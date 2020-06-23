First Look: 2021 KTM Motocross and Cross Country Bikes

Vital MX: For 2021 KTM does have a new model to introduce: The KTM 125 XC. Based on the 125 SX, it is a cross country focused two-stroke that is still carbureted, unlike the other XC two-strokes that are fuel injected. The next biggest change is to the KTM 450 SX-F with some internal engine changes for durability and more efficiency. Lastly, all the WP forks and shocks have some new internals and settings. We also hear that there might be a tuning app, but we will get more info on that shortly.

THE 2021 KTM SX AND CROSS-COUNTRY RANGE REACHES NEW LEVELS OF TECHNOLOGY AND PERFORMANCE

Drawing on feedback from elite racers, the 2021 KTM SX and XC introduce carefully considered refinements and performance updates across their range. To further build on KTM’s success in GNCC Racing, the KTM 125 XC is proudly unveiled for 2021.

All of the laps, victories, trophies and technical research through Motocross, Supercross and Cross-Country races have flowed into the enhancements and upgrades found in the 2021 KTM SX and XC range: the widest and most technically-advanced pool of READY TO RACE machinery available on the market to date. The XC lineup is more potent than ever with the introduction of the 2021 KTM 125 XC, a fully-outfitted cross-country weapon that’s READY TO RACE right off the showroom floor.

In 2019, the brand secured its fourth AMA 450SX Supercross Championship with Cooper Webb’s triumph aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team made a valiant effort to repeat their success in 2020, as Webb recently finished runner-up in the 450SX Championship after taking the title fight down to the series finale in Utah. With four Main Event victories and a total of 13 podiums – the most of any 450SX rider this season – Webb’s speed and consistency are a true testament to the bike’s overall performance and durability. In the 250SX division, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team made big strides aboard the KTM 250 SX-F with two podium appearances by Brandon Hartranft, who sealed up a career-best fourth overall in the 250SX Western Championship with consistent top-10 finishes all season.

The feedback collected by racing achievements globally helped KTM R&D update the KTM SX and XC model range for 2021 with clear core objectives: to create the lightest, best-handling, most powerful, usable and well-equipped bikes available and to ensure that riders of any age or ability will find the exact technical package they require.

For 2021, improvements across the full-size range focus on suspension and chassis modifications, tweaks to engine architecture to further enhance durability, new Dunlop SX tires and a reworked graphics aesthetic. The WP XACT front forks feature a redesign of the internals including a new mid-valve damping system for improved control and feedback, an increase to the air bypass slot on the air-leg to enhance initial comfort and a new oil bypass in the outer damping-leg tube to reduce pressure peaks. The fully-adjustable WP XACT rear shock features new settings for improved pressure balance and to compliment the updates to the front forks. Both ends have been reconfigured to increase confidence and comfort across a wider spread of surfaces. Dunlop’s Geomax MX-33 is the rubber of choice for the KTM SX models thanks to its versatility and race proven performance.

As the flagship model in the 4-stroke range, the KTM 450 SX-F benefits from new mapping as well as modifications to the piston, crankshaft, engine casing, rocker arms and shift locker to further refine the bike’s excellent performance and durability, and to further shave weight from this already incredibly-light machine. The new mapping provides increased bottom-end power and enhances the performance of Map 2, making it the clear choice for “aggressive” engine character.

As a towering example of excellent power-to-weight ratio in the KTM 2-stroke range, the 2021 KTM 125 SX features a fresh piston and new clutch internals for increased performance and durability, with the treatment extending to the 250 cc-challenging KTM 150 SX.

The Cross-Country line has been equally updated for 2021 and has expanded its range of innovative XC models with the introduction of the 2-stroke KTM 125 XC, the newest stablemate of the KTM 250 XC TPI and KTM 300 XC TPI. The all-new addition to the KTM XC model family, the KTM 125 XC, is the most compact and lightweight of the full-size Cross-Country machines. Matching a lightweight Cross-Country specific chassis up with the most competitive 125 cc 2-stroke engine in the class, it delivers superior agility and power to fulfill the demands of any young and aspiring offroad racer. Throw in an oversized tank and electric start, and you have a machine ready to dominate right out of the crate.

Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Jesse Ansley has led the KTM 125 XC to championship-proven merit in the east coast-based GNCC Series, where he consistently bested the competition to earn back-to-back XC3 Pro-Am Championships in some of the most demanding three-hour cross-country races.

KTM treats its Sportminicycle roster with the same ground-up priority for development as the full-sized bikes. As a result, the KTM 85 SX, KTM 65 SX, KTM 50 SX and KTM 50 SX MINI can now count on a new throttle assembly for better and smoother throttle action. For the KTM 85 SX, braking potential is much higher thanks to a larger rear disc and a completely new front and rear brake system made by FORMULA. All three junior motocrossers now have a tapered handlebar allowing fitment of ODI lock-on grips. For the KTM 50 SX and KTM 50 SX MINI, the new tapered handlebar allows fitment of thinner grips for a confidence-inspiring hold by smaller hands.

First introduced to beginner riders and young racers alike in 2020, the innovative, electrically powered KTM SX-E 5 with adjustable height and power returns in 2021 with new WP XACT front fork tubes that shave 240 gr of weight off the remarkably light chassis, providing that much more confidence and performance for young riders.

To intensify the updated 2021 KTM SX, XC and Sportminicycles, look no further than the KTM PowerParts range. Designed by the engineers in Austria, these premium components can take any KTM machine to new heights.

In addition, adult and junior riders alike can stay READY TO RACE with the KTM PowerWear collection. High-quality riding gear, premium protection and casual clothing are included in the KTM PowerWear lineup.

The 2021 KTM SX and XC range will become available this summer at all authorized KTM dealers. For more info visit www.ktm.com/us.

2021 KTM 450 SX-F

The championship winning KTM 450 SX-F utilizes a proven formula that sets the industry benchmark for performance and handling. For 2021, this machine continues to deliver superior performance and easy handling. It features an extremely compact, single overhead camshaft cylinder head and together with the efficient electronic fuel injection, pushes out unrivalled power in the most effective way possible. The KTM 450 SX-F is simply the fastest Motocross bike out on the track.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW mapping increases low-end power, enhancing the SX-F’s already light feel, and includes split injection for better fuel atomization and punch throughout the rev range. Map 2 has also been enhanced for the most extreme performance option.

NEW connecting rod with upper copper-beryllium bushing that reduces friction for free-revving engine character and improved durability.

Reworked shift locker for improved durability.

NEW hour meter casing with additional fixing points and only two M6 screw dimensions (only 2 sizes for entire casing for easy servicing).

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

Compact SOHC (single overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and new rocker arms with structural optimization to reduce weight and inertia and increase stiffness, ensuring precise, responsive engine performance across the rpm range.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 449.9c c

Bore / Stroke: 95 / 63.4 mm

Compression Ratio: 12.75:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2 Ah

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 31:76

Final Drive: 13:49

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 120/80-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7 L / 1.85 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 100.5 kg / 221.5 lbs

2021 KTM 350 SX-F

The KTM 350 SX-F continues to deliver a dominant mix of horsepower and agility. It has an exceptional power-to-weight ratio with torque similar to that of a 450, without losing its 250-like handling. When you're looking for more than one advantage, this powerful, lightweight racer combines all your needs into one dominant package with serious championship pedigree to back it up.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 349.7 cc

Bore / Stroke: 88 / 57.5 mm

Compression Ratio: 14.2:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2 Ah

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 14:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 110/90-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7 L / 1.85 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 99.5 kg / 219.4 lbs

2021 KTM 250 SX-F

The KTM 250 SX-F is set to continue its dominance for 2021. Not only is it the lightest bike in its class, but it also offers an unrivalled, confidence-inspiring power delivery, making it a great choice for both amateur and professional riders. Laying the power down effectively is the secret to fast lap times and this capable package has all the right credentials to get the most important job done - getting to the checkered flag first.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 249.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 78.0 / 52.3 mm

Compression Ratio: 14.4:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2 Ah

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 14:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle-Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 110/90-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7 L / 1.85 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 99 kg / 218.3 lbs

2021 KTM 250 SX

Whether it’s power-to-weight or power and control, the KTM 250 SX is the perfect combination of all that counts. Featuring the latest high-performance 2-stroke engine fitted within a state-of-the-art chassis, this powerhouse is undoubtedly the fastest 250 cc on the track. This proven race weapon is the right choice for those who thrive on that glorious 2-stroke sound.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Cylinder with twin-valve controlled power valve for smooth power that can be adjusted within seconds for different track conditions.

Lateral counter balancer reduces engine vibrations for less rider fatigue at the end of the moto.

38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 249 cc

Bore / Stroke: 66.4 / 72 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38 Carburetor

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 14:49

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 110/90-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 375 mm / 14.8 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.5 L / 1.98 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 95.5 kg / 210.5 lbs

2021 KTM 150 SX

With the agility of a 125 and a healthy dose of extra power, the KTM 150 SX is a lively package ready to take on the 250 cc 4-strokes. From within its dynamic lightweight chassis, the compact engine produces class-leading torque and power. Everything about this motorcycle screams high-performance fun as it goes into battle as the ultimate on-track competitor.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

NEW thicker inner clutch hub sleeves for even better durability.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for ideal mass centralization.

38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 143.99 cc

Bore/Stroke: 58/54.5 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 100/90-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 375 mm / 14.8 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.5 L / 1.98 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 87.5 kg / 192.9 lbs

2021 KTM 125 SX

The KTM 125 SX is the most compact and lightweight of the full-size bikes and delivers a confidence-inspiring ride like no other. A lightweight chassis teams up with the most competitive 125 cc 2-stroke engine in its class, delivering superior agility and power to fulfil the demands of any young adrenaline seeker. This 2-stroke screamer is the ultimate entry point into the pro ranks and a sure-fire way to add to the trophy collection.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW piston engineered with a harder material to increase durability while keeping weight low and performance high.

NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

NEW Dunlop MX33 tires provide superior grip in a wide variety of terrain along with enhanced durability.

NEW thicker inner clutch hub sleeves for even better durability.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for ideal mass centralization.

38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 124.8 cc

Bore / Stroke: 54 / 54.5 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 100/90-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 375 mm / 14.8 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.5 L / 1.98 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 87.5 kg / 192.9 lbs

2021 KTM 85 SX 19”/16” And 17”/14”

The riders of the junior class are not beginners. These are future champions fighting for victory, no matter if it is the AMA Amateur National Title or Junior Motocross World Championship. There is no 85 cc machine that is more READY TO RACE than the 2021 KTM 85 SX. This is no surprise really, as it boasts a state-of-the-art engine developed by KTM, combined with high-end WP suspension and a super lightweight, rugged chassis to make up a perfect overall package.

NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

NEW FORMULA brakes featuring a 2-piston floating front caliper and a single-piston floating rear with dimensions close to full-size SX brakes (pads interchange from the full-size SX model) provide improved braking power and feel and more consistent brake pad wear.

NEW larger rear brake disc (220 mm instead of 210 mm).

NEW rear hub adapted to the new disc and new fork boot adapted to the new brake caliper.

NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

NEW clutch master cylinder design to match the new brake master cylinder.

Extremely compact engine mated to a precise 6-speed transmission makes the KTM 85 SX an absolute knock-out, delivering first-rate power and torque over the entire rev range.

Cylinder is designed around an innovative power valve system that is adjustable and increases torque and controllability.

Crankshaft is light while offering precise inertia for peak torque. Optimized balancing reduces vibrations.

DS (Diaphragm Spring) clutch is more compact with better performance than a conventional coil spring design.

Crankcases are compact with a shaft arrangement that is as close as possible to the center of gravity.

The frame is a genuine high-tech product designed for maximum performance and is made of hydro formed chromium molybdenum steel tubes that have been specifically tailored for unrivaled handling and comfort.

WP XACT 43 mm front fork with a sophisticated air spring design and separate damping provide easy adjustment to any track condition, rider weight or skill level.

WP XACT rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology provides excellent bump absorption and stability.

Aluminum subframe is light and compact for better mass centralization.

Cooling system features integrated crankcase cooling and two radiators for high performance and uses specially designed shrouds to protect the radiator in an impact.

Sharp bodywork that is based on the full-sized SX models with the same contact points and overall feel for perfect ergonomics.

Airbox, similar to the larger SX models, allows for air filter changes in seconds without tools.

Black coated high-end Excel rims, lightweight, CNC machined hubs and black spokes with lightweight aluminum nipples ensure the highest stability at minimum weight.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 84.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 47 / 48.95 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin PWK 28

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 20:64

Final Drive: 13:46

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Formula Hydraulics

Ignition: MEDJ digital

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 43 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT, PDS Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 278 mm / 11 in; 305 mm / 12 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 240 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 19” / 1.85 x 16” Excel - Black

Front/Rear Tires: 70/100-19” / 90/100-16” MAXXIS

Chain: 1/2 x 5/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 24º

Triple Clamp Offset: 14 mm

Wheelbase: 1,290 mm ± 10 mm / 50.8 in ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 362 mm / 14.2 in

Seat Height: 890 mm / 35 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 5.2 L / 1.4 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 68 kg / 149.9 lbs

2021 KTM 65 SX

The KTM 65 SX is a genuine racing bike for young riders who want to move to the next level. This bike is setting standards in terms of power, performance, equipment and workmanship. The KTM 65 SX features top-quality components including the advanced WP XACT 35 mm fork with AER technology to provide unmatched suspension performance. The ultra-cool graphics round off the racing profile. Just like its bigger brothers, the KTM 65 SX is READY TO RACE.

NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

NEW WP XACT 35 mm air-sprung front forks are incredibly light and feature thinner outer tubes to deliver a 260 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

NEW tapered handlebars (Ø 28/22 mm) provide improved feel and comfort and include new ODI lock-on grips, just like full-size SX models, and a new handlebar pad with KTM logo.

NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

Alternative needle included in the by-pack for fine tuning the engine for different tacks and conditions.

Sleek bodywork provides excellent ergonomics for the ultimate in control and comfort.

Advanced frame made of lightweight, high-strength chromium molybdenum steel offers superb handling and precise cornering.

Cutting-edge 2-stroke technology is paired with easy shifting thanks to the 6-speed transmission and hydraulic clutch.

WP XACT monoshock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology guarantees outstanding stability and offers adjustable compression and rebound damping for precise, easy set up.

Front and rear massive four-piston calipers that grip lightweight Wave brake discs offer class-leading braking.

Like on the big KTM factory machines, super lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims provide the highest strength and durability.

MAXXIS knobby tires provide superb grip in any terrain.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 64.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 45.0 / 40.8 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni VM 24

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 23:75

Final Drive: 14:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc Clutch, Formula Hydraulics

Ignition: AET Digital

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 215 mm / 8.5 in; 270 mm / 10.6 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 198 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 14” / 1.60 x 12”

Front/Rear Tires: 60/100-14” / 80/100-12”

Chain: 1/2 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 25.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,137 mm ± 10 mm / 44.8 in ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 280 mm / 11 in

Seat Height: 750 mm / 29.5 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 3.5 L / 0.92 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 53 kg / 116.9 lbs

2021 KTM 50 SX

With the KTM 50 SX, young motocross riders who are READY TO RACE can really take off. The fully-fledged bike is ideal for getting into the world of motocross and taking the first steps in racing. Just like its bigger brothers, the KTM 50 SX is equipped with top-quality components. The bike, which is designed from the ground up for young riders, is easy to control and features very steady power delivery. The automatic clutch is ideal for novices on two wheels – it enables budding motocross racers to concentrate on the essentials and very quickly learn the basics.

NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

NEW WP XACT 35 mm air-sprung fork is ultra-lightweight and easily adjustable for different rider sizes and track conditions and features thinner outer tubes to deliver a 240 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

Adjustable WP XACT rear suspension with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology has been reworked with new settings to match the performance of the WP XACT fork.

Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

NEW tapered aluminum handlebar (Ø 28/22/18 mm) provides improved control and comfort thanks to increased flex and a smaller end diameter. A new handlebar pad with KTM logo is included.

NEW handlebar grips (ODI lock-on) with decreased diameter to provide increased control, comfort and confidence for smaller hands.

NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

Premium cast aluminum swingarm features better flex characteristics for improved stability and offers easier chain adjustment.

3-shaft engine design keeps the crankshaft close to the bike’s center of gravity for quick handling along with room for an optimized reed valve angle for maximum performance.

Bodywork that mimics the full-size SX line features a slim profile for excellent ergonomics and handling.

Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight Wave discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level.

Centrifugal multi-disc automatic clutch provides manageable acceleration and can be adjusted to track conditions and rider preference in minutes without tools.

Super lightweight, black anodized aluminum rims are matched to MAXXIS tires for maximum grip.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 49 cc

Bore/Stroke: 39.5/40.0 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: Single Gear Automatic

Fuel System: Dell’Orto PHBG 19 BS

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 33:61 Straight Cut Reduction Gear

Final Drive: 11:40

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Centrifugal Clutch (Adjustable)

Ignition: Selettra 2p D36

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Steel

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 205 mm / 8.07 in; 185 mm / 7.28 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.50 x 12” / 1.60 x 10”

Front/Rear Tires: 60/100 x 12” / 2.75 x 10”

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 24.0º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,032 mm ± 10 mm / 40.6 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 252 mm / 9.92 in

Seat Height: 684 mm / 26.9 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 2.3 L / 0.61 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 41.5 kg/ 91.5 lbs

2021 KTM 50 SX MINI

Built for the smallest of racers, the KTM 50 SX MINI incorporates much of the same technology as found on the KTM 50 SX with a friendlier power delivery, smaller wheels and a lower seat height. The KTM 50 SX MINI is a real READY TO RACE KTM for the youngest of shedders. Like its full-sized SX big brothers, it features high quality components and innovative technology. It’s child’s play to control with a linear power delivery and a beginner-friendly automatic clutch, which enables budding motocross racers to concentrate on the essentials and very quickly learn the basics.

NEW graphics to match the READY TO RACE look of the full-sized SX range.

NEW tapered aluminum handlebar (Ø 28/22/18 mm) provides improved control and comfort thanks to increased flex and a smaller end diameter. A new handlebar pad with KTM logo is included.

NEW handlebar grips (ODI lock-on) with decreased diameter to provide increased control, comfort and confidence for smaller hands.

NEW WP XACT front forks with thinner outer tubes deliver a 240 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

NEW throttle cable with improved fixation to the carburetor throttle cover.

High quality, upside-down 35 mm telescopic WP fork ensures outstanding ride stability.

3-shaft engine design keeps the crankshaft close to the bike’s center of gravity for quick handling along with room for an optimized reed valve angle for maximum performance.

Bodywork that mimics the full-size 2021 SX line gives the KTM 50 SX MINI a slim profile for excellent ergonomics and handling.

Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight Wave discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level.

Centrifugal multi-disc automatic clutch provides manageable acceleration and can be adjusted to track conditions or rider preference in minutes without tools.

Super lightweight, black anodized aluminum rims are matched to MAXXIS tires for maximum grip.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 49 cc

Bore/Stroke: 39.5/40.0 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: Rigid 1-Stage Reduction Gear

Fuel System: Dell’Orto PVHA 12 XS

Lubrication: Separate Lubrication

Primary Ratio: 33:61 Straight Cut Reduction Gear

Final Drive: 10:42

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Centrifugal Clutch (Adjustable)

Ignition: Selettra 2p D36

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Steel

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 100 mm / 3.9 in; 147 mm / 5.6 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 10” / 1.60 x 10”

Front/Rear Tires: 2.50 x 10” / 2.75 x 10”

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 23.6º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 914 ± 10 mm / 36 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 184 mm / 7.2 in

Seat Height: 558 mm / 22 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 2.1L / 0.55 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 40 kg/ 88.2 lbs

2021 KTM SX-E 5

The KTM SX-E 5 combines class-leading knowledge in youth motorcycling with years of development work in the e-sector. Based on the incredibly popular 2-stroke KTM 50 SX, the KTM SX-E 5 features the same high-end components and agile chassis with WP XACT suspension but is powered by an innovative electric motor. The mission was clear: to create an ultra-competitive machine that is also easy to ride, even for pure beginners. The KTM SX-E 5 enjoys the advantage of zero emissions, low noise and minimal maintenance, which makes it ideal for youngsters looking to make the first step into the world of motorcycling, and thanks to its dynamic design and adjustable seat height, it is ideal for the growing rider. The KTM PowerPack can provide more than two hours of riding for a beginner – or 25 minutes for the faster junior racers – and with its external worldwide charger, full power is restored in approximately one hour.

NEW WP XACT 35 mm air-sprung fork is ultra-lightweight and easily adjustable for different rider sizes and track conditions and features thinner outer tubes to deliver a 240 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

Adjustable WP XACT rear suspension with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology has been reworked with new settings to match the performance of the WP XACT fork.

Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

State-of-the-art electric motor with 5 kW peak performance featuring an extremely compact and slim design that is well suited to the smaller chassis.

Due to its dust and waterproof layout, the air-cooled motor is wear and maintenance-free.

Battery with 84 modern Lithium-Ion cells in a robust die-cast aluminum casing, mounted just above the motor, offers enough stored energy for more than two hours of riding for a beginner and 25 minutes for faster riders, depending on riding conditions.

Adjustable seat height can be set at the standard 665 mm or it can be easily reduced 25 mm by adjusting the bodywork or another 25 mm by lowering the suspension position. A Suspension Lowering Kit from the PowerParts line can lower the seat height approximately 50 mm more.

Easy-to-use multifunctional instrument panel allows selection between 6 different ride modes to tailor the power characteristics to any ability level.

Quick-charging external worldwide charger supplying up to 900 W can be connected to any 110 Volt socket and plugs directly into the battery back.

A lanyard attached between the rider’s wrist and the kill switch stops the motor when removed, or in the event of an unexpected fall by the rider.

Ride modes can be locked by a magnetic key mounted under the seat to prevent young riders from changing the selected mode.

Bodywork that mimics the full-size SX-F line that gives the SX-E 5 a slim profile for excellent ergonomics and handling.

Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight WAVE discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level.

Super lightweight, black anodized aluminum rims are matched to MAXXIS tires for maximum grip.

SPECIFICATIONS

Electric Motor: 48 V – BLDC Motor with Outer Rotor

Rated Output: 2 kW / 3,200 RPM

Max Power: 5kW / 3,900 RPM

Torque: 13.8 Nm from 0 RPM

Max Motor Speed: 6,000 RPM

Final Drive: 8:46

Cooling: Air Cooled

Battery: Lithium-Ion KTM

Capacity: 907 Wh

Charging Time 100%: 70 minutes

Charging Time 80%: 45 minutes

Charging Power: 900 W

Frame: Double Grinded Central Double-Cradle-Type Frame

Subframe: Fiberglass-Reinforced Plastic

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT 35 USD Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT PDS Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 205 mm / 8.07 in; 185 mm / 7.28 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.50 x 12” / 1.60 x 10” Aluminum

Front/Rear Tires: 60/100 x 12” / 2.75 x 10”

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16 in

Steering Head Angle: 24º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,032 mm ± 10 mm / 40.6 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 235 mm / 9.2 in

Seat Height: 665 mm / 26.2 in

Weight, Approx: 40.8 kg / 89.9 lbs

2021 KTM 450 XC-F

When maximum attack is required, the only answer is the KTM 450 XC-F. The compact SOHC engine delivers explosive power in a smooth, usable delivery that suits both weekend riders and seasoned racers alike. More to the point, the 2021 KTM 450 XC-F shares 95% of its parts with the multiple-championship winning KTM 450 SX-F motocross machine. So, are you READY TO RACE?

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW mapping increases low-end power, enhancing the XC-F’s already light feel, and includes split injection for better fuel atomization and punch throughout the rev range. Map 2 has also been enhanced for the most extreme performance option.

NEW connecting rod with upper copper-beryllium bushing that reduces friction for free-revving engine character and improved durability.

Reworked shift locker for improved durability.

NEW hour meter casing with additional fixing points and only two M6 screw dimensions (only 2 sizes for entire casing for easy servicing).

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

Compact SOHC (single overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and new rocker arms with structural optimization to reduce weight and inertia and increase stiffness, ensuring precise, responsive engine performance across the rpm range.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 449.9 cc

Bore/Stroke: 95 / 63.4 mm

Compression Ratio: 12.75:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2 Ah

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 31:76

Final Drive: 13:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 18”

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 101 kg / 222.6 lbs

2021 KTM 350 XC-F

With power that rivals 450 cc machines and 250-class handling, the 2021 KTM 350 XC-F is a force to be reckoned with in any closed-course, offroad contest. A compact engine cranks out unbelievable amounts of power while Traction Control, Launch Control and selectable maps make all that power useable. Updated suspension components and damping settings and further chassis refinements take the KTM 350 XC-F to a level that other 450-class offroad bikes have trouble matching.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 349.7 cc

Bore/Stroke: 88 / 57.5 mm

Compression Ratio: 14.2:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 14:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD forks, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 100.5 kg / 221.5 lbs

2021 KTM 250 XC-F

With class-leading power no one can rival, the 2021 KTM 250 XC-F is a force to be reckoned with in any closed-course, offroad contest. A compact engine cranks out unbelievable amounts of power while Traction Control, Launch Control and selectable maps make all that power useable. Updated suspension components and damping settings and further chassis refinements make this the ultimate offroad 250 cc motorcycle.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 249.9 cc

Bore/Stroke: 78 / 52.3 mm

Compression Ratio: 14.4:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2 Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 13:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 100 kg / 220.4 lbs

2021 KTM 300 XC TPI

The 2021 KTM 300 XC TPI’s unrivaled torque, light weight and rock-solid handling make it an unstoppable machine for extreme cross-country terrain. Its industry leading fuel injection technology further demonstrates KTM’s unrelenting commitment to 2-stroke advancement. The benefits are clear: besides huge improvements in fuel efficiency and exhaust emissions, the TPI system also removes the need for pre-mixing fuel and re-jetting, meaning that with less effort, the engine always runs smoothly and crisply. The KTM 300 XC TPI is the most READY TO RACE offroad 2-stroke 300 ever created.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

Cylinder with twin-valve controlled power valve for smooth power.

TPI (Transfer Port Injection) fuel injection system featuring industry-leading technology offers unparallel performance and simple operation: no premixing or jetting required.

293.2 cc engine is the pinnacle of 2-stroke performance with lightweight construction and features a CNC machined exhaust port and DDS clutch with a damping system for better traction and durability.

Exhaust system provides great performance with reduced weight and a more durable construction thanks to the innovative corrugated surface on the expansion chamber.

Lateral counter balancer reduces engine vibrations for less rider fatigue at the end of the moto.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 293.2 cc

Bore/Stroke: 72 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: TPI, Dell’Orto Throttle Body Ø 39 mm

Lubrication: Electronically Regulated Oil Pump

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 13:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Continental EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 101.3 kg / 223.3 lbs

2021 KTM 250 XC TPI

The KTM 250 XC TPI’s industry-leading technology further demonstrates KTM’s unrelenting commitment to 2-stroke advancement. The benefits are clear: besides huge improvements in fuel efficiency and exhaust emissions, the TPI system also removes the need for pre-mixing fuel and re-jetting, meaning that with less effort, the engine always runs smoothly and crisply. The KTM 250 XC TPI features a powerful yet smooth 2-stroke engine fitted in a state-of-the-art chassis. The stellar performance of the lightweight 2-stroke engine makes it a true contender for offroad racing.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

Cylinder with twin-valve controlled power valve for smooth power.

TPI (Transfer Port Injection) fuel injection system featuring industry-leading technology offers unparallel performance and simple operation: no premixing or jetting required.

249 cc engine is the pinnacle of 2-stroke performance with lightweight construction and features a CNC machined exhaust port and DDS clutch with a damping system for better traction and durability.

Exhaust system provides great performance with reduced weight and a more durable construction thanks to the innovative corrugated surface on the expansion chamber.

Lateral counter balancer reduces engine vibrations for less rider fatigue at the end of the moto.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 249 cc

Bore/Stroke: 66.4 / 72 mm

Starter: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2Ah

Transmission: 6 Gearstw

Fuel System: TPI, Dell’Orto Throttle Body Ø 39 mm

Lubrication: Electronically Regulated Oil Pump

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 13:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Continental EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 18” Giant

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 8.5 L / 2.25 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 101.3 kg / 223.3 lbs

2021 KTM 125 XC

An all-new addition to the KTM XC model family for MY21, the KTM 125 XC is the most compact and lightweight of the full-size cross-country machines. Matching a lightweight cross-country specific chassis with the most competitive 125 cc 2-stroke engine in the class, it delivers superior agility and power to fulfill the demands of any young and aspiring offroad racer. This 2-stroke screamer is the ultimate entry point into the pro offroad ranks.

NEW model based on the KTM 125 SX includes electric start, side stand and large translucent fuel tank for superior cross-country performance.

NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW piston engineered with a harder material to increase durability while keeping weight low and performance high.

NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

NEW thicker inner clutch hub sleeves for even better durability.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for ideal mass centralization.

38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

SPECIFICATIONS