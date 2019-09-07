- Home
Check out the latest version of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Lean wit it.
Resnick's take: The train's a coming.
Resnick's take: Is it dune season already?
GuyB's take: You’d have to have been way off the grid to miss this, but it was good to hear from Axell. Get well soon!
GuyB's take: Go, A-rod.
GuyB's take: Teamwork...and that second pic. 🤢 There are forces going on in those jumps that are hard to comprehend.
GuyB's take: Oh, man...not good.
Grant's take: Best Hair Award? That one goes to Joey Savatgy.
Grant's take: I wouldn’t complain if this was GEICO Honda’s permanent look. So clean.
Grant's take: Can’t wait to see Zach back at the races.
Grant's take: Broken bike? Doesn’t matter, Lorenzo Locurcio is gonna finish the race.
Grant's take: Got mud?
Grant's take: I’ve been really enjoying Team Fried’s video edits lately.
Grant's take: Fourth of July has come and gone...time to send it into the new week.
Klinger's take: Normal people stop when it hurts. Mackenzie is normal people. She's a beast.
Klinger's take: Talent needed to give the finger = 0. Talent needed to reciprocate while riding = more than they'll ever have.
Klinger's take: "I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference."
Klinger's take: Lit lid.
Klinger's take: "We all need a little help from our friends"