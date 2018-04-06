Toggle

ML512
6/4/2018 8:39 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: The King still gets some pretty trick bikes...

 

Michael's Take: No matter what country you're from, rocking your home colors is a treat. 

 


Michael's Take: Pro moto guys can end up upside down on any form of two wheels.

 

Michael's Take: Even at ten years old, you can tell it's Zacho just off his riding style. Such a cool throwback.

Back to the roots #TBT

A post shared by Zach Osborne (@zacho_16) on

 

Michael's Take: Get it Jacob! #BigBellyCrew #FasterThanYou

 

Michael's Take: That didn't go well.

 

Michael's Take: Get well soon El Hombre!

Little speed bump. We’ll be back soon Thanks to everyone reaching out...

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

 

Michael's Take: "This guy doesn't belong out here" Ronnie Mac can be anywhere! But it didn't go as planned I'd take it...

 

Michael's Take: Definitely not easy...

Nobody said it’d be easy

A post shared by Gage Schehr (@geezyyy__) on

 

Michael's Take: This dude finished both motos after this, RESPECT!

 

Michael's Take: Holy scrub...

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Getting the mail at the McNeil farm.

 


Michael's Take: Pff, who needs a sledgehammer.

#Andnowyouknow @2driver_big_b @donkeys68 @stanleysez @honda_powersports_us

A post shared by Lars Lindstrom (@larswrench) on

 

Michael's Take: I need this in my life.

 



