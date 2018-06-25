Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 351 54 1906 429 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 444 9311 1 575 102 25

ML512
6/25/2018 6:36 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: GuyB is always in the right place...or maybe the wrong place?

 

Michael's Take: A kiss for good luck and rub his head?

A kiss for good luck @westonpeick

A post shared by Travis Soules (@soules86) on

 

Michael's Take: Never let off!

 

Michael's Take: Colton Haaker can flat-spin 360 a dirtbike, but can he handle changing a diaper? Congrats and good luck Colton!

 


Michael's Take: JS3; 2034 Suprcross champion.

 

Michael's Take: An oldie but still a goodie.

@moto_memess @da241 #ride #dirtbikes #motocross #moto #motox #mx #braap

A post shared by Dirt Bike Videos (@dirtbikevideos) on

 

Michael's Take: I wish I could see a track through Hill's eyes just once. Geezus...

 

Michael's Take: Looks like Matt Moss still plans to come back to racing when his suspension is lifted in 2020...dun, dun, dunnnn...

 

Michael's Take: Jason Lawrence in Fox, this is a rare one prior to the 2009 season.

JLaw. Circa 2008. Tbt.

A post shared by Will Topete (@dagsom) on

 

Michael's Take: Throwing it back to the Platinum. Wes, we need these again!

 

Michael's Take: First official crash for the 2019 Kawasaki KX450...in Donn Maeda's front yard.

 

Michael's Take: Would you trust this trailer?

Are you ready? Tag some friend

A post shared by Supercross & Motocross (@supercross___motocross) on

 

Michael's Take: A classic set of gear with a quick story from Pete Fox.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: I'd like to do this on my dirtbike.

 


Michael's Take: No...no...no...NO!

 

Michael's Take: Here's how the Nitro Circus crew works on their new trick ideas...

 



0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest