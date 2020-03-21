Flashback: Detroit

Detroit is one of those race that bounces in and out of the schedule, but during our time here at Vital MX, it ran in consecutive years from 2014–2017, before skipping '18 and being back in '19. Yeah, it feels weird that we're not there this weekend. But here's a peek back at some of the highlights, lowlights, good stuff, and just plain weirdness that it has provided over the years.

2014

2015

2016

2017

2019