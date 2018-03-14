Toggle

Hoosier Racing Tire Expands into Motocross and Supercross

Irish Saunders from Hoosier gives us the lowdown on what they're up to with their push into motocross.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9237 3565 45650 917 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2183 27831 36 1559 2 248

GuyB
3/14/2018 3:28 PM

Hoosier Racing Tire Expands into Motocross and Supercross

If you follow nearly any form of circle track racing, from karts to ARCA stock cars, or ATVs to Sprints, you've likely heard of Hoosier Racing Tires. They're focused on racing, and have recently turned their attention to Supercross and motocross, with the ClubMX/RSR/RedemptionRacing team, as well as a few privateers. While at Daytona, we sat down with Hoosier's Irish Saunders, to get the scoop on what they're up to now, and where they're headed in the future.

Hoosier's Irish Saunders.

You can listen to what he had to say by clicking the start arrow on the audio player below.

Josh Osby's bike at Daytona. Unfortunately, he crashed in practice and was unable to race.


Related: Hoosier Racing Tires Irish Saunders
Hoosier Racing Tires Irish Saunders
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest