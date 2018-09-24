Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 349 58 1906 418 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 462 9708 1 596 116 26

ML512
9/24/2018 9:40 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: That went...well?

View this post on Instagram

Well I beat the st out of my body this weekend at #enduross went to hard in practice. I quad in the matrix no problem in the first practice easy then I tried .codywebb2 way and didn't work out. The big double I didn't have the right gearing but the next jump after that was the worst crash but didn't get that on video. Was the in first gear on a triple and double case into a front flip . Already with a bad ankle oh well.. the night race somehow I pulled it together and road smooth but came up one position short for the main because of a small mistake ended up 3rd in lcq. Wishing @trystanhart_84 a speedy r .covery from a dangerous obstacle thanks to @srtoffroad and everyone for the help #lovepain #beatup #getbackup @husqvarnamotorcycles_usa @kendatire @Motulusa @onealracing @shoeihelmetsusa @sea .concepts @HBDmotografx @shoraipower @amegrips @jonseehorn @sidimotousa @imsproducts @fass .company @Hammernutrition @rekluse_motorsports @evanspowersport @viral_brand @ctikneebraces #toytechcycles

A post shared by Wally's World (@wildwallypalmer) on

 

Michael's Take: How many times could you try this and just keep getting back up? 

 

Michael's Take: So smooth, makes Supercross look effortless.

 

Michael's Take: Honda's 2025 CRF450R.

 


Michael's Take: 75 feet off the ground, no big deal...

View this post on Instagram

Spread @jeffbcinema @nitroworldgamesofficial

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges) on

 

Michael's Take: Laid over and ready for a clutch change.

View this post on Instagram

Testing out my dance moves @caliberproducts @billspipes @fox @blaserbrett

A post shared by Brock Hoyer (@brock_hoyer) on

 

Michael's Take: It'll buff out.

View this post on Instagram

Waking up like... @straightmoto #straightmoto @nate_d22

A post shared by Motocross (@straightmoto) on

 

Michael's Take: Just cold call Mitch Payton, how else would you get a ride?

 

Michael's Take: Another view...

 

Michael's Take: Umm, no bueno.

View this post on Instagram

Bike #mxfails @bastian403

A post shared by Send DM or Mx.Fails@yahoo .com (@mx.fails) on

 

Michael's Take: Start off every morning with a fat bowl of Emig Os!

 

Michael's Take: I'm dead, this is gold. #BadNewsPhil

View this post on Instagram

#dogshitthatsaccurate #yeahgayboy #n .coletsbeangry @filthyphil___

A post shared by @ motodubs on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Didn't...even...flinch.

View this post on Instagram

#6Underground @netflix @michaelbay

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

 


Michael's Take: WHY

View this post on Instagram

Which Billy wanna get tired? #senditbilly @manramp @thrashermag @seanbrochill18

A post shared by Billy (@senditbillyog) on

 

Michael's Take: Fifth gear wide open.

View this post on Instagram

New puppy just pulled a frunt flip. Good boy, cum here and let me give u puppy snack #senditbilly

A post shared by Billy (@senditbillyog) on

 



1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest