Results Sheet - 2022 Dakar Rally

The 2022 Dakar Rally is underway! With many ex-motocross and Americans racing the bike class, we'll bring you the final results from each day's stages and the overall classification. Make sure you check back each day to see the latest

Dakar Rally - Bikes Overall Classification

Stage 1 and Overall Classification results are the same. American Ricky Brabec suffered a rough first stage, falling down the order to 32nd and over 1 hour off the lead. The top ranked American is Mason Klein in fourth aboard the BAS Dakar KTM, and is also leading the rookie standings. The only other American in the top ten is Skyler Howes in tenth, aboard the Factory Husqvarna entry with Andrew Short sitting back in 19th on his Factory Monster Energy Yamaha. Australian Daniel Sanders won the prologue and took the victory in Stage 1.

Dakar Rally - Bikes Stage 1

Dakar Rally - Bike Prologue

Highlight video below stage results.