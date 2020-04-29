Toggle

Moto Tracks Reopening With Caution

Southern California motocross tracks are cautiously reopening with strict guidelines to keep riders safe.

Klinger
4/29/2020 3:24 PM

Moto Tracks Reopening With Caution

Let’s be clear… We are not medical experts and we arent’ weighing in on whether or not motocross tracks should or should not be opening. We are just reporting on what is happening and urge all riders to decide for themselves what is the best course of action. Riding has its risks beyond possibly coming in contact with other riders. Getting injured and requiring medical attention isn’t anything we want to happen. But we also know that many weekend warriors that just ride for fun hit the track with an abundance of caution and understand the risks involved. 

This is what we’ve heard so far. 

Lake Elsinore Motocross Park 

Open Friday-Monday, starting Saturday May 2nd. 

 

Fox Raceway

Open regular hours starting Friday, May 1st (Open Friday-Tuesday)

We’re back! @foxraceway will reopen this Friday May 1st from 9am-4pm. We’ve been working to provide you all with the best experience possible and have ALL NEW Main, Vet & Kids tracks. The Main track will close at 3pm. We all want to get back riding, and to stay safe while doing it please follow the below COVID-19 precautions: - -Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is not allowed. -All guests must provide their own face .covering. -All guests must wear a face .covering when not wearing a helmet. -Guests must park vehicles at least 10 feet apart. -All guests must maintain at least 6 feet of distance between each other at all times. -No .congregating with fellow guests (other than the people you arrived with). No group training or instruction -Bathrooms and .common areas will be sanitized to maintain cleanliness. -Get your laps in and then exit the facility -Customers that do not .comply with social distancing and face .covering requirements will be asked to leave the Raceway.

Perris Raceway

Go to Perrismx.com to be one of the 75 riders per day. 

Updated Hours
Monday - Closed
Tuesday - Mini Night 4-9pm
Wednesday - Open Practice 4-9pm
Thursday - Open Practice 4-9pm
Friday - Open Practice 10am - 3pm
Saturday & Sunday 9am - 2pm

This message is for the mini parents .coming out to @perrismotocross tonight. We are easing back into operations and there are strict guidelines that have to be observed so we thank you for your help in advance. Following these guidelines helps insure that we won’t have any more closures. No spectators. Rider and parent/guardian only. One parent or guardian per vehicle. Always wear a face mask when not wearing a helmet. Park at least 10’ apart. Always keep a distance of at least 6’ from anyone not living in your household. No photographers or trainers. If anyone in your party has symptoms or if you are deemed high risk Stay Home. If we can be vigilant now and follow these steps the better chances we have to keep open and add more rider spots. This is a temporary i .convenience we must endure to be open right now. Yes we know the video is shot at State Fair. The location has nothing to do with Mini Night.

State Fair MX

Go to Perrismx.com to be one of the 75 riders per day. 

Monday 9am - 2pm
Tuesday 9am - 2pm
Wednesday 9am - 2pm
Thursday 9am - 2pm
Friday - Closed
Saturday and Sunday 9am - 2pm

 

Glen Helen Raceway 

A 75 rider limit, first come first served. 

New Hours:
Saturday: 8am to 4pm
Sunday: 9am to dusk
Tuesday: 8am to dusk
Thursday: 8am to dusk

 

Cal City MX

Still closed as of now. They have sent a letter to the city and they are waiting for a response. 

 

LACR 

As of right now they are not open to the public. According to their event calendar, they are privately rented most days. 

 

