SX Pre-Race: Oakland

Dry weather in Oakland? Yep, and some interesting track changes and pre-race chats with Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Kyle Chisholm, Jess Pettis, Martin Castela, and Dean Wilson in this edition of the Supercross Pre-Race.
Let's dive in! We've got the usual assortment of interviews and photos.
The finish line jump was moved to a different area than the original track map (think third base side for the A's), and there are back-to-back whoops sections.
There's also a huge wall jump after the riders cross the start straight following the whoop section.
The dirt seems a lot drier than in previous years, but if we know Oakland, you can still expect some ruts.
All right, that's it for this week. Check back Saturday for Pit Bits.
USA
1/26/2019 6:17 AM
I really liked all of the short interviews to see how the guys are feeling. Good luck to Chisholm!!
Martin Castelo’s name has a typo in the description just FYI, and also in the actual video for the track preview at the two second mark.