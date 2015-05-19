Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 353 54 1906 444 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 401 8454 1 542 94 25

ML512
2/5/2018 10:09 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Little Monday morning braap with Dylan Long.

 

Michael's Take: Let it ALL hang out...

 


Michael's Take: As the Aussies would say, "You're a F%&$ing Legend DV!"

Always wear close toed shoes kids and eye protection #DV

A post shared by Timmy Ferry (@therealreddog) on

 

Michael's Take: WFO...

Surfing on the sand #47 photo @shakedownteam #peru #Dakar2018

A post shared by Kevin M. Benavides (@kevinmaxbenavides) on

 

Michael's Take: Most unique moto magazine cover?

New .cover? @lego.mx @elhombre21 | #supercross #motocross #subscribe

A post shared by Racer X Online (@racerxonline) on

 

Michael's Take: Lil Phil, judging by the look on his face he hasn't changed a bit!

#tbt @motoplayground circa ‘04 #winterolympics #MiniO’s #swagger

A post shared by Phil N .coletti (@filthyphil___) on

 

Michael's Take: I love the head-to-head races at Arenacross, this is intense!

 

Michael's Take: Hang on as Patchy takes us for one unique ride.

 

Michael's Take: Jimmy let me just say....HAHA! Better luck next year...

Patriots this weekend @fxrmoto @ .cottmotosports

A post shared by Jimmy D .cotis (@jimmydecotis) on

 

Michael's Take: Almost had it...I'd loopout after the second whoop, ha...

@carter_halpain showing the boys how it's done. @mx.fails

A post shared by Millsaps Training Facility (@mtfmx) on

 



Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Pull! 

 


Michael's Take: WTH! New Olympic sport?

 


Michael's Take: Two weeks in a row that Mr. Buckworth has made the list and two weeks in a row I'm cringing...

 


Michael's Take: I love Star Wars...

 


Michael's Take: GOLD! Gold I say! Someone give this man a medal.

Ran out of talent #fail

A post shared by Justin Eglitis (@eglitis416) on

 


Michael's Take: Ummm, sick idea bro?

Hahahaha Follow @igers_fmx - via @motoarmy_

A post shared by Freestyle Motocross MX Quad (@igers_fmx) on

 

Michael's Take: HA! Did I mention that I love Star Wars...

Choopy and Porgstock. #starwars #thelastjedi #peanuts #chewbacca #porg

A post shared by briankesinger (@briankesinger) on

 

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest