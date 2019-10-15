Social Scoop

View this post on Instagram

7 in a row...Although a tough race for myself today. I re-aggravated my shoulder that I had operated on last October, in a practice crash on Wednesday. It has been swollen, stiff and painful at times since the crash which leads me to believe there .could be some structural damage. I gave my best for the first half of the race, but the rock littered .course became to challenging for my weakening shoulder. I started loosing feel and .control to my front end and b .coming u .comfortable trying to maneuver my bike. So b .coming champion by default at the start of the day as Thad is sitting out injured, I decided there was nothing more for me to gain and only the chance of possibly creating a bigger setback for the future. Congratulations to @benkelley530 on his first overall win in only his s .cond attempt! I’m sure we are going to have lots of battles in the very near future. I can only hope he doesn’t break all my r .cords because he is “legit”!