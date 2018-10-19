Toggle

2019 KTM MX/SX Team Intro

KTM rounded up all their U.S.-based race teams ahead of the '19 season, so we could see the new riders on the track, and get a chance to sit down with several of the rider and crew members. There's some interesting stuff in here.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9231 3569 45650 899 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2257 28784 36 1585 2 182

GuyB
10/19/2018 7:22 PM

2019 KTM MX/SX Team Intro

Earlier this week we got our annual chance to visit with the Red Bull KTM, Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS, and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM teams. It's always good to be able to get a chance to check in on any new team members (or returning members), and check out their plans for the upcoming seasons. Let's work our way through all of them.

Red Bull KTM

Ian Harrison stepped up the ladder a bit for the coming year (at least with an official title), as he'll be moving into the Team Manager's spot, while Roger will oversee racing for both KTM and Husqvarna here in the U.S. Our first stop was to check in with Ian, and get his take on the new Red Bull KTM roster.

It's good to see the Red Bull KTM back at full strength. Only having one rider under the tent for much of the year was a bummer for the orange crew.

Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin have had their share of battles before they were teammates, but everyone involved with the team seems confident that they'll have a good working and training relationship at Baker's Factory.

Check the sidewall flex on the rear tire. Shortly after the day's program was finished, Marv was headed back to France to see his family. We'll catch up with him soon at the Paris Supercross.

Marv has always had a very elegant style on the bike.

Cooper had a bit of a rough go at the Monster Energy Cup, but he looks solid on the bike, and they've got lots of testing and prep time between now and A1.

Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS

The Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS crew will step back from having a 250 rider under the awning, and focus on their two 450 guys, Blake Baggett (who was ill and unable to attend), and the 2018 Rookie of the Year, Benny Bloss.

Benny was wrestling with an injury on the front of one of his knees (ever have scar tissue that'll bust open easily?) so he was taking it a bit easy. But there's no mistaking his style on the track.

The 29 just seems to fit on the KTM, though it'll take us a minute to get used to attaching him to the number.

Listen in below to catch Forrest Butler talking about their plans for the upcoming season.

 

In the video below, we've got some chatter between Shane McElrath and Benny Bloss that covers a whole variety of topics.

 

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM

When you've got four riders on the team, and all four are returning from the previous year, that's a solid base to work from. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM crew are looking to step up next year and bring home the thing that's been eluding them...some championships.

Shane McElrath picked up the number 12 after Jake Weimer's retirement.

Jordon Smith does a fly-by, while Shane McElrath and Matt Winter look on.

That social media back-and-forth between Jordon Smith and Ryan Villopoto earlier this week got a little overblown.

Sean Cantrell will be on the second year in the pro ranks, and should have a lot better idea what it takes to make it through the entire year.

From left to right, it's Team Manager Tyler Keefe, Jordon Smith, Sean Cantrell, Mitchell Falk, and Shane McElrath.

Mitchell Falk gets his first crack at Supercross this year, and given some of his experience with wins in the amateur ranks at the Monster Energy Cup, he should settle in nicely.


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest