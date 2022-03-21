SEQUENCE - The Fight | Alex Ray and Devin Raper

- Bike Checks
Another week, another action packed sequence of photos from Supercross
Once again, Garth and Swanny from Octopi have an action packed photo sequence for us all from the races. This weekend's is from the Indianapolis Supercross, where we have the fight between Alex Ray and Devin Raper. Scroll down for some O'Neal-on-O'Neal violence.
scott_nz
3/21/2022 12:17 PM
yokev
3/21/2022 10:51 PM
Watch A Martin's Vlog. It happens right behind him at the start of a rythm section after a right hand berm-2nd heat IIRC.
Dude on the Honda looks to have either spun up or otherwise fucked up jumping in, shot right and cased it, and the dude on the Kawi had nowhere to go and plowed into him. I remember the dude on the Honda pulling something unbelievably stupid(especially for a 'pro') earlier in the year, when he simply launched his bike into Freddie Noren-there was NO pass there...simply a bonehead move to take himself out, and grab somebody with him. I remember his response to it after the race as being basically, uh....duh....uh... so no surprise he was party to another clusterfuck.