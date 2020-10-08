First Look: Thor Reflex Helmet and 2021 Motocross Gear

Vital MX: THOR MX finally releases their latest high-end helmet that we've seen in supercross this year. The THOR Relfex Helmet stands apart from the rest of moto helmets by using Koroyd in combination with EPS foam and MIPS slip-layer technology. In short, Koroyd is a energy management material that is made up of small plastic tubes bonded together that are designed to crush in an impact. The claimed benefit over solid EPS is that it is extremely breathable since it is essentially an open structure. This material is used in some high-end cycling and ski helmets, as well as in Klim's F5 off-road helmet.

The Reflex is offered in two shell materials: Carbon for $495 and Fiberglass Composite for $395.

The new Reflex helmet embodies the infusion of style and technology. Available with a carbon fiber or fiberglass composite shell, the Reflex offers superior technology with Koroyd® technology integrated into a premium dual density EPS liner in conjunction with MIPS® Brain Protection System. The Reflex is a helmet that is as much a work of art as it is purpose built to support a racer’s needs when things go wrong out on the track.

Koroyd’s welded tubes crumple instantly and consistently on impact, absorbing maximum force in a controlled manner, minimizing energy transferred to your head.

Air flows consistently through the open-cells, whilst hot air from your head can easily escape, ensuring more efficient cooling in the most intense conditions.





This unique behavior helps to protect your skull and brain from direct and angled impacts which may reduce the risk of suffering a life-changing injury.

The MIPS® Brain Protection System (BPS) is designed to add protection against rotational motion transferred to the brain.

The Reflex offers extensive intake venting with strategic channels, enhanced by the benefit of Koroyd® material, carrying on to multiple exhaust vents designed to accelerate the airflow in a precise and effective manner.





Koroyd provides advanced breathability and ultralight feel, but first and foremost, better protection which may reduce the risk of suffering a life-changing injury.

Poway, CA – August 10, 2020 - Great challenges must be met with even greater advancements. For the 2021 season, THOR is very proud to announce key technical updates to our championship winning racewear collection, alongside brand-new, progressive technical products designed to elevate riders and racers to reach their own next level of performance.

PRIME PRO

Factory Red Bull KTM ace Cooper Webb has preferred the PRIME PRO chassis since it was launched in 2019. It was throughout Cooper’s championship-winning season and strong 2020 series follow up that THOR gathered vital race day knowledge to enhance the PRIME PRO for 2021. Featuring new lay-flat, inboard side cinches, amplified density In-Motion main chassis fabric and upgraded stretch mesh panels in critical areas, the revamped PRIME PRO pant is ready to continue its winning ways.

PULSE

Never before has an update so clearly redefined what a product is tasked to achieve. Taking critical material and fit cues from PRIME PRO, the all-new PULSE chassis continues a legacy rooted in materials designed for better abrasion resistance and extended wear, with focused integration of In-Motion materials at key locations to reduce weight and increase flexibility. Additionally, the Women’s PULSE pant and jersey chassis received a fit refinement, resulting in a more athletic, performance-oriented appeal. No other kit on the market offers this level of tech and performance fit, at such a reasonable price.

PULSE AIR

Heat leads to fatigue and fatigue leads to poor results. The all-new PULSE AIR is purpose built to combat troublesome heat with maximum airflow and elite functionality. The jersey offers a full mesh main chassis and engineered mesh panels strategically placed to enhance airflow and comfort. The pant boasts durable, fully breathable, “power mesh” panels incorporated with In-Motion materials to amplify performance.

TERRAIN

Longevity is the name of the game. Redesigned from the ground up, the TERRAIN collection truly embodies technical apparel that is well-constructed of premium materials tasked to last a long time, yet comfortable enough to be worn for long days on the bike. The TERRAIN jersey features all-new, ultralight ripstop sleeves, soft touch collar to avoid chaffing and vented side panels to enhance airflow and moisture wicking. The completely redeveloped TERRAIN jacket and pant feature a slightly more tapered fit, brand new Dura-Motion and 600D construction for long life, generous pockets, taped zippers and Hipora membrane + DWR coating for greater water resistance, removable sleeves and plentiful zippered vents for true multi-season usability.

AGILE PLUS GLOVE

An evolutionary step from the original AGILE, the 2021 AGILE PLUS glove has become the spec piece for THOR’s factory racers around the world. With a lightweight chassis design and single layer perforated palm, the AGILE PLUS provides premium cooling and precise feedback from the motorcycle.

ASSIST

The eMTB revolution continues to grow and THOR is excited to be along for the ride. Whether the casual weekend peddler, the advanced cross-trainer or full-blown racer, the new ASSIST line is crafted to get you there. Using the technical DNA of THOR’s championship-winning motocross apparel, this collection features moisture-wicking jerseys hosting durable polyester construction and hybrid sleeve design, while the shorts and pants proudly boast In-Motion main body fabric accompanied by strategic stretch panels for optimum mobility, snap or ratchet-style closures and lay-flat, inboard side cinches for fine tuning fit.

For more details on the entire 2021 collection, head to THORMX.com or visit your local Parts Unlimited dealer.

About THOR Motocross: THOR was founded by 4-time World 250cc Motocross Champion, Torsten Hallman, in 1968 in San Diego, California. Two years earlier, Torsten had come to the United States at the request of Husqvarna to help promote the bike and introduce it to the US market. Torsten saw the American racer’s potential and the need for quality motocross gear so he began importing pants, gloves and jerseys under the brand name Hallman Racing, or THOR (Torsten Hallman Original Racewear). This was the beginning of THOR.

Over the years, countless races and championships have been won by riders wearing THOR. Every product is a progression, a new step forward in design and performance. Always racing forward, always respecting our past, always focused on building quality products that exceed rider expectations. See what’s new at www.thormx.com or call 858-748-0040

The First, The Forever…Torsten Hallman Original Racewear.



