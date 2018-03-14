Hoosier Racing Tire Expands into Motocross and Supercross

If you follow nearly any form of circle track racing, from karts to ARCA stock cars, or ATVs to Sprints, you've likely heard of Hoosier Racing Tires. They're focused on racing, and have recently turned their attention to Supercross and motocross, with the ClubMX/RSR/RedemptionRacing team, as well as a few privateers. While at Daytona, we sat down with Hoosier's Irish Saunders, to get the scoop on what they're up to now, and where they're headed in the future.



You can listen to what he had to say by clicking the start arrow on the audio player below.



