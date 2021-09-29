First Look: 2022 Yamaha Enduro Bikes | All-New WR250F

Vital MX: Following the script that most OEMs have been using lately, Yamaha is trickling down its technology and performance upgrades from its moto bikes to its cross country machines and then to its enduro bikes. For 2022, that means that the Yamaha WR250F gets the changes that we saw on the 2021 YZ250F including engine changes, new frame, new intake, new exhaust, and more. The WR450F got the trickle-down moto tech last year so the 2022 model is unchanged. Check out the details below.

Yamaha Launches A Faster And Sharper WR250F for 2022

Motocross-winning technology for Yamaha’s 250cc enduro bike

Yamaha’s WR250F and WR450F enduro bikes feature some of the smartest technology in the off road world, including a unique reversed cylinder head engine design. The forward-facing intake and rear-exit exhaust creates a reversed layout that not only gives greater inlet efficiency for stronger engine performance – it also helps to achieve a high level of mass centralization by locating the air intake in front of the bike, with the fuel tank positioned in the centre. The use of a rearward-slanted cylinder and wraparound exhaust also helps to centralize weight, giving extremely agile handling and lightweight maneuverability.

As well as their powerful and tractable engines, the WR250F and WR450F enduro bikes also benefit from an industry-leading chassis design that utilizes a lightweight aluminum bilateral beam chassis with best-in-class KYB speed sensitive front forks and a link-type rear end that delivers precise and stable handling on the most hostile and challenging terrain.

For 2022 the WR250F has undergone a major engine and chassis upgrade with advanced technology from the bike that has dominated the 250cc motocross class in 2021.

So far this year the YZ250F has won both the East and West AMA 250 Supercross titles, and has taken an impressive number of victories in the MX2 World Championship and the AMA 250MX National Championship. With a more powerful engine that delivers stronger performance across the rpm range, together with a revised frame with rebalanced rigidity levels and a more powerful braking system, the new WR250F has the ability to succeed at every level.

New WR250F: Faster and sharper

In the enduro world the WR250F is already one of the most competitive and useable bikes in its class. Its wide spread of torque makes it the kind of motorcycle that brings out the best performance in every rider – whatever their riding skill and off road experience. And its winning technology is backed up by Yamaha’s premium quality and legendary reliability.

Stronger engine performance

The 2022 WR250F is equipped with a higher specification liquid-cooled 4-stroke electric-start engine that has been substantially uprated by the adoption of many of the power-boosting features seen on the current championship-winning YZ250F.

A new YZ250F-type cylinder head is one of the key components that gives the 2022 WR250F much stronger mid to top-end performance for even faster special test times. The engine’s front-facing inlet also incorporates new ducting, and together with a wider YZ250F-type intake port this new design gives a superior intake flow rate for higher combustion efficiency and increased power across the rpm range.

The new head is also fitted with a redesigned exhaust camshaft for improved low to mid-range power. New ECU settings are designed to optimize the new engine’s usability at all speeds, and for all-day comfort there’s a redesigned balancer as well as a new shift cam that gives smoother and easier gear shifting. The wraparound header pipe features a new heat guard that prevents snagging – and there’s also a stronger bracket on the short muffler.

Revised frame rigidity

For the 2022 race season the WR250F’s lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame also features the latest technology from the winning YZ250F. Manufactured using Yamaha’s advanced CF die-casting technique that enables the use of walls of varying thicknesses, the frame features a revised balance of rigidity to match the higher performance of the new engine.

By adjusting the flex of the frame in specific locations – and fitting new tuned-rigidity engine mounts – Yamaha’s engineers are able to create an incredibly strong chassis that also delivers excellent levels of feedback, giving the rider a more connected feeling with the track surface.

Race-winning KYB suspension

Yamaha’s industry-leading KYB front forks with their best-in-class speed sensitive damping system are further refined for 2022 with a range of modifications that give even better feeling handling and steering. New damping settings match the revised rigidity of the new chassis, and a redesigned top triple clamp, handlebar clamps, footpegs and front axle further refine the ride quality.

The link type rear end has also been uprated with revised damping settings on the KYB shock to make the WR250’s suspension system one of the best original equipment packages in the enduro world.

Higher performance YZ250F-type front brake

Braking power is just as important as engine power, and the 2022 WR250F is equipped with a lighter and more powerful front brake set up from the MX2 GP-winning YZ250F.

This more advanced design uses a 30% more rigid front caliper that’s equipped with larger diameter 25.4mm pistons and a new 270mm front disc. New brake pads have a 25% greater surface area than the previous system, giving powerful and highly controllable braking performance that can shave precious seconds off crucial test times.

New multi-function meter

During a long and hard day’s riding the compact and lightweight new multi-meter keeps the rider informed with a range of information. In standard mode the meter displays the speedometer, clock, timer and two tripmeters – and in race mode the display shows the key information needed during an enduro such as average speed, timer and trip functionality. There’s also an accumulated fuel consumption meter indicator as well as fuel and engine warning lights.

New graphics

New 2022 graphics reflect Yamaha’s VictorYZone racing pedigree, and incorporate Icon Blue and dark blue in-mould graphics that provide excellent durability and scratch resistance to keep them looking good.

WR250F New features: MSRP $8,799

New YZ250F type cylinder head

New YZ250F specification exhaust camshaft

New YZ250F shape intake port

New YZ250F type intake joint

Improved camchain tensioner design

Redesigned engine balancer

New gearbox shift cam

New CF-die cast aluminum Deltabox frame

New engine brackets with WR-specific rigidity levels

Industry leading KYB speed sensitive forks with revised damping settings

New top triple clamp with redesigned handlebar clamps

New YZ250F type footrests, handlebars and front axle

New multi-function meter

Stronger chain guide bracket

New 270mm front disc with 16% larger surface area

New more rigid front brake caliper with larger pistons

New front brake pads giving 25% more contact area with disc

New exhaust heat guard

New stronger muffler bracket

WR250F Other Technical Highlights

250cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke DOHC engine

Reversed cylinder head with forward facing inlet

Electric start

Radiator cooling fan

Excellent mass centralization for lightweight handling

Wide-ratio 6-speed enduro-specific transmission

Light feeling clutch with quick-adjuster

Compact and lightweight aluminium Deltabox frame

Industry-leading KYB speed sensitive damping coil spring front forks

Link-type rear suspension

KYB shock with high capacity reservoir

4-position rubber-mounted adjustable handlebars

Handlebar-mounted dual mode engine mapping switch

7.9 litre fuel tank

Lightweight resin skid plate

Icon Blue bodywork

Blue wheel rims

In mould graphics

Flat and slim seat

O-ring chain

High-mounted aluminium sidestand

2022 WR450F: MSRP $9,899

Completely redesigned for the 2021 season, the WR450F is one of the quickest, toughest and most advanced bikes in its class. Like the uprated WR250F, the WR450F benefits from a wide range of winning technology from its MX sibling.

High-tech reversed cylinder head engine

The WR450F’s compact and lightweight 450cc powerplant features Yamaha’s signature reversed cylinder head design that brings with it a whole range of advantages, such as increased intake efficiency – and idealized mass centralization that contributes towards the bike’s agile handling feeling, while the tough 5-speed transmission and heavy duty clutch are ready to deliver smooth and reliable shifting even during the most severe conditions.

Lightweight aluminum beam frame

The WR450F’s lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame is manufactured using Yamaha’s unique CF (Controlled Fill) technology that enables the use of walls of varying thicknesses to give a finely tuned balance of rigidity – ideal for enduro, where accurate feel and precise feedback are crucial.

Best-in-class suspension

Suspension is amongst the best in class, and features the highly acclaimed KYB forks with the speed sensitive system that gives superior controllability in low and high speed riding – and the link type rear end features a specially tuned KYB rear shock. Both front and rear run with enduro-specific settings for effective bump absorption across a wide range of speeds and over different types of terrain.

The WR450F’s braking features the same system as the 2022 WR250F, with a 270mm front disc and a lightweight large-piston caliper giving outstanding stopping power together with accurate feel.

A compact and lightweight multi-function display features an odometer, two tripmeters, clock, timer/stopwatch – and a useful fuel consumption indicator enables riders and teams to plan fuel stops more accurately.

Icon Blue finish

Finished in Yamaha’s dynamic Icon Blue with in-mould graphics, the WR450F is one of the most impressive and best-equipped bikes in the 450cc class.

2022 WR450F Technical Highlights

450cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke DOHC engine

Reversed cylinder head with forward facing inlet

Compact instrumentation with fuel consumption indicator

Electric start

Large capacity radiators with cooling fan

Excellent mass centralization for lightweight handling

Wide-ratio 5-speed enduro-specific transmission

Durable heat-resistant clutch with quick-adjuster

Compact and lightweight aluminium Deltabox frame

Industry-leading KYB speed sensitive damping front forks

Link type rear suspension

KYB shock with high capacity reservoir

4-position rubber-mounted adjustable handlebars

Handlebar-mounted dual mode engine mapping switch

7.9 litre fuel tank

Lightweight resin skid plate

Icon Blue bodywork

Blue wheel rims

In mould graphics

Flat and slim seat

O-ring chain

High-mounted aluminum sidestand

For more information head to YamahaMotorSports.com



