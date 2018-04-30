Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 351 54 1906 439 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 435 8902 1 563 100 25

ML512
4/30/2018 8:18 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Look mom, I'm on TV!

No .comment...

A post shared by Lance Kobusch (@kobusch99) on

 

Michael's Take: How I feel when I go to the track...

 


Michael's Take: Colton Haaker has something cool up his sleeve...lots of cameras, lots of sick moments...

Man, I F@ING LOVE DIRT BIKES. Last .couple weeks have been nothing but RAD. #radsht

A post shared by Colton Haaker (@coltonhaaker) on

 

Michael's Take: Looks rough.

Another day in paradise @camera.kit

A post shared by Jimmy Hill (@hillsack) on

 

Michael's Take: No, Salt Lake's dirt isn't salty...ask Noah.

This didn’t tickle #mondaynightraw #wwesmackdown

A post shared by Noah McConahy (@noahmcconahy) on

 

Michael's Take: The Danger Ranger is no more! 722 is stepping up in the world, congrats man!

 

Michael's Take: That's what my pitboard should say every lap.

Rainy Monday mood #WTF @mradermedia

A post shared by Seth Rarick (@seth_rarick) on

 

Michael's Take: Ohh, I remember the days...

Bike Life @timturnerr @easystreetkids

A post shared by MX VIDEOS (@mxvideos_) on

 

Michael's Take: Anyone seen Nagy's wallet?

 

Michael's Take: Weston's banner back there looking perfect and more Malcolm's looks jacked up, ha!

A post shared by Jeremy Albrecht (@jbonejgr) on

 

Michael's Take: RIP Verne Troyer.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Best thing I've seen all week. Serious case of WTF...

 


Michael's Take: Poor moto van...umm, quad van?

Madness @stretchitout9

A post shared by MX VIDEOS (@mxvideos_) on

 

Michael's Take: Who hasn't done this?

 

Vital MX: With bars like that, he deserved it.

Name it Follow @bikertube

A post shared by BikerTube (@bikertube) on

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest