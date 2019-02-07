Toggle

Klinger
7/2/2019 3:54 PM

Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Carson got RV at the line in this heat race for the Pit Bike event at Chicagoland Speedway. 

 

GuyB's take: Hannah Hodges showing some speed in the LCQ at Southwick. Can she qualify for a National? We think so. 

 

GuyB's take: Cool to see the King on a big beast. 

 

GuyB's take: Wow, this is cool.

 

GuyB's take: When ants go racing...

 

GuyB's take: Dylan Merriam cleaning up his act. 

 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Every Honda owners dream bike.

 

Resnick's take: How?

Dudes a monster?

Resnick's take: Grey is the new black.

 

Resnick's take: Wether it is with three wheels or two, a Father and son bond will always be strong.

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's takes: Oof. 

 

Grant's take: I cannot believe he stayed on the bike. 

 

Grant's take: Looks like a pretty solid idea for the Fourth of July to me. 

Monday | @joshimoda47 @jettson49 | @shiftmx

Grant's take: If you haven’t seen this video on the homepage, do yourself a favor and check it out. 

 

Grant's take: My picks were a little crash heavy this week, but I gotta squeeze in one more. 

Holy this guy hit hard at least he is all good that was pretty funny tho tag a mate down below who needs to see this@frankmillerr . I hope everyone has an awesome day ________________________________________________ •Follow @mxaustralia for more • ________________________________________________ •Tag your riding buddys • ________________________________________________ •DM us your best Videos and pics to get featured!! . . . . . #mxgear #motocrossfail #funnyfails #failsvids #motocrossbike #mxfails #mx4life #motocrosslife #mxlove #mxgp #mxfails #motocrossfail #mx #motocross #fail #dirtbike #dirtbikefail #laugh #funny #hilarious #ouch #betterlucknexttime #supercross #fox #redbull #ktm #suzuki #motocross #motorcycles #scrubs #scrubmx #mxscrubs #scrubmxmedia

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Dudes racing the outdoors are literally puking because it is so gnarly. Meanwhile, Justin be like...

 

Klinger's take: Man, you're a skier... Take it easy!

 

Klinger's take: So it begins...

Bought him a PW. The girls dig it.

Klinger's take: That's love. But, wait... Is she laughing?

 

Klinger's take: Twitch will ditch his cool guy face for his other two-wheeled machine.

 

