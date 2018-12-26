Toggle

Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 350 60 1888 418 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 468 9993 1 629 118 26

ML512
12/26/2018 10:23 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Carson Brown ripping through Christmas.

View this post on Instagram

Back in Washington for Christmas. @bbrmotorsports 150R mud rip. #PerimeterFrame @jmc_motorsports @flyracingusa @xbrandgoggles

A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on

 

Michael's Take: Gotta start somewhere. 

 

Michael's Take: How would you feel if you got passed by a guy on a Rally bike?

View this post on Instagram

Sry. @mauriziomicheluz i know it’s hard to pass a big guy on the big bike!!..... was nice to see you

A post shared by Matthias Walkner (@matthias_walkner) on

 

Michael's Take: It's cool but I don't want any part of this, ha. Nope, not trying.

 


Michael's Take: We'll be back after this short message.

View this post on Instagram

Shamwow guy was a creep but @weathertech floor mats are badass. #weathertechfamily

A post shared by Colton Haaker (@coltonhaaker) on

 

Michael's Take: Who wants to swing a leg over this bad boy?

 

Michael's Take: Dean Wilson on that grind.

View this post on Instagram

Staircase 101 with @deanwilson15

A post shared by Bj Burns (@mxuniversity) on

 

Michael's Take: Skills.

 

Michael's Take: Yup, taking bike intros seriously over here...

View this post on Instagram

This is how excited I get about new bike launches... // @drewruizphoto // @honda_powersports_us @foxmoto

A post shared by Michael Lindsay (@michael_lindsay512) on

 

Michael's Take: Always cool to see someone getting their first shot on a dirtbike. It's also cool when it's the child of a big star like Jamie Foxx and he's showing it off to the world, lets get more people on dirtbikes. Woot woot!

 

Michael's Take: Drool...

 

Michael's Take: It's cool to see Zach Bell back on Kawasakis with Precisions Concepts and that his off-road career is taking off.

View this post on Instagram

Excited to announce that I have signed a multi year deal with @racekawasaki @pckawasaki. I will be .competing in @worcsracing and @sprintheroracing. Thank you to everyone involved and excited for the years to .come! @chaparralmoto @precisio .concepts @pckawasaki @kawasakiusa @racekawasaki @teamgreen_kawasaki @fasthouse_ @shoeihelmetsusa @maxxistires @procircuit78 @maximausa @mikametals @cryoheat @rekluse_motorsports @iwcmotorsports_tire_pros @ride100percent @sidimotousa @evssports @uswesports @galferusa @rk_excel @radcustomgraphics @matri .concepts @acerbisusa @dubyausa @amegrips @arcmemlon @imsproducts @vpracingfuels @gpr_stabilizer @la_sleeve @nitromousse @tmdesignworks @boyesenfactoryracing @zip_ty_racing @profilter_ @pivotworks @motoseat @motohose @_xtrig_ @rideengineeringinc @slickproducts @gopro

A post shared by Zach Bell (@zachbell_100) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Commitment! 

View this post on Instagram

This dudes got the right idea

A post shared by RAHA (@colbyraha) on

 


Michael's Take: Congrats to our own MX Sales Manager Michael Morgan!

View this post on Instagram

The best Christmas gift of all! Coming June, 2019.... a sweet baby girl. Daddy can’t wait to meet you!

A post shared by Michael Morgan (@mmorgan619) on

 

Michael's Take: Ouch...

 



2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest