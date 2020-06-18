First Look: 2021 Husqvarna Off-Road Model Range

- Home
Husqvarna presents its off-road and dual-sport bikes for 2021.
Vital MX: So far, no changes of note for the 2021 models from Husqvarna, but releasing info on the unchanged models first is common practice. In fact, we've heard of some all-new cross country models from Husqvarna that will be announced with the motocross bikes, which should be coming right around the corner.
SEVEN-MODEL LINEUP DELIVERS TRUE PERFORMANCE THROUGH CLASS-LEADING POWER, SUSPENSION AND ERGONOMICS
Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to launch the new MY21 TE and FE range – a complete lineup of carefully designed and crafted 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines. Continuing to set the benchmark in the off-road and dual-sport segments, each model provides unmatched power, handling and enjoyment.
Husqvarna Motorcycles’ drive for constant development and refinement brings an extensive program of improvements and updates into the MY21 FE and TE range, a comprehensive lineup of models that will allow riders of all abilities to hit the trails with absolute confidence. From the TE 150i, TE 250i and TE 300i to the FE 350, FE 501, FE 350s and FE 501s, the entire model range features unparalleled attention to detail and a fresh and vibrant, three-color restyling.
Husqvarna Motorcycles’ TE and FE range features numerous technical highlights including WP XPLOR forks and WP XACT shock combined with the chromium-molybdenum steel frame, progressive bodywork and innovative 2-piece carbon composite subframe to ensure consistent damping, precise handling and superior rider comfort.
From the TE 150i featuring a new piston to the Erzbergrodeo-winning TE 300i, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2-stroke range features the latest fuel injection technology, electric starters as standard, adjustable engine mapping and a chassis that offers precise flex characteristics.
Offering a generous supply of torquey, manageable power, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ off-road 4-stroke range ensures both versatility and performance. From the nimble FE 350 and its ability to shine in tough and technical terrain to the larger displacement FE 501, each model is finished with high-quality components and selectable engine mapping and traction control. The FE 501 powerplant is now equipped with updated shift lockers for 2021. In dual-sport trim, the FE 350s and FE 501s offer incredible performance and rider experience on and off the road.
Underlining the true performance of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2021 off-road range, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt recently secured the 2020 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title aboard his FE 350.
TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS MY21
Ensuring all off-road and dual-sport riders can fully enjoy their next ride, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Functional Off-road Apparel Collection 2020 – a range of high-performance gear and protective equipment that considers the unique challenges of off-road riding. In addition, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Technical Accessories provide an extensive lineup of performance engine and suspension components, protective parts and tools that allow further customization and personalization of your TE and FE machines.
Availability of the Husqvarna MY21 off-road and dual-sport range will begin this summer at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.
Complete details for MY21 Husqvarna Motorcycles FE, FEs and TE models will be available from June 22 onwards at www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/us/.
Harnessing the ethos of a lightweight and nimble 2-stroke character, the TE 150i features the latest 2-stroke fuel injection technology, giving it all the convenience of modern 4-strokes at a fraction of the weight. The TE 150i is fitted with an electric starter as standard for easy starting in challenging situations. Additionally, the chassis offers precise flex characteristics, and in combination with WP suspension offers advanced handling characteristics and comfort in the most challenging conditions.
Engine
Using the latest 2-stroke fuel injection technology, the TE 150i has all the convenience of modern 4-strokes eliminating the need to premix fuel or adjust jetting at different altitudes. The engine uses specific shaft arrangements designed to harness the rotating mass of the engine in the ideal center of gravity. The lightweight and compact engine provides a powerful off-road specific power delivery while maintaining the inherent low-cost maintenance of a 2-stroke.
Cylinder and piston
The cylinder has a 58 mm bore, which features an innovative power valve design that delivers controllable power throughout the RPM range. The piston is designed to perfectly match the optimized combustion chamber contour delivering the highest level of 2-stroke performance.
Additionally, the cylinder features two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port, which guarantees excellent atomization with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.
Crankshaft
With a 54.5 mm stroke, the crankshaft is perfectly balanced to reduce vibrations. The weighted flywheel attached to the crankshaft provides abundant torque and controllable off-road specific power while the larger alternator provides all the power needed for the EFI system.
Crankcases
The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production processes resulting in a thin wall thickness and minimal weight.
To centralize mass, the layout features a shaft arrangement precisely positioned to harness rotating masses at the ideal center of gravity. The reed block features optimized carbon reeds for improved sealing.
Oil tank and pump
The TE 150i features an electronic oil pump, which feeds vital 2-stroke oil into the engine to keep it lubricated. The pump is located just below the oil tank and feeds the oil via the throttle body meaning the oil is not mixed with the fuel, eliminating the need for premixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines. The pump is controlled by the EMS and delivers the optimal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load. This reduces waste as well as excessive smoke being transmitted from the exhaust.
The oil tank is located beneath the fuel tank and is connected to a filler hose, which runs through the upper member of the frame to a filler cap conveniently located for easy refills. The tank capacity is 0.7 liter and is fitted with a sensor which illuminates a warning visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.
Gearbox
The TE 150i is fitted with a Pankl 6-speed wide range gearbox. The off-road specific ratios are tailored to the 150 cc power delivery while an innovative gear lever reduces dirt build up ensuring perfect operation in all conditions.
DS clutch
The TE 150i features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.
Benefits
The TE 250i and TE 300i incorporate the perfect balance between usable 2-stroke power and nimble lightweight handling and feature revolutionary 2-stroke electronic fuel injection. This new-age technology redefines 2-stroke competition motorcycles cementing their position in the off-road segment for the foreseeable future. Both the TE 250i and TE 300i add convenience and simplicity, doing away with premixed fuel and jetting changes of the past. It delivers efficiency and low emissions while retaining the simple character and inexpensive ownership of a 2-stroke.
Engine
The 250 cc and 300 cc 2-stroke engines have long been the best combination of unsurpassed power and light-weight construction. The simplicity and low maintenance cost of the 2-stroke motor has made it a favorite amongst off-road riders for generations. Both the TE 250i and TE 300i feature an innovative electronic fuel injection system. This comprises of a set of fuel injectors positioned at the transfer ports, which deliver the ideal amount of fuel to the engine in all conditions. This not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions but also provides a clean and smooth power delivery giving the loved 2-stroke the edge.
Additionally, the 250 cc and 300 cc engines have an advanced construction featuring shaft arrangements precisely positioned for greater mass centralization, a counter balancer shaft to reduce vibration, a twin valve-controlled power valve and 6-speed gearbox.
Cylinder
The 66.4 mm bore cylinder (72 mm on TE 300i) features a twin valve-controlled power valve system, which delivers smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range.
Optimal exhaust port timing is achieved with the combination of a state-of-the-art, adjustable power valve drive and machined port window.
Additionally, the cylinder features two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder, where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port, which guarantees excellent atomization with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.
Piston
The lightweight piston is perfectly matched to the cylinder and transmits minimal oscillating mass ensuring high levels of reliability and performance.
Engine casings
The TE 250i and TE 300i engines are designed to improve mass centralization.
As a result, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings are developed to accommodate the shaft arrangements in the ideal position, centralizing oscillating mass and improving rideability. Also, the counter balancer shaft is integrated in a very compact manner having little effect on the overall design. Additionally, the water pump casing is designed for effective cooling by optimizing the flow of coolant.
Counter balancer shaft
The engine houses a laterally mounted counter balancer shaft. The balancer significantly reduces vibration resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride.
Crankshaft
The crankshaft features a 72 mm stroke and is balanced in conjunction with the counter balancer shaft for minimum vibration. By incorporating a heavier ignition rotor, the crankshaft produces more inertia than its motocross counterpart, which improves control in the lower RPM range.
Gearbox
A 6-speed Pankl gearbox features off-road specific ratios while an innovative shift lever reduces dirt build up guaranteeing easy operation in all conditions.
DDS clutch
The TE 250i and TE 300i feature a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. What this means is the clutch uses a single diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design resulting in a much lighter clutch action. This design also incorporates a damping system, which increases both traction and durability. Additionally, the light and robust basket and inner hub guarantee optimal oil supply and cooling to the clutch. Combined with the MAGURA hydraulic system guarantees a light and smooth clutch feeling which is almost maintenance and adjustment free.
Oil tank and pump
The TE 250i TE 300i features an electronic oil pump, which feeds vital 2-stroke oil into the engine to keep it lubricated. The pump is located just below the oil tank and feeds the oil via the throttle body meaning the oil is not mixed with the fuel eliminating the need for premixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines.
The pump is controlled by the EMS and delivers the optimal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load. This reduces waste as well as excessive smoke being transmitted from the exhaust.
The oil tank is located beneath the fuel tank and is connected to a filler hose, which runs through the upper member of the frame to a filler cap conveniently located for easy refills. The tank capacity is 0.7 liter and is fitted with a sensor, which illuminates a warning lamp visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.
Benefits
The FE 350 and FE 350s are known for their versatility in all types of terrain. With a lightweight chassis and ample performance, the 350 possesses a 450-rivalling power-to-weight ratio while keeping the light and agile feel of a 250. Combined with class leading WP suspension, selectable engine maps on the off-road model and MAGURA hydraulic clutch, the FE 350 and FE 350s feature an array of premium components for unsurpassed quality and reliability.
Engine
The 350 cc engine is designed to be powerful, light and compact. All major components and shaft arrangements are carefully positioned to best suit the performance and handling characteristics of the overall package. As a result, the engine weighs only 61.5 lbs (27.9 kg) while retaining its torquey nature, making the 350 engine accessible for both professionals and amateurs.
Cylinder head
The cylinder head features advanced technology aimed at reducing weight and drag. As a result, the twin overhead camshafts rotate on a low friction surface while the four lightweight titanium valves (36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust) are actuated by finger followers using a DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coating. This aids the engine to rev freely while maintaining smooth, efficient power throughout the RPM range.
Cylinder and piston
Both FE 350 and FE 350s feature a forged bridged-box-type piston made by CP. The cylinder and piston are professionally engineered from high-strength aluminum resulting in outstanding performance and reliability. The compression ratio of 13.5:1, in combination with the state-of-the-art cylinder as well as cylinder head gasket, provides outstanding performance and reliability.
Crankshaft
The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells ensuring maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.
Counter balancer shaft
In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, both models feature a multifunctional counter balancer shaft that also drives the water pump and timing chain.
Crankcases
The engines are designed to be compact while centralizing rotating masses. As a result, the crankcases are engineered to house the shaft arrangements at the ideal center of gravity and now also integrate the oil supply to the main bearing. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production process and are further optimized to reduce weight while retaining exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.
Gearbox
The 6-speed gearbox from Pankl Racing Systems uses specific wide-range off-road type gearing. Additionally, a gear sensor allows the EMS to tailor a specific engine character suited for each gear.
DDS clutch
The DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch includes a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light while also integrating a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The MAGURA hydraulic system ensures perfect action in all conditions.
Benefits
The FE 501 and FE 501s feature class leading technology and premium components as standard. The chromium molybdenum frame is expertly crafted to offer the ideal flex while the powerful engine features shaft arrangements aimed at balancing mass centralization and handling. Combined with traction control, WP suspension and the progressive rear linkage, the FE 501 holds no compromise in pure off-road performance and precision while the FE 501s is the most powerful dual-sport in Husqvarna Motorcycles’ range.
Engine
Weighing only 64.8 lbs (29.4 kg), the engines are not only light and compact but feature the latest technology available offering unequalled performance, rideability and reliability. Additionally, the engine is suited specifically for off-road and dual-sport type riding with a standard electric start, 6 speed wide ratio gearbox and, on the off-road only FE 501, an array of advanced electronic rider aids such as traction control and the handlebar map select switch, delivering accessibility on a variety of terrain and skill levels.
Cylinder head
The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response. The diameter of the titanium intake valves is 40 mm, while on the streel exhaust valves 33 mm. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and shorter low-friction chain guides offer the optimum efficiency and reliability.
Cylinder and piston
The lightweight aluminum cylinder features a 95 mm bore and a lightweight Konig forged bridge-box-type piston perfectly matched to the high-compression combustion chamber. This combination produces very little oscillating mass, which significantly reduces vibration and increases rider comfort. The high compression ratio of 12.75:1 reduces vibration and engine knocking, further increasing rider control and comfort.
Crankshaft
A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells and ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.
Counter balancer shaft
In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, both the FE 501 and FE 501s engines uses a multifunctional counter balancer shaft, which also drives the water pump.
Crankcases
The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the best possible position, centralizing masses for a lightweight handling feel.
High-pressure die-cast production processes result in a thin but reliable wall thickness and keep weight to a minimum.
Gearbox
The lightweight 6-speed gearbox ensures smooth and precise shifting thanks to a low friction coating on the shifting fork. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions while a gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.
DDS clutch
The DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch includes a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light while the integrated damping system improves traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The MAGURA hydraulic system ensures perfect action in all conditions.
