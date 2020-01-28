Ricky Brabec 2020 Dakar Rally Winner

The Dakar Rally is widely considered the king of all races, whether two- or four-wheel, on-road or off. Not only is it unrelentingly brutal for the racers, the machinery has to last as well. Last year, the US was holding its collective breath as Ricky Brabec had the lead, only to have it smashed away by a mechanical DNF on one stage, destroying his chance at an overall.

Yet, against all hope Brabec once again had the lead in the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, and this time, for the first time, an American stood at the top of the podium when the dust settled. Brabec is the first American to win the Dakar Rally, a feat many have dreamed of and have come close to, but never accomplished.

We sat down for a brief interview to check in on how the race was and his plans for the future. Below are some of the race photos, provided by Honda HRC, of his victorious 2020 Dakar Rally campaign.



