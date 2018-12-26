- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: Carson Brown ripping through Christmas.
Michael's Take: Gotta start somewhere.
Michael's Take: How would you feel if you got passed by a guy on a Rally bike?
Michael's Take: It's cool but I don't want any part of this, ha. Nope, not trying.
Michael's Take: We'll be back after this short message.
Michael's Take: Who wants to swing a leg over this bad boy?
Michael's Take: Dean Wilson on that grind.
Michael's Take: Skills.
Michael's Take: Yup, taking bike intros seriously over here...
Michael's Take: Always cool to see someone getting their first shot on a dirtbike. It's also cool when it's the child of a big star like Jamie Foxx and he's showing it off to the world, lets get more people on dirtbikes. Woot woot!
Michael's Take: Drool...
Michael's Take: It's cool to see Zach Bell back on Kawasakis with Precisions Concepts and that his off-road career is taking off.
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: Commitment!
Michael's Take: Congrats to our own MX Sales Manager Michael Morgan!
Michael's Take: Ouch...
KDXGarage
12/26/2018 10:54 PM
Colton Haaker is absolutely correct. Siberian Huskies shed like he shreds, all the time and everywhere.
Maximilian
12/26/2018 10:53 AM
Cool vids :D