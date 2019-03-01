Social Scoop

Toggle

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Dakar time! Good luck Shorty.

 

Michael's Take: I've done this, have you? 

 

Michael's Take: Alex Martin's getting a bit of help.

 

Michael's Take: SQUAD!

 


Michael's Take: Cool or overkill?

 

Michael's Take: Waiting for the injury PR related to this one...

 

Michael's Take: Coming to a Supercross near you!

 

Michael's Take: And so it begins, there's been a lot of crashes the last few weeks that are being slid under the table.

 

Michael's Take: Upshift killed it with their latest cover, get some Samuels!

Happy New Year everyone! We’re happy to bring you an all new Issue of Upshift Magazine on the first day of 2019. The latest epic motorcycle journeys from around the globe and the stunning photography that makes it feel like you’re there. @slamuels130 @olivierdevaulx Click the link in our bio! The Insider: I Hereby Resolve To… Portugal: European Adv Heaven California BDR: Riding The New Route On a Honda CRF450L Tested: Dango Designs Gripper Mount Tested: Shinko MX 216 and Cheater 505 Tires Tested: Fastway Evolution Air Footpegs Pillion Prejudice: A Passenger’s Viewpoint Exploring Bolivia: 4087 Square Miles of Salt Flats . . . #adventure #advrider #dualsport #adventuretravel #travel #roadtrip #trip #photography #explore #wanderlust #overland #motorcycle #offroad #backroads #streetbike #outdoors #camping #di .cover #global #crf450l #bolivia #pillion #portugal #bdr #california #dirtbike #enduro #overland #upshift_online

Michael's Take: Colton Haaker sends it.

 

Michael's Take: Every minute counts when you want to be Supercross champion.

New Year Eve WORK

Michael's Take: Drool...

Huntin’ dogs

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: This guy is nuts! 

 


Michael's Take: Insane...

 

Michael's Take: Gime, gimme!

 



