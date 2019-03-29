First Look: Boyesen Works Billet Factory Racing Clutch Cover

- Home
Not only do they look like they came straight from a factory team, but they are also stronger and more scratch resistant than stock.
There are few brands in moto history that have been as integral to the sport as Boyesen. That might sound like a heavy statement when we are just introducing some new clutch covers, but Boyesen was the original aftermarket clutch cover. For decades you’ve seen them on factory bikes, and they were made of investment cast aluminum. Now, Boyesen is introducing the all-new Works Billet Factory Racing Clutch Cover.
Cast aluminum is good, but billet is better. The new clutch covers are precision machined from billet T-6 aircraft-quality aluminum and then hard-coated for even more strength and durability. Look, crashes happen, and in a first-turn pile-up, foot pegs and fork lugs are flying every which way. Nobody wants their race, or trail ride, to end because of a hole in their engine covers. The Boyesen Billet covers should do a much better job than stock at puncture protection.
It’s not like a ton of R&D or revolutionary technology went into making these clutch covers, but it is cool that Boyesen is taking their products to the next level. You can also so see on the Honda CRF450R cover that the signature V-notch is perfectly CNC'd to stock spec, a very important feature for the red bikes.
The new Works Billet Factory Racing Clutch Covers are available now starting at $189.95 and will fit on most modern motocross machines. See the full application list below: