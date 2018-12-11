Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
11/12/2018 7:02 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: The Panda has a freshie, hit the arrow to the right for my shots of the bike.

 

Michael's Take: I'm sure the cylinder in that bike looks great...in the trash can. 

 

Michael's Take: Lil Wilson! HA

 

Michael's Take: What it's all about.

View this post on Instagram

Daddy got to get his race day program in while @jaggercraig ripped his @ridestacyc around the little track. Solid Saturday

A post shared by Christian Craig (@christiancraig) on

 


Michael's Take: When you're running low on IG post ideas. I wish I could whip that big even with both hands on the bars...

View this post on Instagram

#whipwithwhat a succulent #mcneilfarm

A post shared by Jarryd McNeil (@jarrydmcneil) on

 

Michael's Take: Wow...

View this post on Instagram

You think your Monday sucks // 16th emoji has to be your reaction

A post shared by David Lando (WFO Productions) (@david_lando) on

 

Michael's Take: Congrats to Weston and Kelly!

View this post on Instagram

LVE So this happened and I am so happy!!!! #tothefuture #sedona #arizona #theproposal #happy #veryhappy

A post shared by Kelly Cleland (@kellyacleland4) on

 

Michael's Take: I have a sudden urge to take a buddy camping...

View this post on Instagram

Would you do this to your best friend DM for credit

A post shared by Freestyle Motocross MX Quad (@igers_fmx) on

 

Michael's Take: Moto pumpkin!

View this post on Instagram

Be safe out there tonight! Aventuro Gourd. #repost @advmotomag @grantschwingle #touratech #madeforadventure #boo

A post shared by Touratech-USA (@touratechusa) on

 

Michael's Take: You wouldn't see this at a Supercross race.

View this post on Instagram

Why off-road racers are so rad @seeds213 @blayne777 @eyorba280 @chaparralmoto @precisio .concepts @pckawasaki @kawasakiusa @racekawasaki @teamgreen_kawasaki @fasthouse_ @shoeihelmetsusa @maxxistires @fmf73 @maximausa @tagmetalsracing @cryoheat @rekluse_motorsports @iwcmotorsports_tire_pros @ride100percent @sidimotousa @evssports @uswesports @atlasbrace @galferusa @rk_excel @radcustomgraphics @matri .concepts @acerbisusa @dubyausa @amegrips @arcmemlon @imsproducts @vpracingfuels @gpr_stabilizer @la_sleeve @nitromousse @tmdesignworks @boyesenfactoryracing @zip_ty_racing @dt1filtersusa @pivotworks @hotcams @motoseat @motohose @_xtrig_ @rideengineeringinc @rigidindustries @gopro #pckawasaki # .coffroad #pcsuspension #chapmoto #precisio .concepts #kawasaki #racekx #moto #offroad #dirtbike #racing #motocross #motorcycle #rider #mx #speed #style

A post shared by Robby Bell (@robbybell32) on

 

Michael's Take: Let's just take a moment to remember JS7 for this masterpiece from the Myspace days.

View this post on Instagram

Still working on my James Stewart Myspace whip @therealjs7 is the man

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 

Michael's Take: And you thought your Monday was rough.

View this post on Instagram

OMG !! it's impressive or can be buried this bike Tag some friends

A post shared by Supercross & Motocross (@supercross___motocross) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Daniel is the man, that's gold!

 


Michael's Take: Still gotta get to the lifts.

 

Michael's Take: No way.

View this post on Instagram

How to ride a staircase like a boss:

A post shared by .cott (@scott_triathlon) on

 



