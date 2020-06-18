First Look: 2021 Husqvarna Off-Road Model Range

Vital MX: So far, no changes of note for the 2021 models from Husqvarna, but releasing info on the unchanged models first is common practice. In fact, we've heard of some all-new cross country models from Husqvarna that will be announced with the motocross bikes, which should be coming right around the corner.

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES PRESENTS 2021 OFF-ROAD AND DUAL-SPORT RANGE

SEVEN-MODEL LINEUP DELIVERS TRUE PERFORMANCE THROUGH CLASS-LEADING POWER, SUSPENSION AND ERGONOMICS

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to launch the new MY21 TE and FE range – a complete lineup of carefully designed and crafted 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines. Continuing to set the benchmark in the off-road and dual-sport segments, each model provides unmatched power, handling and enjoyment.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ drive for constant development and refinement brings an extensive program of improvements and updates into the MY21 FE and TE range, a comprehensive lineup of models that will allow riders of all abilities to hit the trails with absolute confidence. From the TE 150i, TE 250i and TE 300i to the FE 350, FE 501, FE 350s and FE 501s, the entire model range features unparalleled attention to detail and a fresh and vibrant, three-color restyling.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ TE and FE range features numerous technical highlights including WP XPLOR forks and WP XACT shock combined with the chromium-molybdenum steel frame, progressive bodywork and innovative 2-piece carbon composite subframe to ensure consistent damping, precise handling and superior rider comfort.

From the TE 150i featuring a new piston to the Erzbergrodeo-winning TE 300i, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2-stroke range features the latest fuel injection technology, electric starters as standard, adjustable engine mapping and a chassis that offers precise flex characteristics.

Offering a generous supply of torquey, manageable power, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ off-road 4-stroke range ensures both versatility and performance. From the nimble FE 350 and its ability to shine in tough and technical terrain to the larger displacement FE 501, each model is finished with high-quality components and selectable engine mapping and traction control. The FE 501 powerplant is now equipped with updated shift lockers for 2021. In dual-sport trim, the FE 350s and FE 501s offer incredible performance and rider experience on and off the road.

Underlining the true performance of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2021 off-road range, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt recently secured the 2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title aboard his FE 350.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS MY21

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics

Innovative 2-piece carbon composite subframe design

WP XPLOR fork with advanced mid-valve piston delivering consistent damping function

WP XACT shock with integrated pressure balance offers superior rider comfort and handling

Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics

CNC-machined triple clamps

MAGURA hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition

MAGURA brake calipers and high-performance GSK discs combining superior stopping power with unsurpassed sensitivity and modulation

Adjustable engine mappings on all off-road models and state-of-the-art traction control (4-stroke off-road models)

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

Lightweight Li-ion battery

ProTaper handlebar

Progressive throttle mechanism and ODI grips → adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting

Gearboxes produced by Pankl Racing Systems

Ensuring all off-road and dual-sport riders can fully enjoy their next ride, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Functional Off-road Apparel Collection 2020 – a range of high-performance gear and protective equipment that considers the unique challenges of off-road riding. In addition, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Technical Accessories provide an extensive lineup of performance engine and suspension components, protective parts and tools that allow further customization and personalization of your TE and FE machines.

Availability of the Husqvarna MY21 off-road and dual-sport range will begin this summer at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.

Complete details for MY21 Husqvarna Motorcycles FE, FEs and TE models will be available from June 22 onwards at www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/us/.

TE 150i

Harnessing the ethos of a lightweight and nimble 2-stroke character, the TE 150i features the latest 2-stroke fuel injection technology, giving it all the convenience of modern 4-strokes at a fraction of the weight. The TE 150i is fitted with an electric starter as standard for easy starting in challenging situations. Additionally, the chassis offers precise flex characteristics, and in combination with WP suspension offers advanced handling characteristics and comfort in the most challenging conditions.

Engine

Using the latest 2-stroke fuel injection technology, the TE 150i has all the convenience of modern 4-strokes eliminating the need to premix fuel or adjust jetting at different altitudes. The engine uses specific shaft arrangements designed to harness the rotating mass of the engine in the ideal center of gravity. The lightweight and compact engine provides a powerful off-road specific power delivery while maintaining the inherent low-cost maintenance of a 2-stroke.

Latest generation 2-stroke → fuel injection, powerful, light and compact

Mass-centralization → significant benefits in handling and maneuverability

Cylinder and piston

The cylinder has a 58 mm bore, which features an innovative power valve design that delivers controllable power throughout the RPM range. The piston is designed to perfectly match the optimized combustion chamber contour delivering the highest level of 2-stroke performance.

Additionally, the cylinder features two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port, which guarantees excellent atomization with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

Cylinder and piston → optimal combustion chamber contour

Fuel injection → increased efficiency and reduced emissions

Crankshaft

With a 54.5 mm stroke, the crankshaft is perfectly balanced to reduce vibrations. The weighted flywheel attached to the crankshaft provides abundant torque and controllable off-road specific power while the larger alternator provides all the power needed for the EFI system.

Light-weight crankshaft → very little vibration

Large alternator → ample electrical power to power EFI system

Crankcases

The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production processes resulting in a thin wall thickness and minimal weight.

To centralize mass, the layout features a shaft arrangement precisely positioned to harness rotating masses at the ideal center of gravity. The reed block features optimized carbon reeds for improved sealing.

High-pressure die-cast production process → thin walls resulting in low weight

Shaft arrangement → ideal mass centralization

Oil tank and pump

The TE 150i features an electronic oil pump, which feeds vital 2-stroke oil into the engine to keep it lubricated. The pump is located just below the oil tank and feeds the oil via the throttle body meaning the oil is not mixed with the fuel, eliminating the need for premixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines. The pump is controlled by the EMS and delivers the optimal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load. This reduces waste as well as excessive smoke being transmitted from the exhaust.

The oil tank is located beneath the fuel tank and is connected to a filler hose, which runs through the upper member of the frame to a filler cap conveniently located for easy refills. The tank capacity is 0.7 liter and is fitted with a sensor which illuminates a warning visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.

Oil pump and tank → convenient solution, eliminates premix

Gearbox

The TE 150i is fitted with a Pankl 6-speed wide range gearbox. The off-road specific ratios are tailored to the 150 cc power delivery while an innovative gear lever reduces dirt build up ensuring perfect operation in all conditions.

Pankl 6-speed gearbox → specific off-road gearing

Innovative gear lever → prevents dirt build up ensuring precise control

DS clutch

The TE 150i features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DS clutch → excellent action and durability

Benefits

Continuous 2-stroke development offering maximum performance and low running costs

Low weight and agile handling

Hydraulic clutch

High-quality standard components

TE 250i / TE 300i

The TE 250i and TE 300i incorporate the perfect balance between usable 2-stroke power and nimble lightweight handling and feature revolutionary 2-stroke electronic fuel injection. This new-age technology redefines 2-stroke competition motorcycles cementing their position in the off-road segment for the foreseeable future. Both the TE 250i and TE 300i add convenience and simplicity, doing away with premixed fuel and jetting changes of the past. It delivers efficiency and low emissions while retaining the simple character and inexpensive ownership of a 2-stroke.

Engine

The 250 cc and 300 cc 2-stroke engines have long been the best combination of unsurpassed power and light-weight construction. The simplicity and low maintenance cost of the 2-stroke motor has made it a favorite amongst off-road riders for generations. Both the TE 250i and TE 300i feature an innovative electronic fuel injection system. This comprises of a set of fuel injectors positioned at the transfer ports, which deliver the ideal amount of fuel to the engine in all conditions. This not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions but also provides a clean and smooth power delivery giving the loved 2-stroke the edge.

Additionally, the 250 cc and 300 cc engines have an advanced construction featuring shaft arrangements precisely positioned for greater mass centralization, a counter balancer shaft to reduce vibration, a twin valve-controlled power valve and 6-speed gearbox.

Cylinder

The 66.4 mm bore cylinder (72 mm on TE 300i) features a twin valve-controlled power valve system, which delivers smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range.

Optimal exhaust port timing is achieved with the combination of a state-of-the-art, adjustable power valve drive and machined port window.

Additionally, the cylinder features two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder, where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port, which guarantees excellent atomization with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

Dual fuel injectors → excellent atomization, reduced fuel consumption

Power valve → machined port window

Piston

The lightweight piston is perfectly matched to the cylinder and transmits minimal oscillating mass ensuring high levels of reliability and performance.

Piston → fits perfectly to cylinder and combustion chamber

Engine casings

The TE 250i and TE 300i engines are designed to improve mass centralization.

As a result, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings are developed to accommodate the shaft arrangements in the ideal position, centralizing oscillating mass and improving rideability. Also, the counter balancer shaft is integrated in a very compact manner having little effect on the overall design. Additionally, the water pump casing is designed for effective cooling by optimizing the flow of coolant.

Die-cast engine casings → mass centralization, optimal handling

Water pump casing → optimal flow of coolant for effective cooling

Counter balancer shaft

The engine houses a laterally mounted counter balancer shaft. The balancer significantly reduces vibration resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride.

Counter balancer shaft → significantly reduced vibration

Crankshaft

The crankshaft features a 72 mm stroke and is balanced in conjunction with the counter balancer shaft for minimum vibration. By incorporating a heavier ignition rotor, the crankshaft produces more inertia than its motocross counterpart, which improves control in the lower RPM range.

Gearbox

A 6-speed Pankl gearbox features off-road specific ratios while an innovative shift lever reduces dirt build up guaranteeing easy operation in all conditions.

6-speed gearbox → off-road specific ratios

Gear lever → prevents dirt build up and blockage

DDS clutch

The TE 250i and TE 300i feature a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. What this means is the clutch uses a single diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design resulting in a much lighter clutch action. This design also incorporates a damping system, which increases both traction and durability. Additionally, the light and robust basket and inner hub guarantee optimal oil supply and cooling to the clutch. Combined with the MAGURA hydraulic system guarantees a light and smooth clutch feeling which is almost maintenance and adjustment free.

DDS clutch → light action with integrated damping system, increased traction and reliability

MAGURA hydraulic system → light and smooth clutch action, almost maintenance free

Oil tank and pump

The TE 250i TE 300i features an electronic oil pump, which feeds vital 2-stroke oil into the engine to keep it lubricated. The pump is located just below the oil tank and feeds the oil via the throttle body meaning the oil is not mixed with the fuel eliminating the need for premixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines.

The pump is controlled by the EMS and delivers the optimal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load. This reduces waste as well as excessive smoke being transmitted from the exhaust.

The oil tank is located beneath the fuel tank and is connected to a filler hose, which runs through the upper member of the frame to a filler cap conveniently located for easy refills. The tank capacity is 0.7 liter and is fitted with a sensor, which illuminates a warning lamp visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.

Oil pump and tank → convenient solution, eliminates premix

Benefits



State of the art 2-stroke technology

Reduced fuel consumption

No premix needed

Smooth and clean power delivery

Low maintenance costs

Hydraulic clutch

Excellent handling and agility