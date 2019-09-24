Toggle

Hilly Season 4

The audition to a possible '20 ride starts here for JH46 and Smartop MotoConcepts Racing.

GuyB
9/24/2019 7:56 PM

Hilly Season

While cruising the local tracks this morning, we ran into the MCR crew out at Milestone, where they were starting their audition time with Justin Hill. His deal so far is much like Malcolm Stewart's audition last year. There's the potential for a contract, but they also want to see how fast he gets up to speed, and how he meshes with the bike and team.

The bike for the day was a new (and fairly stock) Honda 450. It was set up with outdoor front and rear suspension (he was just riding the main track...no SX), along with Justin's favorite bend bars, chains and sprockets...and that was about it.

Needless to say, it looked like he settled in fairly quickly on the red machine.

The Smartop MotoConcepts Racing crew has been testing for about a month, and Vince Friese says his knees are doing much better. One of the new items we noticed on their race bikes was a swap to Akrapovic exhausts for next year.

Here's hoping this matchup works for everyone, and it's the fit that helps propel him to the best results that he's capable of.


