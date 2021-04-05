First Look: 2022 KTM Motocross and XC Models

Vital MX: As with the 2022 Husqvarnas, the KTMs for next year have very little changed other than looks. More blue throughout the bikes and orange frames are the obvious differences from the '21 models.

THE NEW 2022 KTM MOTOCROSS AND CROSS-COUNTRY RANGE HITS DEALER FLOORS THIS SPRING





May 4, 2021. MURRIETA, Calif. – KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details of the 2022 KTM Motocross and Cross-Country lineup, the most complete and technologically-advanced machinery available on the market. Featuring models that cater to all competitors, the updated KTM SX and XC range is set to cut the dirt and bring championship-winning performance to riders across the world.

After decades of development, courtesy of the close relationship between the race paddock and KTM’s production line, the complete 2022 KTM SX and XC range is closer than ever to the title-winning factory machines of racers like Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Taylor Robert and Kailub Russell. Engineered on the racetrack and meeting KTM’s exacting standards for performance in their updated 2022 livery, the new models are the absolute benchmark for offroad competition worldwide.

Built for those who know the importance of a solid technical base, the KTM SX-F model range is the choice of winners. The 2022 4-Stroke range includes three models that take advantage of KTM’s considerable success in the segment and feature the latest WP XACT suspension technology and advanced electronic solutions including Traction Control, Launch Control, variable engine mapping and reliable starters.

The purest definition of advanced motorcycle technology, the 2022 KTM 450 SX-F is an extremely compact package that produces an unrivalled power-to-weight ratio with power put to the ground in the most effective way possible. Further proof of this formula’s success came this weekend at the final round of the AMA Supercross Championship in Salt Lake City, where Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb earned his second-career title in the 450SX class aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. As a stablemate to the championship-winning KTM 450 SX-F, the KTM 250 SX-F features unmatched outright speed in a class that pushes the boundaries of 250 cc performance, while the KTM 350 SX-F ideally mixes 250 agility with 450-like engine grunt. Both the KTM 250 SX-F and KTM 350 SX-F feature a new counter-balancer shaft bearing for 2022 to reduce friction and increase durability.

Building upon a legacy of class-leading performance for aspiring and experienced racers alike, the 2022 2-Stroke range includes three distinct models. A benchmark in the division, the KTM 125 SX occupied seven of the 12 top spots in the 2020 EMX125 European Championship. In its updated 2022 trim, the KTM 150 SX can battle with the potent 250 4-Strokes, while the KTM 250 SX is a 2-Stroke powerhouse with the same light feeling.

Based on the same dominant platforms as the SX models, the 2022 KTM XC range takes the best of KTM’s motocross engineering and adds cross-country specific features like large capacity tanks—to power through long offroad circuits—a 21”/18” wheel combination with Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires, WP XACT suspension with XC settings and the ever-convenient side stand.

Often considered the most dominant force in offroad racing, the FMF KTM Factory Racing Team has brought home scores of hard-fought championships aboard the KTM 450 XC-F, KTM 350 XC-F and KTM 250 XC-F motorcycles. These nimble yet powerful 4-Strokes have been specifically tailored for the rigors of offroad competition, and the results speak for themselves.

The 2-Stroke KTM 250 XC TPI and KTM 300 XC TPI models feature industry-leading fuel injection technology and an electric start, accelerating these 2-Stroke weapons well ahead of the pack. The KTM 125 XC, introduced to the XC family last year, also features electric start, making it the ultimate entry point into cross-country competition.

All full-size 2022 KTM SX and XC models feature frames powder coated in racing orange to further reinforce the connection to the championship winning machines of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars. The updated frame aligns perfectly with the new blue seat cover and the fresh colors in the graphics to emphasize the close link to KTM’s factory machinery.

Complementing KTM’s 2022 SX range is a series of minicycles that share the exact same race-driven development approach as KTM’s full-size Motocross bikes. Junior riders that climb on any of the KTM 50 SX, KTM 65 SX and KTM 85 SX models can do so knowing that they are experiencing class-leading performance, state-of-the-art WP suspension, high-end brakes and minimal weight. For tech-savvy riders, the wheels can start rolling with the 2022 KTM SX-E 5, the latest incarnation of a high-end electric mini-crosser that can grow together with the young rider on it.

Trying out the 2022 KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 125 SX production models, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars and distinguished FIM Motocross World Champions Jeffrey Herlings and Tom Vialle logged impressively competitive lap times. They both share their unbiased feedback in a video intro found on the Motocross Discover page: https://www.ktm.com/en-us/models/mx.html

The 2022 KTM SX and XC models will be available at authorized KTM dealers from May 2021 onwards.

450 SX-F

The championship-winning KTM 450 SX-F utilizes a proven formula that sets the industry benchmark for performance and handling. For 2022, this machine continues to deliver superior performance and easy handling. It features an extremely compact, single overhead camshaft cylinder head and together with the efficient electronic fuel injection, pushes out unrivalled power in the most effective way possible. The KTM 450 SX-F is simply the fastest Motocross bike out on the track.

2022 KTM 450 SX-F Highlights

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance that builds on the connection between the production bikes and the factory race machines.

WP XACT front forks designed for refined performance, comfort and handling offer exceptional feedback and feel and incredibly easy adjustment.

WP XACT rear shock offers great balance and damping control to perfectly match the front forks while delivering massive amounts of traction.

“Low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

Compact SOHC (single overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and new rocker arms with structural optimization to reduce weight and inertia and increase stiffness, ensuring precise, responsive engine performance across the rpm range.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Air and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance.

Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

350 SX-F





The KTM 350 SX-F continues to deliver a dominant mix of horsepower and agility. It has an exceptional power-to-weight ratio with torque similar to that of a 450, without losing its 250-like handling. When you're looking for more than one advantage, this powerful, lightweight racer combines all your needs into one dominant package with serious championship pedigree to back it up.

2022 KTM 350 SX-F Highlights





NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance that builds on the connection between the production bikes and the factory race machines.

WP XACT front forks designed for refined performance, comfort and handling offer exceptional feedback and feel and incredibly easy adjustment.

WP XACT rear shock offers great balance and damping control to perfectly match the front forks while delivering massive amounts of traction.

“Low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

NEW bearing on the balancer shaft reduces friction for enhanced high-revving performance.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.





250 SX-F

The KTM 250 SX-F is set to continue its dominance for 2022. Not only is it the lightest bike in its class, but it also offers an unrivalled, confidence-inspiring power delivery, making it a great choice for both amateur and professional riders. Laying the power down effectively is the secret to fast lap times and this capable package has all the right credentials to get the most important job done - getting to the checkered flag first.

2022 KTM 250 SX-F Highlights

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance that builds on the connection between the production bikes and the factory race machines.

WP XACT front forks designed for refined performance, comfort and handling offer exceptional feedback and feel and incredibly easy adjustment.

WP XACT rear shock offers great balance and damping control to perfectly match the front forks while delivering massive amounts of traction.

“Low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

NEW bearing on the balancer shaft reduces friction for enhanced high-revving performance.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.





250 SX

Whether it’s power-to-weight or power and control, the KTM 250 SX is the perfect combination of all that counts. Featuring the latest high-performance 2-stroke engine fitted within a state-of-the-art chassis, this powerhouse is undoubtedly the fastest 250 cc on the track. This proven race weapon is the right choice for those who thrive on that glorious 2-stroke sound.

2022 KTM 250 SX Highlights

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance that builds on the connection between the production bikes and the factory race machines.

Throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smooth throttle motion and long cable life.

WP XACT front forks designed for refined performance, comfort and handling offer exceptional feedback and feel and incredibly easy adjustment.

WP XACT rear shock offers great balance and damping control to perfectly match the front forks while delivering massive amounts of traction.

“Low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Cylinder with twin-valve controlled power valve for smooth power that can be adjusted within seconds for different track conditions.

Lateral counter balancer reduces engine vibrations for less rider fatigue at the end of the moto.

38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

150 SX





With the agility of a 125 and a healthy dose of extra power, the KTM 150 SX is a lively package ready to take on the 250 cc 4-strokes. From within its dynamic lightweight chassis, the compact engine produces class-leading torque and power. Everything about this motorcycle screams high-performance fun as it goes into battle as the ultimate on-track competitor.

2022 KTM 150 SX Highlights

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance that builds on the connection between the production bikes and the factory race machines.

Throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smooth throttle motion and long cable life.

WP XACT front forks designed for refined performance, comfort and handling offer exceptional feedback and feel and incredibly easy adjustment.

WP XACT rear shock offers great balance and damping control to perfectly match the front forks while delivering massive amounts of traction.

“Low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for ideal mass centralization.

38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

125 SX

The KTM 125 SX is the most compact and lightweight of the full-size bikes and delivers a confidence-inspiring ride like no other. A lightweight chassis teams up with the most competitive 125 cc 2-stroke engine in its class, delivering superior agility and power to fulfil the demands of any young adrenaline seeker. This 2-stroke screamer is the ultimate entry point into the pro ranks and a sure-fire way to add to the trophy collection.

2022 KTM 125 SX Highlights

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance that builds on the connection between the production bikes and the factory race machines.

Throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smooth throttle motion and long cable life.

WP XACT front forks designed for refined performance, comfort and handling offer exceptional feedback and feel and incredibly easy adjustment.

WP XACT rear shock offers great balance and damping control to perfectly match the front forks while delivering massive amounts of traction.

“Low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for ideal mass centralization.

38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.





Cross-Country Models



