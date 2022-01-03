Good, Bad, 'n Ugly: Arlington

Welcome to the Good, Bad 'n Ugly, presented by Pro Taper, from Minneapolis! It's the seventh round of 2022 and we're here to give you our thoughts on who did good, who did...well, Bad and who had a night to forget forever (the Ugly). Staff member Grant Dawson is sharing his thoughts this weekend, while Michael Lindsay will be back next week for his opinion as well.

250 Supercross Class

Grant Dawson | The Good: Cameron McAdoo - 1st Place

We're only two rounds in, but it looks like Cameron Mcadoo is trying to make his case as the 250 East Region's "Mr. Consistent". There are multiple other riders in this class that I think are above him in the raw speed category, but he has shown to have made some huge strides in consistency over the past couple of years and this could be the year where he puts it all together. Several of the riders I'm referring to when it comes to speed, such as Jett Lawrence, Jeremy Martin, and RJ Hampshire, have already made mistakes this season. If McAdoo can rack up podium after podium and at least keep himself off the ground on his off days, there's a solid chance that he's going to be right there in the title fight at the end of the season.

Grant Dawson | The Bad: Jett Lawrence - 3rd Place

Considering how Jett Lawrence's night went, he's lucky to have walked away with a podium finish and to still be tied for the points lead. He had multiple miscues that lead to him falling to the back of the field early in Main Events one and three, and then of course he had the incident with Austin Forkner in the third Main Event that quickly became one of the most talked about moments of the night. Obviously, there's no way that Lawrence cross-jumped Forkner on purpose as he dang near caused both of them to sustain serious injuries. He was the lucky one, though, as he was able to remount his machine and salvage a 10th place finish and third place overall. Riding on the edge and being rather reckless at times isn't new for Lawrence, but one day he's going to have to realize that he won't be able to have sustained success in Supercross if he keeps riding like he did in Arlington.

Grant Dawson | The Ugly: Austin Forkner - 7th Place

Jett Lawrence was definitely at fault in the incident between him and Austin Forkner, but Forkner paid a much heavier price than Lawrence did. It's a real bummer to see, too, as it's clear that Forkner just can't escape the injury bug. He's had his fair share of injuries that he had no one but himself to blame for, but he changed some elements of his riding style coming into this season in hopes of making it to the end without any significant injuries...just for an incident that was completely out of his control to take him out of the series. He recently posted on social media that he broke his collarbone in the crash, and as a result he will miss some time and of course will have no shot at winning the championship now. It'll be very interesting to see what the future holds for Forkner as I believe his contract with Pro Circuit Kawasaki expires after this year.

450 Supercross Class

Grant Dawson | The Good: Cooper Webb - 3rd Place

Cooper Webb's honeymoon phase with KTM might be coming to an end as rumors swirl that he might leave the brand after this year, but for now it does look like he's starting to come to terms with this year's iteration oof the motorcycle. He has now scored two podiums in a row and sits fourth in the standings heading into the mid-point of the season. I still don't think that his chances of making his way back into the title fight are very high, seeing as though his points deficit is 30 points, but I could see this as the turning point in his season where he returns to the Cooper Webb that we all know and racks up several podiums and a couple of wins in the remaining rounds.

Grant Dawson | The Bad: Dylan Ferrandis - 7th Place

Eh, I don't think it's bold to say that this has been a disappointing season for Dylan Ferrandis so far. Knowing hw skilled he is in Supercross, and the fact that he is now a 450 Champion, albeit in Pro Motocross, he's going to be thought of as a title contender every year. However, he only has one podium so far and currently sits eighth in the standings. We'll see if he's able to make any progress throughout the second half of the season, or if this entire season will go down in the books as a bit of a dud for Ferrandis.





Grant Dawson | The Ugly: Ken Roczen - 13th Place

2022 might be a bit of a disappointment so far for Ferrandis, but it's quickly becoming a disaster for Ken Roczen. Since winning the opening round of the series, he has not finished on the podium since and really hasn't been much of a factor for the majority of the season. He has had some bad luck, but he also just does not seem to be having a good time this season. I'm not sure if it's the bike, something with him, or potentially just a streak of horrible luck, but nothing seems to be working in his favor right now. I'd like to say that there's hope that he'll return to form in the second half of the season, but generally the second half of the season isn't Roczen's strong suit...so it'll be very interesting to see which direction his results trend from here on out. It'll also be interesting to see what direction his relationship with Honda takes following the 2022 season.



