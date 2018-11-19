- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: We miss you Kurt!
Michael's Take: Caption this, ha.
Michael's Take: Lil off-season action with Eli Tomac.
Michael's Take: It's always fun to pull back the curtain and see what could've been.
Michael's Take: Please keep Weston Peick in your thoughts and prayers after a very nasty crash in Paris over the weekend. You got this Weston!
Michael's Take: Wow, that's a ride.
Michael's Take: That went well...
Michael's Take: HOLY DOUBLES.
Michael's Take: Good luck in your next endeavors Dillan.
Michael's Take: Ahh Travis.
Michael's Take: Hmmm, I kind of want one.
Michael's Take: And you thought your Monday was rough.
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: RIP Stan Lee.
Michael's Take: Read this guy's story. Also, so cool to see Toyota step up and give this guy a new truck after risking his to save others.
Michael's Take: That's gonna leave a mark.