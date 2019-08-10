- Home
Check out the latest version of the Social Scoop!
GuyB's take: Stoked for Brandon, and he brought the heat to the Straight Rhythm.
GuyB's take: Silly season’s not just for riders. The same goes for Team personnel.
GuyB's take: Cameron McAdoo getting settled in on his new ride.
GuyB's take: Oh, yikes. While we were doing our 250 Shootout at Glen Helen, the red flag came out for for Mark Samuels, who went down hard, breaking his hand and both femurs. Get well soon!
GuyB's take: And...a little comedy.
Grant's take: Marc Marquez had a huge crash during qualifying of the Thai GP, but he would come back on race day and win his eighth professional championship! Incredible.
Grant's take: Jagger is one lucky kid.
Grant's take: One of the wildest moments of Straight Rhythm.
Grant's take: Among all of the sick throwback kits, Carlen Gardner’s tribute to Jessy Nelson was one of my favorites.
Grant's take: RJ Hampshire getting some personal time with his new Rockstar Energy Husky. It’s also cool to see him repping his new career number.
Grant's take: Congrats to Ryder on signing a deal to ride for Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki.
Grant's take: It’s good to see AMart throwing down some motos!
Resnick's take: Rev limiter never sounded so good.
Resnick's take: Ejecto seato cuzz
Resnick's take: 3 3 3
Resnick's take: Raw footy and 2 smokers, best combo out there.
Resnick's take: A round of VilloLight for everyone.
Klinger's take: TAKE MY MONEY!
Klinger's take: We call this a Yeti Send.
Klinger's take: Ride cool places!
Klinger's take: Bzzzzzzzzz
Klinger's take: Go around? Nah.