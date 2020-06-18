Toggle

First Look: 2021 Husqvarna Off-Road Model Range

Husqvarna presents its off-road and dual-sport bikes for 2021.

6/18/2020 8:30 AM

Vital MX: So far, no changes of note for the 2021 models from Husqvarna, but releasing info on the unchanged models first is common practice. In fact, we've heard of some all-new cross country models from Husqvarna that will be announced with the motocross bikes, which should be coming right around the corner. 

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES PRESENTS 2021 OFF-ROAD AND DUAL-SPORT RANGE

SEVEN-MODEL LINEUP DELIVERS TRUE PERFORMANCE THROUGH CLASS-LEADING POWER, SUSPENSION AND ERGONOMICS 

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to launch the new MY21 TE and FE range – a complete lineup of carefully designed and crafted 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines. Continuing to set the benchmark in the off-road and dual-sport segments, each model provides unmatched power, handling and enjoyment. 

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ drive for constant development and refinement brings an extensive program of improvements and updates into the MY21 FE and TE range, a comprehensive lineup of models that will allow riders of all abilities to hit the trails with absolute confidence. From the TE 150i, TE 250i and TE 300i to the FE 350, FE 501, FE 350s and FE 501s, the entire model range features unparalleled attention to detail and a fresh and vibrant, three-color restyling.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ TE and FE range features numerous technical highlights including WP XPLOR forks and WP XACT shock combined with the chromium-molybdenum steel frame, progressive bodywork and innovative 2-piece carbon composite subframe to ensure consistent damping, precise handling and superior rider comfort.

From the TE 150i featuring a new piston to the Erzbergrodeo-winning TE 300i, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2-stroke range features the latest fuel injection technology, electric starters as standard, adjustable engine mapping and a chassis that offers precise flex characteristics. 

Offering a generous supply of torquey, manageable power, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ off-road 4-stroke range ensures both versatility and performance. From the nimble FE 350 and its ability to shine in tough and technical terrain to the larger displacement FE 501, each model is finished with high-quality components and selectable engine mapping and traction control. The FE 501 powerplant is now equipped with updated shift lockers for 2021. In dual-sport trim, the FE 350s and FE 501s offer incredible performance and rider experience on and off the road.  

Underlining the true performance of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2021 off-road range, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt recently secured the 2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title aboard his FE 350. 

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS MY21

  • Chromium-molybdenum steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics
  • Innovative 2-piece carbon composite subframe design
  • WP XPLOR fork with advanced mid-valve piston delivering consistent damping function
  • WP XACT shock with integrated pressure balance offers superior rider comfort and handling
  • Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics
  • CNC-machined triple clamps
  • MAGURA hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition
  • MAGURA brake calipers and high-performance GSK discs combining superior stopping power with unsurpassed sensitivity and modulation
  • Adjustable engine mappings on all off-road models and state-of-the-art traction control (4-stroke off-road models)
  • Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical
  • Lightweight Li-ion battery
  • ProTaper handlebar
  • Progressive throttle mechanism and ODI grips → adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting
  • Gearboxes produced by Pankl Racing Systems

Ensuring all off-road and dual-sport riders can fully enjoy their next ride, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Functional Off-road Apparel Collection 2020 – a range of high-performance gear and protective equipment that considers the unique challenges of off-road riding. In addition, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Technical Accessories provide an extensive lineup of performance engine and suspension components, protective parts and tools that allow further customization and personalization of your TE and FE machines.

Availability of the Husqvarna MY21 off-road and dual-sport range will begin this summer at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. 

Complete details for MY21 Husqvarna Motorcycles FE, FEs and TE models will be available from June 22 onwards at www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/us/. 

TE 150i

Harnessing the ethos of a lightweight and nimble 2-stroke character, the TE 150i features the latest 2-stroke fuel injection technology, giving it all the convenience of modern 4-strokes at a fraction of the weight. The TE 150i is fitted with an electric starter as standard for easy starting in challenging situations. Additionally, the chassis offers precise flex characteristics, and in combination with WP suspension offers advanced handling characteristics and comfort in the most challenging conditions.

2021 Husqvarna TE 150i

Engine 

Using the latest 2-stroke fuel injection technology, the TE 150i has all the convenience of modern 4-strokes eliminating the need to premix fuel or adjust jetting at different altitudes. The engine uses specific shaft arrangements designed to harness the rotating mass of the engine in the ideal center of gravity. The lightweight and compact engine provides a powerful off-road specific power delivery while maintaining the inherent low-cost maintenance of a 2-stroke. 

  • Latest generation 2-stroke → fuel injection, powerful, light and compact 
  • Mass-centralization → significant benefits in handling and maneuverability

Cylinder and piston 

The cylinder has a 58 mm bore, which features an innovative power valve design that delivers controllable power throughout the RPM range. The piston is designed to perfectly match the optimized combustion chamber contour delivering the highest level of 2-stroke performance.

Additionally, the cylinder features two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port, which guarantees excellent atomization with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

  • Cylinder and piston → optimal combustion chamber contour
  • Fuel injection → increased efficiency and reduced emissions

Crankshaft 

With a 54.5 mm stroke, the crankshaft is perfectly balanced to reduce vibrations. The weighted flywheel attached to the crankshaft provides abundant torque and controllable off-road specific power while the larger alternator provides all the power needed for the EFI system.

  • Light-weight crankshaft → very little vibration
  • Large alternator → ample electrical power to power EFI system

2021 Husqvarna TE 150i

Crankcases 

The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production processes resulting in a thin wall thickness and minimal weight. 

To centralize mass, the layout features a shaft arrangement precisely positioned to harness rotating masses at the ideal center of gravity. The reed block features optimized carbon reeds for improved sealing. 

  • High-pressure die-cast production process → thin walls resulting in low weight
  • Shaft arrangement → ideal mass centralization

Oil tank and pump 

The TE 150i features an electronic oil pump, which feeds vital 2-stroke oil into the engine to keep it lubricated. The pump is located just below the oil tank and feeds the oil via the throttle body meaning the oil is not mixed with the fuel, eliminating the need for premixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines. The pump is controlled by the EMS and delivers the optimal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load. This reduces waste as well as excessive smoke being transmitted from the exhaust. 

The oil tank is located beneath the fuel tank and is connected to a filler hose, which runs through the upper member of the frame to a filler cap conveniently located for easy refills. The tank capacity is 0.7 liter and is fitted with a sensor which illuminates a warning visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.

  • Oil pump and tank → convenient solution, eliminates premix

Gearbox 

The TE 150i is fitted with a Pankl 6-speed wide range gearbox. The off-road specific ratios are tailored to the 150 cc power delivery while an innovative gear lever reduces dirt build up ensuring perfect operation in all conditions.

  • Pankl 6-speed gearbox → specific off-road gearing
  • Innovative gear lever → prevents dirt build up ensuring precise control

DS clutch 

The TE 150i features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. 

  • DS clutch → excellent action and durability

Benefits

  • Continuous 2-stroke development offering maximum performance and low running costs
  • Low weight and agile handling 
  • Hydraulic clutch
  • High-quality standard components

TE 250i / TE 300i

The TE 250i and TE 300i incorporate the perfect balance between usable 2-stroke power and nimble lightweight handling and feature revolutionary 2-stroke electronic fuel injection. This new-age technology redefines 2-stroke competition motorcycles cementing their position in the off-road segment for the foreseeable future. Both the TE 250i and TE 300i add convenience and simplicity, doing away with premixed fuel and jetting changes of the past. It delivers efficiency and low emissions while retaining the simple character and inexpensive ownership of a 2-stroke.

2021 Husqvarna TE 250i

Engine 

The 250 cc and 300 cc 2-stroke engines have long been the best combination of unsurpassed power and light-weight construction. The simplicity and low maintenance cost of the 2-stroke motor has made it a favorite amongst off-road riders for generations. Both the TE 250i and TE 300i feature an innovative electronic fuel injection system. This comprises of a set of fuel injectors positioned at the transfer ports, which deliver the ideal amount of fuel to the engine in all conditions. This not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions but also provides a clean and smooth power delivery giving the loved 2-stroke the edge. 
Additionally, the 250 cc and 300 cc engines have an advanced construction featuring shaft arrangements precisely positioned for greater mass centralization, a counter balancer shaft to reduce vibration, a twin valve-controlled power valve and 6-speed gearbox.

Cylinder 

The 66.4 mm bore cylinder (72 mm on TE 300i) features a twin valve-controlled power valve system, which delivers smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range. 
Optimal exhaust port timing is achieved with the combination of a state-of-the-art, adjustable power valve drive and machined port window.

Additionally, the cylinder features two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder, where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port, which guarantees excellent atomization with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

  • Dual fuel injectors → excellent atomization, reduced fuel consumption
  • Power valve → machined port window

Piston 

The lightweight piston is perfectly matched to the cylinder and transmits minimal oscillating mass ensuring high levels of reliability and performance.

  • Piston → fits perfectly to cylinder and combustion chamber

2021 Husqvarna TE 300i

Engine casings 

The TE 250i and TE 300i engines are designed to improve mass centralization. 
As a result, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings are developed to accommodate the shaft arrangements in the ideal position, centralizing oscillating mass and improving rideability. Also, the counter balancer shaft is integrated in a very compact manner having little effect on the overall design. Additionally, the water pump casing is designed for effective cooling by optimizing the flow of coolant.

  • Die-cast engine casings → mass centralization, optimal handling
  • Water pump casing → optimal flow of coolant for effective cooling

Counter balancer shaft 

The engine houses a laterally mounted counter balancer shaft. The balancer significantly reduces vibration resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride.

  • Counter balancer shaft → significantly reduced vibration

Crankshaft 

The crankshaft features a 72 mm stroke and is balanced in conjunction with the counter balancer shaft for minimum vibration. By incorporating a heavier ignition rotor, the crankshaft produces more inertia than its motocross counterpart, which improves control in the lower RPM range.

Gearbox 

A 6-speed Pankl gearbox features off-road specific ratios while an innovative shift lever reduces dirt build up guaranteeing easy operation in all conditions.

  • 6-speed gearbox → off-road specific ratios
  • Gear lever → prevents dirt build up and blockage

2021 Husqvarna TE 300i

DDS clutch 

The TE 250i and TE 300i feature a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. What this means is the clutch uses a single diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design resulting in a much lighter clutch action. This design also incorporates a damping system, which increases both traction and durability. Additionally, the light and robust basket and inner hub guarantee optimal oil supply and cooling to the clutch. Combined with the MAGURA hydraulic system guarantees a light and smooth clutch feeling which is almost maintenance and adjustment free.

  • DDS clutch → light action with integrated damping system, increased traction and reliability
  • MAGURA hydraulic system → light and smooth clutch action, almost maintenance free

Oil tank and pump 

The TE 250i TE 300i features an electronic oil pump, which feeds vital 2-stroke oil into the engine to keep it lubricated. The pump is located just below the oil tank and feeds the oil via the throttle body meaning the oil is not mixed with the fuel eliminating the need for premixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines. 

The pump is controlled by the EMS and delivers the optimal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load. This reduces waste as well as excessive smoke being transmitted from the exhaust. 

The oil tank is located beneath the fuel tank and is connected to a filler hose, which runs through the upper member of the frame to a filler cap conveniently located for easy refills. The tank capacity is 0.7 liter and is fitted with a sensor, which illuminates a warning lamp visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.

  • Oil pump and tank → convenient solution, eliminates premix

Benefits

  • State of the art 2-stroke technology
  • Reduced fuel consumption
  • No premix needed
  • Smooth and clean power delivery
  • Low maintenance costs
  • Hydraulic clutch
  • Excellent handling and agility


FE 350 / FE 350s

The FE 350 and FE 350s are known for their versatility in all types of terrain. With a lightweight chassis and ample performance, the 350 possesses a 450-rivalling power-to-weight ratio while keeping the light and agile feel of a 250. Combined with class leading WP suspension, selectable engine maps on the off-road model and MAGURA hydraulic clutch, the FE 350 and FE 350s feature an array of premium components for unsurpassed quality and reliability.

2021 Husqvarna FE 350
2021 Husqvarna FE 350s

Engine 

The 350 cc engine is designed to be powerful, light and compact. All major components and shaft arrangements are carefully positioned to best suit the performance and handling characteristics of the overall package. As a result, the engine weighs only 61.5 lbs (27.9 kg) while retaining its torquey nature, making the 350 engine accessible for both professionals and amateurs. 

  • Engine design → light and compact for optimized mass-centralization
  • Powerful engine → accessible for all skill levels

Cylinder head 

The cylinder head features advanced technology aimed at reducing weight and drag. As a result, the twin overhead camshafts rotate on a low friction surface while the four lightweight titanium valves (36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust) are actuated by finger followers using a DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coating. This aids the engine to rev freely while maintaining smooth, efficient power throughout the RPM range. 

  • Cylinder head → minimum drag for maximum performance
  • Finger followers with DLC coating → reduced friction, increased performance

Cylinder and piston 

Both FE 350 and FE 350s feature a forged bridged-box-type piston made by CP. The cylinder and piston are professionally engineered from high-strength aluminum resulting in outstanding performance and reliability. The compression ratio of 13.5:1, in combination with the state-of-the-art cylinder as well as cylinder head gasket, provides outstanding performance and reliability.

  • State-of-the-art cylinder and cylinder head gasket → optimal compression ratio and engine performance
  • Forged box-type → low weight, low oscillating mass

Crankshaft 

The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells ensuring maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours. 

  • Plain big end bearing with force-fitted bearing shells → 135-hour service interval

Counter balancer shaft 

In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, both models feature a multifunctional counter balancer shaft that also drives the water pump and timing chain. 

  • Multifunctional counter balancer shaft → reduced vibrations, compact design

Crankcases 

The engines are designed to be compact while centralizing rotating masses. As a result, the crankcases are engineered to house the shaft arrangements at the ideal center of gravity and now also integrate the oil supply to the main bearing. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production process and are further optimized to reduce weight while retaining exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

  • Crankcases → light and compact, mass-centralization
  • High-pressure die-cast production process → reduced weight, while maintaining strength

2021 Husqvarna FE 350

2021 Husqvarna FE 350s

Gearbox 

The 6-speed gearbox from Pankl Racing Systems uses specific wide-range off-road type gearing. Additionally, a gear sensor allows the EMS to tailor a specific engine character suited for each gear.

  • Pankl 6-speed gearbox → off-road specific ratios
  • No-dirt gear lever → prevents dirt build up for perfect control

DDS clutch 

The DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch includes a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light while also integrating a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The MAGURA hydraulic system ensures perfect action in all conditions. 

  • DDS clutch → compact with better action and improved durability
  • MAGURA hydraulic system → perfect clutch action

Benefits

  • Class leading performance and weight
  • Centralized mass for top-level handling and maneuverability
  • Advanced electronics for unsurpassed usability
  • Hydraulic clutch and reliable gearbox for precise and smooth shifting 
  • Dependable electric start 


FE 501 / FE 501s

The FE 501 and FE 501s feature class leading technology and premium components as standard. The chromium molybdenum frame is expertly crafted to offer the ideal flex while the powerful engine features shaft arrangements aimed at balancing mass centralization and handling. Combined with traction control, WP suspension and the progressive rear linkage, the FE 501 holds no compromise in pure off-road performance and precision while the FE 501s is the most powerful dual-sport in Husqvarna Motorcycles’ range.

2021 Husqvarna FE 501
2021 Husqvarna FE 501s

Engine 

Weighing only 64.8 lbs (29.4 kg), the engines are not only light and compact but feature the latest technology available offering unequalled performance, rideability and reliability. Additionally, the engine is suited specifically for off-road and dual-sport type riding with a standard electric start, 6 speed wide ratio gearbox and, on the off-road only FE 501, an array of advanced electronic rider aids such as traction control and the handlebar map select switch, delivering accessibility on a variety of terrain and skill levels.

  • Engine → lightweight and compact
  • Class leading electronics for the off-road only FE 501 → traction control, map select

Cylinder head 

The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response. The diameter of the titanium intake valves is 40 mm, while on the streel exhaust valves 33 mm. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and shorter low-friction chain guides offer the optimum efficiency and reliability. 

  • SOHC cylinder head → compact, low weight design, camshaft close to center of gravity
  • DLC coating & low friction chain guides → low friction
2021 Husqvarna FE 501
2021 Husqvarna FE 501s

Cylinder and piston 

The lightweight aluminum cylinder features a 95 mm bore and a lightweight Konig forged bridge-box-type piston perfectly matched to the high-compression combustion chamber. This combination produces very little oscillating mass, which significantly reduces vibration and increases rider comfort. The high compression ratio of 12.75:1 reduces vibration and engine knocking, further increasing rider control and comfort.

  • lightweight aluminum cylinder → 95 mm bore
  • lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston by Konig → high performance, reduced oscillating masses

Crankshaft 

A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells and ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours. 

  • Plain big end bearing and force-fitted bearing shells → increased durability and service intervals

Counter balancer shaft 

In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, both the FE 501 and FE 501s engines uses a multifunctional counter balancer shaft, which also drives the water pump. 

  • Multifunctional counter balancer shaft → reduced vibrations, compact design
Crankcases 

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the best possible position, centralizing masses for a lightweight handling feel. 

High-pressure die-cast production processes result in a thin but reliable wall thickness and keep weight to a minimum.

  • State-of-the-art design → mass-centralization for lightweight handling
  • High-pressure die-cast production process → thin walls for optimized weight, while maintaining strength

Gearbox 

The lightweight 6-speed gearbox ensures smooth and precise shifting thanks to a low friction coating on the shifting fork. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions while a gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.

  • 6-speed gearbox → lightweight
  • Fork coating → smooth and precise shifting
  • Gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DDS clutch 

The DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch includes a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light while the integrated damping system improves traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The MAGURA hydraulic system ensures perfect action in all conditions. 

  • DDS clutch → compact with better action and improved durability
  • MAGURA hydraulic system → perfect clutch action


Benefits

  • Most powerful Husqvarna off-road and dual-sport engine available
  • Intuitive and confidence-inspiring riding experience
  • Advanced electronics include traction control and adjustable engine maps (FE 501)
  • Exclusive DDS clutch with MAGURA hydraulics for smooth and light clutch action
  • Electric starter and compact Li-Ion battery

