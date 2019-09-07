Toggle

Klinger
7/9/2019 10:18 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Lean wit it. 

 

Resnick's take: The train's a coming.

 

Resnick's take: Is it dune season already? 

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: You’d have to have been way off the grid to miss this, but it was good to hear from Axell. Get well soon!

 

GuyB's take: Go, A-rod. 

 

GuyB's take: Teamwork...and that second pic. 🤢 There are forces going on in those jumps that are hard to comprehend. 

 

GuyB's take: Oh, man...not good. 

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Best Hair Award? That one goes to Joey Savatgy. 

 

Grant's take: I wouldn’t complain if this was GEICO Honda’s permanent look. So clean. 

These graphics @ .corvisuals

Grant's take: Can’t wait to see Zach back at the races.

 


Grant's take: Broken bike? Doesn’t matter, Lorenzo Locurcio is gonna finish the race. 

 

Grant's take: Got mud?

#hattah2019 Enough said

Grant's take: I’ve been really enjoying Team Fried’s video edits lately. 

 

Grant's take: Fourth of July has come and gone...time to send it into the new week. 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Normal people stop when it hurts. Mackenzie is normal people. She's a beast. 

Man what a day. I rode awesome, had a fun battle with Becca all race, lost the lead half way through the last lap. At the end of lap 3 I caught my boot on somthing splitting my toe open and breaking my big toe, I rode through some terrible pain but was able to finish 2nd. I made a little detour to the hospital where they got me all fixed up. Thanks to @dylan_77_bean @bayley.clancy236 @gas.girl and @nickrupertii for helping me today and all my amazing sponsors @dylan_77_bean @ktmusa @mepmx @flyracingusa #grizzlypeakmarketing @trspeedway @xtremetruckandtrailer @xcgear17 @elineaccessories @bell_powersports @xbrandgoggles .cormotographics @skullcandyoz @fmf73 @motorex_powersports @motionpro @alpinestars @rk_excel @hammernutrition @polarglobal @dt1filtersusa @mikametals @fuelclothing @tmdesignworks @ridedunlop @imsproducts @rekluse_motorsports @asterisk_usa @uswesports @enduroengineering @guts_racing_inc #akreadymix #ulrichperformance @kenhill127

Klinger's take: Talent needed to give the finger = 0. Talent needed to reciprocate while riding = more than they'll ever have. 

 

Klinger's take: "I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference."

tryin to hang on to this beast

Klinger's take: Lit lid. 

 

Klinger's take: "We all need a little help from our friends" 

 

