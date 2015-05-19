Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Little Monday morning braap with Dylan Long.

Michael's Take: Let it ALL hang out...





Michael's Take: As the Aussies would say, "You're a F%&$ing Legend DV!"

Michael's Take: WFO...

Michael's Take: Most unique moto magazine cover?

Michael's Take: Lil Phil, judging by the look on his face he hasn't changed a bit!

Michael's Take: I love the head-to-head races at Arenacross, this is intense!

Michael's Take: Hang on as Patchy takes us for one unique ride.

Michael's Take: Jimmy let me just say....HAHA! Better luck next year...

Michael's Take: Almost had it...I'd loopout after the second whoop, ha...





Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: Pull!





Michael's Take: WTH! New Olympic sport?





Michael's Take: Two weeks in a row that Mr. Buckworth has made the list and two weeks in a row I'm cringing...





Michael's Take: I love Star Wars...





Michael's Take: GOLD! Gold I say! Someone give this man a medal.

Ran out of talent #fail A post shared by Justin Eglitis (@eglitis416) on May 18, 2015 at 8:01pm PDT





Michael's Take: Ummm, sick idea bro?

Michael's Take: HA! Did I mention that I love Star Wars...