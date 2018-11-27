Toggle

ML512
11/27/2018 8:07 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Wingman! Get well soon Weston!

 

Michael's Take: Never knew these existed, pretty cool. 

 

Michael's Take: Welcome to the US, Jett.

 

Michael's Take: That may have been a bit too much...

#Blockpass @_piercebrown a @hardymunoz in #Minios

Michael's Take: There's a bolt missing.

 

Michael's Take: Bike for sale, vet ridden, never raced.

 

Michael's Take: Kicking off the week like...

Evolution

Michael's Take: BY FAR, one of the most unique photos in moto I've seen.

Natural terrain This one time @skrany235 called me up and told me to bring my bike and van over to his place. He told me he wanted to go ride this insane natural disaster spot near Santa Clarita where a landslide had shifted under the ground and folded up a 2 lane road like a tortilla. We loaded my van and drove an hour to the spot. As we got close there were a bunch of .cops patrolling the area. Because we were in my van they just flagged us through thinking that we were .construction workers. We parked 1/4 mile away, unloaded our bikes, and rode up to the mangled road. We didn’t have much time to ride but once we started I can’t even explain how badass it felt. We weren’t trying to fuck anything up, it just looked like a perfect spot to ride a motorcycle let alone on a natural disaster like this. There were a bunch of people taking pics of the road and once we started riding they started kinda cheering us on. I think a few even looked out for the .cops for us. We rode for like 5-10 min @jeffwitthans snapped a few photos then we threw the bikes in the van and peaced out. I still look back on this and trip out on the whole experience. Thanks again @skrany235 & @jeffwitthans

Michael's Take: It's so weird seeing 7deucedeuce on something other than a Honda.

 

Michael's Take: Thud.

 

Michael's Take: Ughh that hurts just watching, read the caption.

 

Michael's Take: Think you could one up this guy?

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Seeing Daniel in yellow next year is going to be weird...

 


Michael's Take: Heath Ledger was an amazing actor.

 

Michael's Take: Kid already has more talent than me...

 



