Hilly Season

The audition to a possible '20 ride starts here for JH46 and Smartop MotoConcepts Racing.
GuyB
9/24/2019 7:56 PM
MarcTheShark
9/25/2019 10:15 AM
And the 2019 Monster Energy Cup champion is....
suzukiread240
9/25/2019 6:55 AM
I hope that helps him get back to his potential. I think Genova and Alessi have a winning set up on the right night. Hopefully Hill will get back to working hard and having fun. The dude is fun to watch when he is on it.
mxmaniac
9/25/2019 2:04 AM
very cool! I feel Hill will prove his worth this season if given the opportunity
Wells423
9/25/2019 2:16 PM
He’s been given plenty of opportunity 🙄
MarcTheShark
9/25/2019 10:15 AM
And the 2019 Monster Energy Cup champion is....
suzukiread240
9/25/2019 6:55 AM
I hope that helps him get back to his potential. I think Genova and Alessi have a winning set up on the right night. Hopefully Hill will get back to working hard and having fun. The dude is fun to watch when he is on it.
mxmaniac
9/25/2019 2:04 AM
very cool! I feel Hill will prove his worth this season if given the opportunity
Wells423
9/25/2019 2:16 PM
He’s been given plenty of opportunity 🙄