Klinger
10/8/2019 4:54 PM

Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Stoked for Brandon, and he brought the heat to the Straight Rhythm. 

 


GuyB's take: Silly season’s not just for riders. The same goes for Team personnel. 

View this post on Instagram

It's hard to believe that I've spent more than a quarter of my life with JGR. When you work on a raceteam, you spend A LOT of time with your .coworkers (sometimes more than you spend with your family). I have met so many special people along the way: teammates, riders, fans, lifelong friends... Heck, I met my wife and started a family during my time at JGR! When JGRMX was beginning, Jeremy Albrecht reached out to me and I am forever grateful he did. He always had my best interests in mind and treated me better than I deserved. Coy Gibbs will always be someone I look up to, respect, and admire for his big-picture vision, work ethic, and friendship. Most importantly, I value the fellowship that he and his family created through their faith in the Lord and instilled in the workplace on a day to day basis. After 12 years, 360 .consecutive races, and approximately 55 riders later, I have chosen to .continue my family's motorcycle and entrepreneurial legacy by pursuing my lifelong dream of owning my own business. To say I will miss the JGR/JGRMX family is an understatement, however I look forward to this next chapter in my life. Look out for big things .coming your way as I build my own suspension business. For more information email me at: jonnyomoto@gmail .com #ArtOfWar

A post shared by Jonny_Oler (@jonnyomoto) on

 


GuyB's take: Cameron McAdoo getting settled in on his new ride. 

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying SX on the new @pcraceteam

A post shared by Cameron (@cameronmcadoo) on

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Marc Marquez had a huge crash during qualifying of the Thai GP, but he would come back on race day and win his eighth professional championship! Incredible. 

 


Grant's take: Jagger is one lucky kid. 

 



Grant's take: One of the wildest moments of Straight Rhythm. 

 


Grant's take: Among all of the sick throwback kits, Carlen Gardner’s tribute to Jessy Nelson was one of my favorites. 

View this post on Instagram

One of our favorites from #redbullstraightrhythm #tldmoto

A post shared by Troy Lee Designs | Moto (@tld_moto) on

 


Grant's take: RJ Hampshire getting some personal time with his new Rockstar Energy Husky. It’s also cool to see him repping his new career number. 

View this post on Instagram

Loving my @rockstarhusky @husqvarnamotorcyclesusa -@seth_rarick

A post shared by Rj Hampshire (@rjhampshire) on

 

Grant's take: Congrats to Ryder on signing a deal to ride for Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. 

 

Grant's take: It’s good to see AMart throwing down some motos! 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Rev limiter never sounded so good.

View this post on Instagram

Sound on#throwback

A post shared by Ma .colm Stewart (@malcolmstewart) on

 



Resnick's take: Ejecto seato cuzz

 


Resnick's take: 3 3 3

View this post on Instagram

Something a little different . @jettson49

A post shared by Christian Craig (@christiancraig) on

 


Resnick's take: Raw footy and 2 smokers, best combo out there.

View this post on Instagram

Raw footy with the full set up @foxracing @honda_powersports_us @redbull

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 


Resnick's take: A round of VilloLight for everyone.

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: TAKE MY MONEY!

 


Klinger's take: We call this a Yeti Send. 

 

Klinger's take: Ride cool places!

 

Klinger's take: Bzzzzzzzzz

 

Klinger's take: Go around? Nah. 

 

