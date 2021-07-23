First Look: 2022 Fly Racing Gear Lineup

2022 Fly Racing Motocross Gear Lineup
HELMETS
Formula Carbon Prime Helmet – MSRP $689.95
- ECE / DOT approved
- Adaptive Impact System (AIS)
- 12K carbon fiber shell produces an extremely lightweight shell with superior penetration resistance
- Impact Energy Cells made of RHEON, the Impact Energy Cells maximize absorption of low-speed linear and rotational impacts, reducing forces transmitted to the brain
- Conehead® EPS Technology provides a softer liner whereby the cones help manage or absorb an impact force more efficiently. Six critical zones have been fine tuned for a progressive response to low-speed and high-speed impacts.
- Expanded volume EPS means strategic areas of the helmet have more impact absorbing EPS, more suspension between your head and the ground
- Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) chin bar creates an additional element of impact mitigation, and is used in the chin bar for its superior damage resistance, and energy absorbing properties
- Clavicle shell relief zone creates a soft zone filled with EPS and EPP to aid in reducing clavicle injuries
- Custom molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard
- Lightweight custom visor screws and titanium alloy D-rings
- 1290 grams +/-50g (size MD/LG), 2.8 pounds +/-0.11lb (size MD/LG)
- Comfort liner and quick release cheek pads are made of washable moisture-wicking, anti-microbial material
- True Functional Ventilation (TFV)-When in motion, air is forced through multiple air intake vents, then passed through aligned vent channels in the EPS and exits out multiple rear exhaust vents
- Included premium helmet garage
- Included extra visor
- Optional cold weather breath guard
Formula CC Driver Helmet – MSRP $489.95
- ECE / DOT approved
- Adaptive Impact System (AIS)
- Tri-weave composite shell is comprised of carbon fiber, DuPont™ Kevlar® and fiberglass, producing a lightweight shell with superior penetration resistance
- Impact Energy Cells made of RHEON, the Impact Energy Cells maximize absorption of low speed linear and rotational impacts, reducing forces transmitted to the brain
- Conehead® Dual-density Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Technology provides a softer liner whereby the cones help manage or absorb an impact force more efficiently. Six critical zones have been fine tuned for a progressive response to low speed and high-speed impacts
- Expanded volume EPS means strategic areas of the helmet have more impact absorbing EPS, more suspension between your head and the ground
- Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) chin bar creates an additional element of impact mitigation, and is used in the chin bar for its superior damage resistance, and energy absorbing properties
- Clavicle shell relief zone creates a soft zone filled with EPS and EPP to aid in reducing clavicle injuries
- Custom molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard
- Lightweight custom visor screws and stainless-steel D-rings
- 1340 grams +/-50g (size MD/LG), 2.9 pounds +/-0.11lb (size MD/LG)
- Comfort liner and quick release cheek pads are made of washable moisture-wicking, anti-microbial material
- True Functional Ventilation (TFV)-When in motion air is forced through multiple air intake vents, then passed through aligned vent channels in the EPS and exits out multiple rear exhaust vents
- Included soft fleece helmet bag
- Optional cold weather breath guard
Formula CP Rush Helmet – MSRP $249.95
- ECE / DOT approved
- Impact Energy Cells made of RHEON, the Impact Energy Cells maximize absorption of low speed linear and rotational impacts, reducing forces transmitted to the brain
- Dual-density Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Technology
- Expanded volume EPS means strategic areas of the helmet have more impact absorbing EPS, more suspension between your head and the ground
- Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) chin bar creates an additional element of impact mitigation, and is used in the chin bar for its superior damage resistance, and energy absorbing properties
- Clavicle shell relief zone creates a soft zone filled with EPS and EPP to aid in reducing clavicle injuries
- Custom molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard
- Lightweight custom visor screws and stainless-steel D-rings
- 3.1 pounds +/-0.11lb (size MD/LG), 2.9 pounds +/-0.11lb (size MD/LG)
- Comfort liner and quick release cheek pads are made of washable moisture-wicking, anti-microbial material
- True Functional Ventilation (TFV)-When in motion air is forced through multiple air intake vents, then passed through aligned vent channels in the EPS and exits out multiple rear exhaust vents
- Included soft fleece helmet bag
- Optional cold weather breath guard
Kinetic Drift Helmet – MSRP $119.95
- DOT approved
- Durable and lightweight polymer shell
- Dual-density Expanded Polystyrene
- Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Technology
- Custom-molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard
- Three shells and four EPS sizes provide a precise fit
- 1342 grams +/-25g (size LG), 2.95 pounds +/-0.06lb (size LG)
- Removable and washable comfort liner and cheek pads absorb sweat while providing ventilation
- True Functional Ventilation (TFV)-When in motion air is forced through multiple air intake vents, then passed through aligned vent channels in the EPS and exits out multiple rear exhaust vents
- High-flow mouthpiece is replaceable
- Included soft fleece helmet bag
- Optional cold weather kit with breath guard and ventilation plug kit available
GOGGLES
Zone Pro Goggle – MSRP $64.95
CONSTRUCTION
- Polycarbonate lens with premium anti-scratch & anti-fog coatings
- Lightweight yet durable polyurethane frame
- Engineered frame design increases field of view providing massive peripheral vision
FEATURES
- Quick change replacement lens with pre-installed tear-off posts
- Premium molded foam provides superior moisture management and a tight seal
- Outriggers provide optimal fit
- Optional accessories and lens colors available
- Removable FLY nose guard
FIT
- 45mm adjustable double buckle strap for easy goggle tension adjustment
- Non-slip silicone on inside of strap ensures a secure fit to your helmet
INCLUDED
- Nose guard
- Extra Polycarbonate clear lens with premium anti-scratch, anti-fog and preinstalled tear-off posts
- Microfiber goggle bag
Zone Goggle – MSRP $39.95
CONSTRUCTION
- Polycarbonate lens with premium anti-scratch & anti-fog coatings
- Lightweight yet durable polyurethane frame
- Engineered frame design increases field of view providing massive peripheral vision
FEATURES
- Quick change replacement lens with pre-installed tear-off posts
- Premium three-layer face foam provides excellent moisture management and a tight seal
- Optional accessories and lens colors available
- Compatible with FLY nose guards
FIT
- 40mm adjustable double buckle strap for easy goggle tension adjustment
- Non-slip silicone on inside of strap ensures a secure fit to your helmet
- Available in adult and youth sizes
INCLUDED
Focus Goggle – MSRP $22.95
CONSTRUCTION
- Polycarbonate lens with premium anti-scratch & anti-fog coatings
- Lightweight yet durable polyurethane frame
- Engineered frame design increases field of view providing massive peripheral vision
FEATURES
- Quick change replacement lens
- Two-layer face foam provides all day comfort and a tight seal
- Optional accessories and lens colors available
- Compatible with FLY nose guards
FIT
- 40mm adjustable double buckle strap for easy goggle tension adjustment
- Non-slip silicone on inside of strap ensures a secure fit to your helmet
- Available in adult and youth sizes
GEAR
Evolution DST Racewear
Jersey – MSRP $59.95
- Laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
- Full mesh back and integrated mesh in key areas
- Zero-cuff arm openings provide unrestrictive mobility
- Multi-directional Lycra® neck and shoulder panels
- Low profile multi-panel construction for maximum performance and a comfortable fit
- Seamless armpit construction, with a single-continuous stretch mesh panel from the sides to cuffs which helps prevents underarm irritation
- Silicone-printed tail keeps jersey tucked in
- Pro fit: ergonomic arms created for riding position, with a slim cut
Pants – MSRP $199.95
- DST (Durable Stretch Technology) constructed of four-way HEX-Stretch fabric provides excellent mobility with heavy-duty durability
- Strategically placed stretch-mesh ventilation and laser-cut perforations in key areas for advanced airflow
- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
- Seat panel sewn to breathable light mesh reduces pulling
- Advanced Lycra® liner adds increased comfort and performance
- The BOA® Fit System offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most guards
- Full-Floating durable 900D seat surrounded by HEX-Stretch material moves naturally with your body
- Exclusive zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure
Gloves – MSRP $39.95
- Premium protective race glove
- Four-way stretch and Lycra® materials for increased mobility
- Vented double-layer Clarino® palm
- Adjustable Clarino® leather wrist closure for a secure fit
- Flexible direct-inject knuckle provides lightweight protection
- Soft-flex KPU adds protection and a clean look. KPU provides stronger logo adhesion and higher wear tolerance.
- Split knuckles with ventilated gussets
- Silicone finger grippers
- Comfortable classic fit: not too tight, not too loose
- Touch screen compatible double-layer Clarino® palm, perforated for improved airflow
Lite Racewear
Jersey – MSRP $49.95
- Laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
- Zero-cuffs provide unrestrictive mobility and a comfortable fit
- Mesh ventilation panels dissipate unwanted heat
- Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
- Low profile streamlined taped collar
- Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
- Athletic fit: fits close to the body with minimal excess
Pants – MSRP $179.95
- Lightweight minimalist design
- Mesh panels on back of knees, hips and lower legs
- Low-profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic band
- The BOA® Fit System located on the front of the pants provides a lighter and faster, zipper-less entry with a wider range of adjustability
- Four-way stretch panel construction for maximum comfort and movement
- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
- Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch material moves naturally with your body
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most guards
Gloves – MSRP $24.95
- Ultra-lightweight minimalist race glove with a soft hand feel
- Touch screen compatible single-layer Clarino® palm, perforated for improved airflow and a lightweight feel
- Spandex mesh finger sidewall and gusset for improved air flow an lightweight feel
- Reinforced double layer thumb
- Silicone finger grippers
- Athletic fit: fitted with minimal excess
Kinetic Racewear
Jersey – MSRP $39.95
- Tagless comfort-stretch collar with gusset
- Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs
- Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
- Mesh ventilation helps dissipate heat at your sides and underarms
- Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
- Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose
Pants – MSRP $119.95
- Comfort mesh liner helps with comfort and ventilation
- Multi-directional stretch rip-stop panels for flexibility
- Internal pocket inside the waistband
- Ultra-durable multi-panel 900D construction with laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
- Soft-flex protective rubber badging creates massive vents for airflow
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee works with most guards
- Full-floating seat surrounded by stretch rip-stop material moves with your body
- Ratcheting closure with zipper lock system keeps pants closed and secure
- FLY’s unique Adaptive Waist System (AWS) provides a custom fit
Gloves – MSRP $29.95
- Lightweight protective race glove
- Four-way stretch finger sidewall for flexibility, comfort, and airflow
- Soft-flex logos provide protection and a clean look
- Reinforced double layer palm and thumb
- Split knuckles with ventilated gusset
- Adjustable wrist closure for a secure fit
- Silicone finger grippers
- Comfortable classic fit: not too tight, not too loose
F-16 Racewear
Jersey – MSRP $27.95
- Tag-less comfort-stretch collar
- Relaxed shorty elastic sleeve cuffs
- Lightweight, durable polyester construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
- Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
- Standard fit: not too tight, not too loose
Pants – MSRP $79.95
- Mesh comfort liner keeps you cool and comfortable
- Multi-directional stretch ribbing for flexibility
- Low profile stretch leg cuffs
- 600D polyester for strength and outstanding durability
- YKK® main zipper for maximum durability
- Soft-flex protective rubber details creates vents for airflow
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most guards
- Ratcheting closure and waist belt allow for adjustability
Gloves – MSRP $24.95
All-around performance riding glove Four-way stretch perforated neoprene cuff provides support, comfort and airflow Soft-flex logos provide protection and a clean look Durable lightly padded palm with reinforced thumb Adjustable wrist closure for a secure fit Silicone finger grippers Comfortable classic fit: not too tight, not too loose