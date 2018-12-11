Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: The Panda has a freshie, hit the arrow to the right for my shots of the bike.

Michael's Take: I'm sure the cylinder in that bike looks great...in the trash can.

Michael's Take: Lil Wilson! HA

Michael's Take: What it's all about.





Michael's Take: When you're running low on IG post ideas. I wish I could whip that big even with both hands on the bars...

View this post on Instagram #whipwithwhat a succulent #mcneilfarm A post shared by Jarryd McNeil (@jarrydmcneil) on Nov 10, 2018 at 6:58am PST

Michael's Take: Wow...

Michael's Take: Congrats to Weston and Kelly!

Michael's Take: I have a sudden urge to take a buddy camping...

Michael's Take: Moto pumpkin!

Michael's Take: You wouldn't see this at a Supercross race.

Michael's Take: Let's just take a moment to remember JS7 for this masterpiece from the Myspace days.

Michael's Take: And you thought your Monday was rough.

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: Daniel is the man, that's gold!





Michael's Take: Still gotta get to the lifts.

Michael's Take: No way.



