 

Klinger's take: Legend.

 

Klinger's take: He's been on a few bikes over the years, but it all comes full circle. 

 

Kliger's take: POV + freestyle = rad. 

 

Klinger's take: Skimming whoops is hard. Wheelie-ing K-rails is a whole other kind of hard. 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Little grom's corner game is strong.

@cdudney40 Corner Game IS #BillsPipes #LegendaryPerformance #WhySettle #MadeIn

