Flashback: Detroit

While we're on an unwanted hiatus from Supercross, let's take a look back at some of this week's races over the years.

GuyB
3/21/2020 11:55 PM

Flashback: Detroit

Detroit is one of those race that bounces in and out of the schedule, but during our time here at Vital MX, it ran in consecutive years from 2014–2017, before skipping '18 and being back in '19. Yeah, it feels weird that we're not there this weekend. But here's a peek back at some of the highlights, lowlights, good stuff, and just plain weirdness that it has provided over the years.

2014

'14 was the rookie year for Adam Cianciarulo.

Blake Baggett working his way through a wall jump on his Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki.

Alex Martin (55) and Jeremy Martin (19) duking it out during the 250 main. Jeremy edged out his older sibling.

Cole Seely was making a guest appearance at Team Honda HRC aboard Trey Canard's bike, and grabbed the holeshot in the 450 main. He led a lap or so before slipping back into the pack.

James Stewart's 450 win that year tied him with Ricky Carmichael for second on the all-time Supercross win list, with 48.

At that point in the '14 season, Ryan Villopoto had a comfortable 30-point lead over Ryan Dungey.

Justin Barcia taking a peek back at Broc Tickle, who tried to make a move on him in the last corner. Justing ended up in fifth.

Broc Tickle and Justin Hill dicing in the 450 main, back when they both rode for RCH.

2015

In a nod to the old Pontiac Silverdome days, the track at Ford Field frequently ventured up into the stands.

Curtis Cunningham doing a little chiropractic work on Kyle Cunningham.

Justin Bogle grabbed the 250 win here. Among the other guys in there were Marvin Musquin (25), Jimmy DeCotis (49), Joey Savatgy (37), and Zach Williams (74).

This was the year that Vicki Golden was trying to make it into the 250 show. Yeah, it was on the tough side for her, but we've gotta give her props for trying.

Detroit was always sort of a &quot;home&quot; race for Broc Tickle, so he frequently used the Detroit logo on his helmet for those weekends.

Andrew Short working on his future sand skills for rally racing.

We've seen some rough action here over the years. RJ Hampshire went down here, but was worse for Martin Davalos, who was on the other side of the berm.

Ah yeah, the trip into the stands. The riders didn't seem to mind this too much, though it didn't have a ton of dirt coverage (because of the structure under it, and the equipment needed to build and maintain the dirt).

Oof. That was a big digger for Weston Peick.

Eli Tomac got out of the gate in third, and passed Davi Millsaps and Ryan Dungey on his way to the 450 win.

The GEICO Honda crew was pumped on their sweep, with Justin Bogle (250), and Eli Tomac (450).

2016

Turnouts in Detroit can range from fairly solid to dismal, depending on what else was going on in the city. This looks like one of the good years. Note the section of track in the stands was more of a sweeper this time around, rather than the 180 around Tuf-Blocks that would be impossible to replace in the middle of a race Iike the previous year).

Malcolm Stewart grabbed the win here.

Malcolm Stewart went on to win the 250 East title that year, over Aaron Plessinger.

This was Marvin Musquin rookie season in the 450 class and while he's out front by a knob here, he and Ryan Dungey tangled a bit in the following turn.

After the race it was obvious that something was going on, but it wasn't until after the trophies had been presented and the champagne sprayed that we found out that Ryan Dungey would be penalized two spots for jumping on a red cross flag. That bumped Ryan down to third, and handed the win to Jason Anderson.

2017

Jason Anderson came into this one as the defending champ from the year before, though you'll never find a shot of him as the winner on the podium.

Remember we mentioned we've seen some rough action here? Alex Martin got cleaned out by Christian Craig in qualifying, and ended up not being able to race that night.

'17 was Dylan Ferrandis' first time around.

Yeah, let's hear it for those loamy rounds on the east. Parts of Detroit can get extremely hardpacked and slippery.

This was Ryan Dungey's last appearance at Detroit, as he retired before the start of the '18 SX season.

Trey Canard was another suprise retiree in '17, and he retired just past the midway point of the outdoor series.

Jordon Smith was the winner at this one.

The 450 winner in '17? Eli Tomac.

2019

Detroit is one of the few SX venues that still don't have open pits.

Jay Burgess warming up Mitchell Oldenburg's bike out on the streets of Detroit.

You find the oddest things in Supercross tracks. Like mostly whole bricks.

Remember back...way back in '19 when CBD sponsorships were bad, and Dean Wilson was trying to fly under the radar with his?

It was a Triple Crown in Detroit for '19, and Eli Tomac scored the overall.

Cooper Webb ended up second overall, and won the final main.

Chad Reed has deadly aim with the champagne. He was third overall on the night.

Austin Forkner swept all three main events in the 250 class.

Justin Thompson had a pretty big digger through the whoops in one of the 250 mains.

Austin Forkner may not like the taste of champagne (check his expression), but Olly Stone is okay with it.

