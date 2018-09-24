- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: That went...well?
Michael's Take: How many times could you try this and just keep getting back up?
Michael's Take: So smooth, makes Supercross look effortless.
Michael's Take: Honda's 2025 CRF450R.
Michael's Take: 75 feet off the ground, no big deal...
Michael's Take: Laid over and ready for a clutch change.
Michael's Take: It'll buff out.
Michael's Take: Just cold call Mitch Payton, how else would you get a ride?
Michael's Take: Another view...
Michael's Take: Umm, no bueno.
Michael's Take: Start off every morning with a fat bowl of Emig Os!
Michael's Take: I'm dead, this is gold. #BadNewsPhil
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: Didn't...even...flinch.
Michael's Take: WHY
Michael's Take: Fifth gear wide open.
#434
9/24/2018 3:24 PM
Damn! Ferrandis looks good!!