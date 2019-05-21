Toggle

Klinger
5/21/2019 5:34 PM

Social Scoop

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: The crew rolling into Hangtown. 

 

Grant's Take: Poetry in motion. 

 

Grant's Take: I think Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson had the two best kits at Hangtown. 

 

Grant's Take: Glad to see Mitchell Falk is on the road to recovery!

 

Grant's Take: Dang, Dylan. 

So much steeze @dvlanlong @jaydenfabry

Grant's Take: My favorite panning shot I saw this week. 

 

Grant's Take: Marquez seems to make some incredible saves every season. 

 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: Meanwhile, in Russia... 

 

Klinger's Take: When your bike is more talented than you. 

 

Klinger's Take: How motocrossers make fun of airlines. 

 

Klinger's Take: Got to love that front wheel roost. 

 

Klinger's Take: I'm not a fan of organized religion, but I'll pray to my bike all day long. 

 

Klinger's Take: She had me going for a second... The magic of editing. 

 

Klinger's Take: Just a rad shot. 

12 o’clock with @ryanbrownfmx

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Take: Sorry, but we couldn’t help it. 

 

GuyB's Take: We saw lots of cool tributes to the recently departed Niki Lauda, but we really like the message and messenger on this one. 

Words to live by! RIP Niki

GuyB's Take: We always knew he was a badass driver, but were impressed with this.

 

GuyB's Take: Anyone up for some art from a legend?

 

