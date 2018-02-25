Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: I think my teeth are going to fall out just from looking at this RC500...

Michael's Take: What bike?





Michael's Take: Ouch...that's expensive...

Go home Yamaha you’re drunk. A post shared by Motocross Brad Gebhardt (@bradgebhardt88) on Mar 4, 2018 at 4:35pm PST

Michael's Take: No Kenny, it doesn't go ka-pew ka-pew...it goes BANG BANG BANG! (Southpark reference)

Michael's Take: Josh Hill ripping in his day; in Madrid, Spain and what he describes as someone's clapped out practice bike.

#throwback A post shared by Josh Hill (@joshill75) on Mar 3, 2018 at 2:29pm PST

Michael's Take: Rolling up those windows...

Michael's Take: And the video proof.

Michael's Take: What a weekend...as Scott Champion demonstrates.

Michael's Take: Wait for it...

Michael's Take: #BadNewsPhil

Michael's Take: Happy Belated birthday to the J-Train!

Michael's Take: Now that's fan commitment!

Michael's Take: Well...at least they got the front right, ha!

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: A bunch of people posted this last week and it was funny every time.





Michael's Take: Kind of fascinating, really.





Michael's Take: My neck hurts just from looking at this.

Michael's Take: NO THANKS!

Michael's Take: This photo describes how I feel sometimes when entering the forum...

Michael's Take: Even the pits at Supercross are dangerous, Matty Rice demonstrates.