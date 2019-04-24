Toggle

Klinger
4/24/2019 9:30 AM

Social Scoop

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: Would you like a little EnduroCross with your WORCS?

A post shared by PCKawasaki Off-road Race Team (@pckawasaki) on

 

Klinger's Take: The Marquez brother's moto bikes look pretty freakin' sweet. 

 


Klinger's Take: Hahaha...

 

Klinger's Take: Glad to hear things are moving in the right direction for Ronnie.

UPDATE following the Nashville mishap; I would like send a warm heartfelt thank you for all who reached out via social, text, call, email after the crash. Unfortunately @tylerenticknap723 and I were involved in a .costly racing incident that wasn’t friendly to either of us but also .could have been much worse. My thoughts go out to him for a speedy r .covery. For me, I’m focusing on r .covering from a .concussion, being disciplined to keep off electronics (which is the reason I may not have responded to each and every one of you). Moving forward we have a big event .coming up, the MetLife Supercross. My status of lining up is still unknown but we will be there either way. I appreciate everyone who will be part of the sea of yellow (keeping it original). We will be closing down the site for orders by the end of the week. Looking forward to my favorite race, and hoping to be able to lineup. #rstewcrew #seaofyellow #fxrmoto Thanks Team @libertyelevato .corp @racerstape @50yardlinesportsbar @fxrmoto @hellboundracingmx @decalworks @ocea .countypowersports @fcsuspension @pirellimx @hinsonracing @sunstar_ea @6dhelmets @asterisk_usa @yoshimura_rd @work .connection @motostuff .com @dubyausa @oakleymotorsports @dt1filterservice @beachsidesnacks @engineice p/c @robkoyphoto

A post shared by Ronnie Stewart (@rstewartmx) on

 

Klinger's Take: Good to see JBone_62 at Milestone... I don't know who the other guys are.

 

Klinger's Take: Pierce Brown draggin' bow.

@tede .cophoto caught me tryna itch my elbow what do y’all think did I ride this one out?

A post shared by Pierce Brown (@_piercebrown) on

 

Klinger's Take: Some chocolaty cake motocross/freeride action.

A post shared by Jr Hill (@justinhill46) on

 

Klinger's Take: Good TBT. Man, I miss K-Dub. 

 

Grant's Picks

Gran's Take: The outdoor season is less than a month away. You can check out the annual photo countdown thread in the Vital MX forum.

 

Grant's Take: Talk about a throwback.

 

Grant's Take: Just Axell being Axell. 

Surfin CalifornIA

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 

Grant's Take: The matching bike graphics and gear that JGR’s 250 team have been repping this year always look great. 

 

Grant's Take: Just sending it.

Video: .colbyraha #MxDaily #MXDNation

A post shared by MX Daily (@mx_daily) on

 

Grant's Take: Don't think you'll ever see this in the AMA Supercross pits...

 

