Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 355 60 1888 418 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 470 10124 1 634 118 26

ML512
2/5/2019 12:04 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: HELL YEAH!

 

Michael's Take: Time to go East Coast! 

 

Michael's Take: What a quagmire...

 

Michael's Take: #LimeGate

 


Michael's Take: #NippleGate

 

Michael's Take: Burn it with fire!

 

Michael's Take: I love the bike and gear from Military Appreciation night.

 

Michael's Take: Oops...

 

Michael's Take: How Carson prepped for San Diego.

 

Michael's Take: Supercross Futures Prep.

 

Michael's Take: Watch until the end.

View this post on Instagram

Let’s get it!!

A post shared by Aiden Tijero (@aidentijero) on

 

Michael's Take: Ken was ready for the mud.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Friends don't let friends ride quads.

View this post on Instagram

#MxFails vid by @angelbquintana

A post shared by Mx Fails Of IG (@mx.failsig) on

 


Michael's Take: No way...

 


1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest