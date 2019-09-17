Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
9/17/2019 8:08 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: GOAT or Soaring Eagle?

 


Resnick's take: True definition of holding it wide.

 


Resnick's take: Jett Reynolds looking comfy aboard his green steed.

Day 2, figuring out this Monster

A post shared by Jett Reynolds (@jettreynolds79) on

 


Resnick's take: Proper way to keep your mechanic hydrated apparently.

 

Resnick's take: DEANO sending a strong message by taking the win in Montreal.

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: My dear lord, WHY?!?!

 

Klinger's take: JA21 keeping the front-end light. 

 

Klinger's take: But he rode it out like a champ. 

Someone call a lawyer @HunterYoder58

A post shared by ProTaper (@protaper) on

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: It’s that time of the year. A new crop of Supercross tracks are being freshened up. 

 

GuyB's take: There’s nothing that sounds quite as good as a factory two-stroke going through the whoops at the hands of a skilled rider. 

 

 

GuyB's take: Dual purpose... score cool memorabilia, and help out riders in need. 

 

GuyB's take: Doug Henry continues to build on his legend. 

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It’s awesome to see how much Marshawn Lynch enjoys our sport. 

Beast mode x DW15 .coming in hot 2020 on our @rockstarhusky @beastmode

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15) on

 

Grant's take: Stilez Robertson has made the move from Team Green to Husqvarna’s amateur program. 

 

Grant's take: After spending a lot of this year working his way back from an injury, it’s a real bummer to see Jess Pettis go down with a torn ACL with only a couple of rounds left in the Canadian Rockstar Energy Triple Crown. 

 

Grant's take: This is actually a mountain bike lid, but holy cow is it beautiful! 

 

Grant's take: Kailub Russell now has 60 wins in GNCC. He’s a bad dude on a dirt bike...

 

