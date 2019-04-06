Social Scoop

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Take: Oof. Get well soon, Dylan.

GuyB's take: You can’t cure stupid.

GuyB's take: When you have Sipes questioning his abilities, you know it’s tough.

GuyB's take: All right! Denny’s out of retirement!

Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Woah! Aaron Gwin had a wild crash this past weekend.

Grant's take: I’m pumped to see Phil Nicoletti doing so well early on in his first season in Canada. He went 2-2 for third overall at this first round this past weekend.

Grant's take: Not long now before Ryan and Lindsay Dungey become parents!