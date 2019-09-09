Toggle

Sweating it out at Afyonkarahisar as they head towards the end of the MXGP season.

GuyB
9/9/2019 9:25 PM

GP Bits: MXGP of Turkey | Round 17

The Afyonkarahisar Motorsports Center looks like quite the facility, and the opening ceremonies were held on Friday before the start of the weekend's action.

With the riders already headed to China the following weekend, the teams were packed to travel, and the paddock had a bit of a different setup in Turkey. These tents helped keep the sun off the riders and crews.

Here's the setup for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing squad.

Gautier Paulin's helmet awaits him before heading out onto the track.

Jeffrey Herlings felt a little more prepared than in Sweden, and was ready to create a little havoc for the end of the season.

We've seen plenty of these light setups for the Husqvarna and KTM teams on this side of the pond, but none with the RPMs marked as clearly as this.

With a hardpack surface for the weekend, it looks like Jeffrey was looking for a little additional roost protection.

If you can pronounce the name of the Turkish track, you're more linguistically-gifted than we are. That's what you were looking at, right?

Check that tuck and lean angle from Jeffrey Herlings.

We're also digging the full commitment wheelie from Tim Gajser on the outside. Who'd get to the first turn first?

Herlings had the line, and made Gajser check up.

It was a perfect day for Herlings, with a 1-1 score.

Check out the height and shape of berm built up on the outside of the corner here. That's some seriously hard cornering going on.

A 3-2 score was good enough to nail down second overall for Glenn Coldenhoff. He led a good portion of the second moto before Herlings got by him.

Pauls Jonass nailed down the final podium spot with a 2-5 score. Among the highlights for him? A holeshot in moto one.

With this custom visor, you can tell that it didn't go completely smoothly for Tim Gajser. A crash in the second moto contributed to a fourth overall on the weekend, a rare trip off the podium for him.

Ivo Monticelli scored the fifth overall spot with a 8-4 score.

A consistent 5-6 score nabbed sixth for Gautier Paulin.

Jeremy Seewer was fourth in moto one, but a crash in moto two hurt his overall for the day and dropped him to seventh.

We dig this helmet for Jeremy van Horebeek. He ended the day in eighth overall.

Kevin Strijbos was ninth overall this week missing the top ten in moto one, but scoring a ninth in moto two.

Jordi Tixier scored a pair of tenths and predictably, nabbed tenth overall.

Ah yeah, Jeffrey Herlings was pumped to grab the overall win after battling with his countryman in moto two.

Yep, the Dutch fans have to be salivating at the prospect of seeing these two on home soil in three weeks for the MXoN.

One of the interesting things for us is to see how much turnover of different riders we see on the podium at different MXGP events.

Was Pauls Jonass and his crew pumped about getting on the podium? You could say that.

How about a quick tour of some of the butt patches on the MXGP riders? This is a familiar one for Jeffrey Herlings.

Here's the B option for Jeffrey.

As you can see, rider initials/number options are popular...as are pre-printed gear for some of the guys, like Pauls Jonass.

Jeremy Seewer gets the old-school style for his Astars gear.

Shorty? Hardly. Arminas Jasikonis.

This one has been a regular item for Tim Gajser.

There were new Scott goggle color options for some of their sponsored riders.

In the MX2 class, it continues to be Jorge Prado's world. He built big leads in both motos on the way to another 1-1 day.

Belgium's Jago Geerts grabbed the second overall spot with a 2-5 day.

Roan van de Moosdijk scored an impressive start with the F&H Kawasaki squad as he went 5-3 to grab the final podium spot.

Maxime Renaux was fourth in Turkey.

An 8-2 score garnered Tom Vialle a fifth on the day in the MX2 class.

Ha! That's a funny butt patch for Calvin Vlaanderen. A 3-6 score was good for sixth overall.

Brit Adam Sterry battled with Roan van de Moosdijk in the first moto, and scored a seventh in each race for seventh overall.

Alberto Forato gave the Italian fans something to cheer about, with a 9-8 eighth overall.

A sixth in moto one was the best of the day for Mathys Boisrame.

Rounding out the top ten in the MX2 class was Mattia Guadagnini.

Mitchell Harrison is still learning the ropes on the GP side, and was 13th in moto one. He was looking at a better finish in moto two but suffered a DNF.

The top three? Jorge Prado, Jago Geerts, and Roan van de Moosdijk.

What a way to wrap up the Women's World Championship. New Zealand's Courtney Duncan went 1-1 to cap a title-winning season.

That was the third race in a row that she'd gone 1-1 on her 2020 KX250, and it not only wrapped up the Championship for her, it also clinched the Manufacturers' World title for Kawasaki.

Courtney, celebrating with family and friends.

...And on the podium.

Post-race, with the number one plate in place.

They may not count in the final season standings, but let's get in a few Style Points before everyone packs up and heads to China for the final round of the 2019 MX World Championship season. First up is Arnaud Tonus.

Alessandro Lupino checks to see if Juan Pablo Acevedo is watching. Of course he is.

Newly crowned MXGP champ, Tim Gajser, has no shortage of natural style.

Darian Sanayei keeps a tight tuck over one of the Turkish jumps.

Last but not least, Jorge Prado gets in some face time.


