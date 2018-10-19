2019 KTM MX/SX Team Intro

Earlier this week we got our annual chance to visit with the Red Bull KTM, Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS, and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM teams. It's always good to be able to get a chance to check in on any new team members (or returning members), and check out their plans for the upcoming seasons. Let's work our way through all of them.



Red Bull KTM

Ian Harrison stepped up the ladder a bit for the coming year (at least with an official title), as he'll be moving into the Team Manager's spot, while Roger will oversee racing for both KTM and Husqvarna here in the U.S. Our first stop was to check in with Ian, and get his take on the new Red Bull KTM roster.



Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS

The Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS crew will step back from having a 250 rider under the awning, and focus on their two 450 guys, Blake Baggett (who was ill and unable to attend), and the 2018 Rookie of the Year, Benny Bloss.



Listen in below to catch Forrest Butler talking about their plans for the upcoming season.



In the video below, we've got some chatter between Shane McElrath and Benny Bloss that covers a whole variety of topics.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM



When you've got four riders on the team, and all four are returning from the previous year, that's a solid base to work from. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM crew are looking to step up next year and bring home the thing that's been eluding them...some championships.



