Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 352 54 1906 443 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 408 8489 1 545 95 25

ML512
2/12/2018 7:39 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Latest from Beeg Creations, featuring Justin Barcia.

 

Michael's Take: Weston Peick is killing it in the whoops this year, not sure where he found a mile of them to practice on...

 


Michael's Take: Speaking of whoops...

Messing around in the whoops after a solid week @goatfarmmx @liam_17ellis

A post shared by Gavin Faith (@gavinfaith) on

 

Michael's Take: Drool...

 

Michael's Take: Love how the Geico team and Alias always go an extra mile for military appreciation night.

@aliasmx did an awesome job with the military appreciation gear this weekend!

A post shared by GEICO Honda (@fchonda) on

 

Michael's Take: What a buddy.

 

Michael's Take: Holy.

 

Michael's Take: Congrats on the new gig Grant Langston.

Congratulations on your new job!!! @grantlangston8

A post shared by lurchmc (@lurchmc) on

 

Michael's Take: Little RedDog getting it!

Thoughts ?

A post shared by Evan Ferry™ (@lilreddog75) on

 

Michael's Take: Need a lawyer for that case?

 



Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Poor Kyle... 

 


Michael's Take: Always wondered what it looks like when you crash at one of these sketchy city races on a mtb...now I know.

 


Michael's Take: WHAT THE HELL!

Wait what? Why Follow @thebikerpage for more #TheBikerPage

A post shared by Best Daily Moto Media (@thebikerpage) on

 


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest