Privateer Health Insurance, Do They Race Without It? | @Ping 1

B_Rez991
9/10/2021 2:41 PM

 

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of how privateers race without health insurance and fund their surgeries, bike set-up for shorter riders, and the nutrition programs athletes use.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

Related: David Pingree Nutrition @PING Privateer Privateer Power
