Toggle

First Look: 2022 Fly Racing Gear Lineup

Here is a look at Fly Racing's motocross and off-road gear for 2022.

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 263 3 8 7 26 33 111 1

Klinger
7/23/2021 11:00 AM

First Look: 2022 Fly Racing Gear Lineup

 

2022 Fly Racing Motocross Gear Lineup

HELMETS

Formula Carbon Prime Helmet – MSRP $689.95

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

  • ECE / DOT approved
  • Adaptive Impact System (AIS)
  • 12K carbon fiber shell produces an extremely lightweight shell with superior penetration resistance
  • Impact Energy Cells made of RHEON, the Impact Energy Cells maximize absorption of low-speed linear and rotational impacts, reducing forces transmitted to the brain
  • Conehead® EPS Technology provides a softer liner whereby the cones help manage or absorb an impact force more efficiently. Six critical zones have been fine tuned for a progressive response to low-speed and high-speed impacts.
  • Expanded volume EPS means strategic areas of the helmet have more impact absorbing EPS, more suspension between your head and the ground
  • Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) chin bar creates an additional element of impact mitigation, and is used in the chin bar for its superior damage resistance, and energy absorbing properties
  • Clavicle shell relief zone creates a soft zone filled with EPS and EPP to aid in reducing clavicle injuries
  • Custom molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard
  • Lightweight custom visor screws and titanium alloy D-rings
  • 1290 grams +/-50g (size MD/LG), 2.8 pounds +/-0.11lb (size MD/LG)
  • Comfort liner and quick release cheek pads are made of washable moisture-wicking, anti-microbial material
  • True Functional Ventilation (TFV)-When in motion, air is forced through multiple air intake vents, then passed through aligned vent channels in the EPS and exits out multiple rear exhaust vents
  • Included premium helmet garage
  • Included extra visor
  • Optional cold weather breath guard

Formula CC Driver Helmet – MSRP $489.95

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

  • ECE / DOT approved
  • Adaptive Impact System (AIS)
  • Tri-weave composite shell is comprised of carbon fiber, DuPont™ Kevlar® and fiberglass, producing a lightweight shell with superior penetration resistance
  • Impact Energy Cells made of RHEON, the Impact Energy Cells maximize absorption of low speed linear and rotational impacts, reducing forces transmitted to the brain
  • Conehead® Dual-density Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Technology provides a softer liner whereby the cones help manage or absorb an impact force more efficiently. Six critical zones have been fine tuned for a  progressive response to low speed and high-speed impacts
  • Expanded volume EPS means strategic areas of the helmet have more impact absorbing EPS, more suspension between your head and the ground
  • Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) chin bar creates an additional element of impact mitigation, and is used in the chin bar for its  superior damage resistance, and energy absorbing properties
  • Clavicle shell relief zone creates a soft zone filled with EPS and EPP to aid in reducing clavicle injuries
  • Custom molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard
  • Lightweight custom visor screws and stainless-steel D-rings 
  • 1340 grams +/-50g (size MD/LG), 2.9 pounds +/-0.11lb (size MD/LG) 
  • Comfort liner and quick release cheek pads are made of washable moisture-wicking, anti-microbial material 
  • True Functional Ventilation (TFV)-When in motion air is forced through multiple air intake vents, then passed through aligned vent channels in the EPS and exits out multiple rear exhaust vents
  • Included soft fleece helmet bag
  • Optional cold weather breath guard

Formula CP Rush Helmet – MSRP $249.95

Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo
Photo

  • ECE / DOT approved  
  • Impact Energy Cells made of RHEON, the Impact Energy Cells maximize absorption of low speed linear and rotational impacts, reducing forces transmitted to the brain
  • Dual-density Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Technology 
  • Expanded volume EPS means strategic areas of the helmet have more impact absorbing EPS, more suspension between your head and the ground
  • Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) chin bar creates an additional element of impact mitigation, and is used in the chin bar for its  superior damage resistance, and energy absorbing properties
  • Clavicle shell relief zone creates a soft zone filled with EPS and EPP to aid in reducing clavicle injuries
  • Custom molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard
  • Lightweight custom visor screws and stainless-steel D-rings
  • 3.1 pounds +/-0.11lb (size MD/LG), 2.9 pounds +/-0.11lb (size MD/LG)
  • Comfort liner and quick release cheek pads are made of washable moisture-wicking, anti-microbial material 
  • True Functional Ventilation (TFV)-When in motion air is forced through multiple air intake vents, then passed through aligned vent channels in the EPS and exits out multiple rear exhaust vents
  • Included soft fleece helmet bag
  • Optional cold weather breath guard


Kinetic Drift Helmet – MSRP $119.95

Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo
Photo
Photo

  • DOT approved
  • Durable and lightweight polymer shell
  • Dual-density Expanded Polystyrene
  • Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Technology
  • Custom-molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard
  • Three shells and four EPS sizes provide a precise fit
  • 1342 grams +/-25g (size LG), 2.95 pounds +/-0.06lb (size LG)
  • Removable and washable comfort liner and cheek pads absorb sweat while providing ventilation
  • True Functional Ventilation (TFV)-When in motion air is forced through multiple air intake vents, then passed through aligned vent channels in the EPS and exits out multiple rear exhaust vents
  • High-flow mouthpiece is replaceable
  • Included soft fleece helmet bag
  • Optional cold weather kit with breath guard and ventilation plug kit available


GOGGLES

Zone Pro Goggle – MSRP $64.95

Photo

CONSTRUCTION

  • Polycarbonate lens with premium anti-scratch & anti-fog coatings
  • Lightweight yet durable polyurethane frame
  • Engineered frame design increases field of view providing massive peripheral vision

FEATURES

  • Quick change replacement lens with pre-installed tear-off posts
  • Premium molded foam provides superior moisture management and a tight seal
  • Outriggers provide optimal fit
  • Optional accessories and lens colors available
  • Removable FLY nose guard

FIT

  • 45mm adjustable double buckle strap for easy goggle tension adjustment
  • Non-slip silicone on inside of strap ensures a secure fit to your helmet

INCLUDED

  • Nose guard
  • Extra Polycarbonate clear lens with premium anti-scratch, anti-fog and preinstalled tear-off posts
  • Microfiber goggle bag

Zone Goggle – MSRP $39.95

CONSTRUCTION

  • Polycarbonate lens with premium anti-scratch & anti-fog coatings
  • Lightweight yet durable polyurethane frame
  • Engineered frame design increases field of view providing massive peripheral vision

FEATURES

  • Quick change replacement lens with pre-installed tear-off posts
  • Premium three-layer face foam provides excellent moisture management and a tight seal
  • Optional accessories and lens colors available
  • Compatible with FLY nose guards

FIT

  • 40mm adjustable double buckle strap for easy goggle tension adjustment
  • Non-slip silicone on inside of strap ensures a secure fit to your helmet
  • Available in adult and youth sizes

INCLUDED

  • Microfiber goggle bag

Focus Goggle – MSRP $22.95

CONSTRUCTION

  • Polycarbonate lens with premium anti-scratch & anti-fog coatings
  • Lightweight yet durable polyurethane frame 
  • Engineered frame design increases field of view providing massive peripheral vision

FEATURES

  • Quick change replacement lens
  • Two-layer face foam provides all day comfort and a tight seal
  • Optional accessories and lens colors available
  • Compatible with FLY nose guards

FIT

  • 40mm adjustable double buckle strap for easy goggle tension adjustment
  • Non-slip silicone on inside of strap ensures a secure fit to your helmet
  • Available in adult and youth sizes

GEAR

Evolution DST Racewear

Jersey – MSRP $59.95

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

  • Laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
  • Full mesh back and integrated mesh in key areas
  • Zero-cuff arm openings provide unrestrictive mobility
  • Multi-directional Lycra® neck and shoulder panels
  • Low profile multi-panel construction for maximum performance and a comfortable fit
  • Seamless armpit construction, with a single-continuous stretch mesh panel from the sides to cuffs which helps prevents underarm irritation
  • Silicone-printed tail keeps jersey tucked in
  • Pro fit: ergonomic arms created for riding position, with a slim cut

Pants – MSRP $199.95

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

  • DST (Durable Stretch Technology) constructed of four-way HEX-Stretch fabric provides excellent mobility with heavy-duty durability
  • Strategically placed stretch-mesh ventilation and laser-cut perforations in key areas for advanced airflow
  • Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
  • Seat panel sewn to breathable light mesh reduces pulling
  • Advanced Lycra® liner adds increased comfort and performance
  • The BOA® Fit System offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability
  • Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most guards
  • Full-Floating durable 900D seat surrounded by HEX-Stretch material moves naturally with your body
  • Exclusive zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure

Gloves – MSRP $39.95

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

  • Premium protective race glove
  • Four-way stretch and Lycra® materials for increased mobility
  • Vented double-layer Clarino® palm
  • Adjustable Clarino® leather wrist closure for a secure fit
  • Flexible direct-inject knuckle provides lightweight protection
  • Soft-flex KPU adds protection and a clean look. KPU provides stronger logo adhesion and higher wear tolerance.
  • Split knuckles with ventilated gussets
  • Silicone finger grippers
  • Comfortable classic fit: not too tight, not too loose
  • Touch screen compatible double-layer Clarino® palm, perforated for improved airflow


Lite Racewear

Jersey – MSRP $49.95

Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo
Photo
  • Laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
  • Zero-cuffs provide unrestrictive mobility and a comfortable fit
  • Mesh ventilation panels dissipate unwanted heat
  • Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
  • Low profile streamlined taped collar
  • Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
  • Athletic fit: fits close to the body with minimal excess

Pants – MSRP $179.95

Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo
Photo
  • Lightweight minimalist design
  • Mesh panels on back of knees, hips and lower legs
  • Low-profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic band
  • The BOA® Fit System located on the front of the pants provides a lighter and faster, zipper-less entry with a wider range of adjustability
  • Four-way stretch panel construction for maximum comfort and movement
  • Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
  • Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch material moves naturally with your body
  • Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most guards

Gloves – MSRP $24.95

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

  • Ultra-lightweight minimalist race glove with a soft hand feel
  • Touch screen compatible single-layer Clarino® palm, perforated for improved airflow and a lightweight feel
  • Spandex mesh finger sidewall and gusset for improved air flow an lightweight feel
  • Reinforced double layer thumb
  • Silicone finger grippers
  • Athletic fit: fitted with minimal excess


Kinetic Racewear

Jersey – MSRP $39.95

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
  • Tagless comfort-stretch collar with gusset
  • Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs
  • Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
  • Mesh ventilation helps dissipate heat at your sides and underarms
  • Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
  • Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose

Pants – MSRP $119.95

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
  • Comfort mesh liner helps with comfort and ventilation
  • Multi-directional stretch rip-stop panels for flexibility
  • Internal pocket inside the waistband
  • Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D construction with laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
  • Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
  • Soft-flex protective rubber badging creates massive vents for airflow
  • Ergonomically pre-shaped knee works with most guards
  • Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch rip-stop material moves with your body
  • Ratcheting closure with zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure
  • FLY’s unique Adaptive Waist System (AWS) provides a custom fit

Gloves – MSRP $29.95

Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo
Photo
  • Lightweight protective race glove
  • Four-way stretch finger sidewall for flexibility, comfort, and airflow
  • Soft-flex logos provide protection and a clean look
  • Reinforced double layer palm and thumb
  • Split knuckles with ventilated gusset
  • Adjustable wrist closure for a secure fit
  • Silicone finger grippers
  • Comfortable classic fit: not too tight, not too loose


F-16 Racewear

Jersey – MSRP $27.95

Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo
Photo
  • Tag-less comfort-stretch collar
  • Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs
  • Lightweight, durable polyester construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
  • Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
  • Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose

 Pants – MSRP $79.95

Photo
Photo
Photo

Photo
Photo
  • Mesh comfort liner keeps you cool and comfortable
  • Multi-directional stretch ribbing for flexibility
  • Low profile stretch leg cuffs
  • 600D polyester for strength and outstanding durability
  • YKK® main zipper for maximum durability
  • Soft-flex protective rubber details creates vents for airflow
  • Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most guards
  • Ratcheting closure and waist belt allow for adjustability

 Gloves – MSRP $24.95

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
  • All-around performance riding glove
  • Four-way stretch perforated neoprene cuff provides support, comfort and airflow
  • Soft-flex logos provide protection and a clean look
  • Durable lightly padded palm with reinforced thumb
  • Adjustable wrist closure for a secure fit
  • Silicone finger grippers
  • Comfortable classic fit: not too tight, not too loose


    Related: First Look Fly Racing
    First Look Fly Racing
    Edit Tags Done
    Create New Tag
    Edit Tags Done
    0 comments
    Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

    The Latest