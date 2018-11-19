Toggle

ML512
11/19/2018 7:29 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: We miss you Kurt!

 

Michael's Take: Caption this, ha. 

View this post on Instagram

#tbt 07’ stare down. Must have been telling me something good.

A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on

 

Michael's Take: Lil off-season action with Eli Tomac.

View this post on Instagram

Short clip from today’s ride.

A post shared by eli tomac (@elitomac) on

 

Michael's Take: It's always fun to pull back the curtain and see what could've been.

View this post on Instagram

This was a fun one! I put my sports agent hat on and went to town creating this one of a kind athlete proposal for Winter X-Games last year. We actually got the go ahead on this proposal until CL’s marketing team di .covered you have to be 25 to endorse a .cohol. One thing I wanted to do was go the NASCAR route branding wise. In my opinion, a 2” logo on a rear fender or shroud doesn’t really do shit for a brand/sponsor. I love the awareness and visibility a brand gets when they sponsor a Nascar team. To me, it’s worth the money on the sponsors end and will yield a better ROI. Regardless the result the racer gets, that brand gets incredible brand awareness. I .could see this .concept of sponsorship and branding evolving in the sport of motocross. Of .course, the manufactures will have to take a step back for that to take place which will be difficult but I do think it would create a better opportunity for outside sponsors to enter the sport. Thoughts? @octanelabs

A post shared by Blake Dungey (@blakedungey) on

 


Michael's Take: Please keep Weston Peick in your thoughts and prayers after a very nasty crash in Paris over the weekend. You got this Weston!

 

Michael's Take: Wow, that's a ride.

 

Michael's Take: That went well...

 

Michael's Take: HOLY DOUBLES.

View this post on Instagram

My favorite part of the track! Jumping from P12 to 5 in on the waves section First lap

A post shared by Lars van Berkel (@larsvanberkel107) on

 

Michael's Take: Good luck in your next endeavors Dillan.

View this post on Instagram

Toughest decision I’ve ever had to make is now. Anyone who knows me, knows how much I love racing and dirt bikes. I am stepping away from racing, this time on my own terms. Not because someone has told me no, or financial reasons, or injury this time I say so. I’ve enjoyed every step of the way the good and bad times. I’ve a .complished goals in the last few years I thought I never would. I’ve raced for some of the baddest teams around and gotten to travel the world. Racing has shaped me into the man I am today. Thanks to everyone who I ever crossed paths with in this journey I've had since I was 8 years old. My fans and my friends. Thank you for everything. Time to start a life away from racing and one day a family. See you all around

A post shared by Dillan Epstein (@dillanepstein) on

 

Michael's Take: Ahh Travis.

 

Michael's Take: Hmmm, I kind of want one.

View this post on Instagram

Thoughts about this

A post shared by sᴜᴘᴇʀᴍᴏᴛᴏ (@supermotomoments) on

 

Michael's Take: And you thought your Monday was rough.

View this post on Instagram

How off-roaders load their bikes

A post shared by tallon lafountaine (@tallonlafountaine) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: RIP Stan Lee.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Thanos Did Nothing Wrong (@thanosmemes) on

 


Michael's Take: Read this guy's story. Also, so cool to see Toyota step up and give this guy a new truck after risking his to save others.

 

Michael's Take: That's gonna leave a mark.

 



