SX Pre-Race: Oakland 1

Dry weather in Oakland? Yep, and some interesting track changes and pre-race chats with Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Kyle Chisholm, Jess Pettis, Martin Castela, and Dean Wilson in this edition of the Supercross Pre-Race.

GuyB
1/26/2019 12:27 AM

SX Pre-Race: Oakland

Let's dive in! We've got the usual assortment of interviews and photos.

The finish line jump was moved to a different area than the original track map (think third base side for the A's), and there are back-to-back whoops sections.

 

There's also a huge wall jump after the riders cross the start straight following the whoop section.

The dirt seems a lot drier than in previous years, but if we know Oakland, you can still expect some ruts.

Dean Wilson has his Raiders-themed gear. Bring on the Black Hole.

Randy Mennenga from Dirt Wurx checks in with Justin Brayton for some Friday feedback.

 

Jess Pettis floating a little one-legger over the really big finish line jump.

Whoa, is Angelo Pellegrini a lanky guy, or what?

Man, were we happy to see Kyle Chisholm back this week after a really hard crash at the start of last week's 450 LCQ.

All right, that's it for this week. Check back Saturday for Pit Bits.

