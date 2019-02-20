Toggle

ML512
2/20/2019 8:27 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Steve in his element!

 

Michael's Take: Very stylish there Chase... 

View this post on Instagram

Graceful or nah? You decide. Leave a caption below! | @chasesexton (Photo - @kardyphoto)

A post shared by Racer X Online (@racerxonline) on

 

Michael's Take: Behind the scenes of opening ceremonies.

View this post on Instagram

.courtneyroczen

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on

 

Michael's Take: Get well soon El Hombre.

View this post on Instagram

SEASON ENDER

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's Take: No, I don’t think that’s the correct way to repack a muffler.

View this post on Instagram

New way to repack your @fmf73 Factory 4.1 Exhaust .

A post shared by Donny Emler Jr (@fmflild) on

 

Klinger's Take: Great photos of a wild ride. (Hit the right arrow for more)

View this post on Instagram

#falldownfriday If you were waiting for a more .complete look at the #highspeed #tumble @axelpearson762 took on Sunday, here are 10 of the most telling frames. This is about 35 miles or so into the fast 40-mile first loop at the @desertmc ‘s 52nd Annual Winter Classic, round one of the Kenda/SRT AMA Hare & Hound National Championship Series, Presented by FMF. Though he lost a little time with these shenanigans, Axel didn’t lose any positions and kept seventh place at the end of the 80-mile #race , a testament to his #fitness , #durability and #safety equipment like the @6dhelmets the @purvinesracing team wears. How’s your neck, Axel? Glad you got up! @kendapowersports @srtoffroad @fmf73 @nhharacing @yamahamotorusa #yz450fx #nikonphotography #nikonnofilter #rightplacerighttime #crash #crashandburn #herodeaway #landedonflatrocks #10framespers .cond

A post shared by Mark Kariya (@kato.foto) on

 

Klinger's Take: I’m not a retro guy, but this is just plain cool. 

 

Klinger's Take: A different kind of 180 turn...

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: The MXGP season draws closer...

 

Grant's Take: We'd like to see Mark Worth back racing professionally, but this is pretty rad, too.

View this post on Instagram

Havin some fun at Olds : @chase34thomas

A post shared by Marky Worth (@markyworth93) on

 

Grant's Take: Tyler Bowers had some thoughts on his disqualification from Arlington...

View this post on Instagram

SWIPE for the full story. It was too long to post in caption

A post shared by @ tylerbowers on

 

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's Take: Love it! Start 'em young.

 

GuyB's Take: That's what I'm talking about.

 

GuyB's Take: More next-gen.

View this post on Instagram

#brooklynkingboyd getting into it @yamaha_park4mx now I’m getting nervous watching him @yamahamotoraus @mppov

A post shared by Cheyne Boyd (@cheyneboyd4) on

 


