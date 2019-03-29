First Look: Boyesen Works Billet Factory Racing Clutch Cover

There are few brands in moto history that have been as integral to the sport as Boyesen. That might sound like a heavy statement when we are just introducing some new clutch covers, but Boyesen was the original aftermarket clutch cover. For decades you’ve seen them on factory bikes, and they were made of investment cast aluminum. Now, Boyesen is introducing the all-new Works Billet Factory Racing Clutch Cover.

Cast aluminum is good, but billet is better. The new clutch covers are precision machined from billet T-6 aircraft-quality aluminum and then hard-coated for even more strength and durability. Look, crashes happen, and in a first-turn pile-up, foot pegs and fork lugs are flying every which way. Nobody wants their race, or trail ride, to end because of a hole in their engine covers. The Boyesen Billet covers should do a much better job than stock at puncture protection.

It’s not like a ton of R&D or revolutionary technology went into making these clutch covers, but it is cool that Boyesen is taking their products to the next level. You can also so see on the Honda CRF450R cover that the signature V-notch is perfectly CNC'd to stock spec, a very important feature for the red bikes.

The new Works Billet Factory Racing Clutch Covers are available now starting at $189.95 and will fit on most modern motocross machines. See the full application list below:

Honda CRF 250R 18-19

Honda CRF 450R 17-19

Honda CRF 450RX 17-19

Husqvarna FC250 16-19

Husqvarna FC350 16-19

Husqvarna FC450 16-19

Husqvarna FE250 17-19

Husqvarna FE350 17-19

Husqvarna FE450 17-19

Husqvarna FE501 17-19

Husqvarna FS450 17-19

Husqvarna FX350 17-19

Husqvarna FX450 17-19

Husqvarna TC125 16-19

Husqvarna TC250 17-19

Husqvarna TE150 17-19

Husqvarna TE250 17-18

Husqvarna TE300 17-18

Husqvarna TX300 17-19

Kawasaki KX 450 19

KTM 125 SX 16-19

KTM 125 XC-W 17-19

KTM 150 SX 16-19

KTM 150 XC-W 17-19

KTM 250 EXC 17-18

KTM 250 EXC TPI 18-19

KTM 250 EXC-F 17-19

KTM 250 EXC-F Six Days 17-19

KTM 250 SX 17-19

KTM 250 SX-F 16-19

KTM 250 XC 17-19

KTM 250 XC-F 16-19

KTM 250 XC-W 17-18

KTM 250 XC-W TPI 18-19

KTM 300 EXC TPI 18-19

KTM 300 XC 17-19

KTM 300 XC-W 17-18

KTM 300 XC-W TPI 19

KTM 350 EXC-F 17-19

KTM 350 EXC-F Six Days 17-19

KTM 350 SX-F 16-19

KTM 350 XC-F 16-19

KTM 450 EXC-F 17-19

KTM 450 SX-F 16-19

KTM 450 XC-F 16-19

KTM 500 EXC-F 17-18

Yamaha YZ 125 05-19

Yamaha YZ 250 99-19

Yamaha YZ 250F 19

Yamaha YZ 450F 10-19

Yamaha YZ250X 16-19

Yamaha YZ450FX 16-19

For more info, check out Boyesen.com



