SX Pre-Race: Oakland

Let's dive in! We've got the usual assortment of interviews and photos.



The finish line jump was moved to a different area than the original track map (think third base side for the A's), and there are back-to-back whoops sections.



There's also a huge wall jump after the riders cross the start straight following the whoop section.

The dirt seems a lot drier than in previous years, but if we know Oakland, you can still expect some ruts.

All right, that's it for this week. Check back Saturday for Pit Bits.

