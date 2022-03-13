Movers & Shakers from Detroit

Lots of chaos in both classes this weekend! As you can see in the 250 class, many of your riders that are regularly outside the top ten or top fifteen came away with excellent starts, while many of the top ten regulars weren't as on-point. Meaning they had to move forward in a hurry and creating a ton of shuffling.

As for the 450s, the late race incidents for Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson and Dylan Ferrandis resulted in season and career best for many racers. Impressively, Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart both made a slew of passes each and early in the race before the total chaos broke out.



