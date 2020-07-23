First Look: 2021 Cobra Moto Models

What’s New & Improved on the 2021 Cobra CX50P3 and CX50JR

NEW! Steering stop design with built-in cushion.

NEW! Forged and anodized wheels made of aircraft-grade Aluminum. These wheels are lighter and stronger featuring an all-new spoke pattern resulting in reduced unsprung weight and improved handling. 10” front and 10” rear.

NEW! Mega Flo Yellow Plastic.

Venom Series Engine – Both the P3 and JR are powered by Cobra’s Venom Series 50cc powerplant. This thing rips! Cobra engineers designed a ‘no-compromise’ torque curve featuring massive amounts of low-end torque for launching off the gate and out of corners, this in addition to Cobra’s classic over-rev that provides that ‘2nd gear’ for wide open situations. This little beast offers more power, more torque, less weight and a smaller, lighter package.

Micro Handle Bars - Cobra is proud to offer Pro-Taper’s innovative Micro Handlebars across our 50cc lineup. These bars will revolutionize the way that young riders control their motorcycles by offering a reduced diameter grip area that inspires confidence and reduced fatigue.

Spectro-Factory Fill – Cobra and Spectro, two proud American companies with a long history in motocross, have teamed up to ensure that each Cobra model comes from the factory with the finest in lubricants and chemicals. This includes everything from wheel bearing grease, to brake fluid, to suspension fluid, to the oil on the air filter.

5Gx Freewheeling Clutch - Precision engagement, durable, freewheels for increased corner speed and easier starting.

Forged Aircraft Grade Aluminum Triple Clamps – All of our 50cc models receive new clamps in 2019. These clamps are lighter, impart less force onto the fork tubes for improved suspension action, and they provide a clamping feature onto the steering stem for improved steering feel.

Frame Head Tube and Steering Stem – A thinner wall head tube and a 7075-T6 Aluminum steering stem work together to reduce weight and centralize mass.

Dunlop Geomax MX33 Intermediate-Terrain Tires – Dunlop is at it again. In 2019 they have introduced the completely re-engineered Geomax MX33. Enhanced grip, improved slide control, and a larger contact patch with the ground all add up to reduced lap times. No corners cut here!

IMPROVED Front Brakes – Further refinements on the CARD front brake system include a more powerful 9.5mm master cylinder piston, improved master cylinder bore finish for better brake feel, and a thinner, more ergonomic brake lever to better fit small hands.

Coil Mounting – The ignition coil is now moved further away from the engine to keep the critical electronic components cooler.

IMPROVED Air Box – A reshaped airbox opening allows easier installation of the air filter.

Lightweight Fasteners – Several fasteners have been re-engineered from aircraft grade 7075-T6 Aluminium for even more weight savings.

What’s New & Improved on the 2021 Cobra King 50

NEW! Forged and anodized wheels made of aircraft-grade Aluminum. These wheels are lighter and stronger featuring an all-new spoke pattern resulting in reduced unsprung weight and improved handling. 12” front and 10” rear.

NEW! Hybrid Oval twin spar/Backbone frame with revised structure and removable aluminum subframe. The new chassis reduces weight, improves handling, permits a twin radiator system, eases maintenance, and is stronger.

NEW! Twin radiator system improves cooling, reduces power loss to heat, and increases ground clearance.

NEW! Longer wheelbase improves high speed stability.

NEW! CARD rear shock has revised valving and improved reservoir design that tucks in better creating a slimmer mid-section.

NEW! Quick change air filter with vertical orientation reduces the chance dirt encroachment into the engine.

NEW! Air boot/Air box design provides over 2x the volume of clean air between the filter and the carburetor resulting in more power everywhere.

NEW! Steering stop design with built-in cushion.

NEW! Ergonomics provide a slimmer, flatter seat for easier fore-aft transitions and accommodation for a larger range of rider size.

NEW! Works style tuned pipe for increased power and a flatter torque curve. The result: earlier clutch engagement for improved rideability and more over-rev for enhanced top speed.

NEW! Ergonomic hand holds that make lifting the bike easier both at the starting gate and onto the stand.

NEW! Exhaust pipe and silencer combination: Pipe layout and tuning spec add both low-end torque and top-end power.

NEW! Chassis geometry: Longer wheelbase for improved stability. Shorter swingarm for reduced rear-end kick over braking bumps. Increased rake provides both improved stability and smoother cornering. Lengthened head tube stiffens front end for enhanced steering feel.

IMPROVED! Fork settings resulting in improved handling on the roughest of tracks.

NEW! Mega Flo Yellow Plastic.

Venom Series Engine – The 2021 King 50 is powered by Cobra’s Venom Series 50cc powerplant. This thing rips! Cobra engineers designed a ‘no-compromise’ torque curve featuring massive amounts of low-end torque for launching off the gate and out of corners, this in addition to Cobra’s classic over-rev that provides that ‘2nd gear’ for wide open situations. This little beast offers more power, more torque, less weight and a smaller, lighter package.

Micro Handle Bars - Cobra is proud to offer Pro-Taper’s innovative Micro Handlebars across our 50cc lineup. These bars will revolutionize the way that young riders control their motorcycles by offering a reduced diameter grip area that inspires confidence and reduced fatigue.

Spectro Factory Fill – Cobra and Spectro, two proud American companies with a long history in motocross, have teamed up to ensure that each Cobra model comes from the factory with the finest in lubricants and chemicals. This includes everything from wheel bearing grease, to brake fluid, to suspension fluid, to the oil on the air filter.

5Gx Freewheeling Clutch - Precision engagement, durable, freewheels for increased corner speed and easier starting.

Revolutionary MXT “Smart Leg” Front Fork – Cobra’s exclusive 32mm USD CARD cartridge fork is the finest fork in minicycle racing! The Smart architecture simultaneously provides supple action over small bumps, and progressive control through the biggest of hits…A feature especially important for minicycles that run on tracks torn up by bikes twice their size! This fork also features fully adjustable rebound and compression damping and bottoming control adjustment not found on any other fork of any size!





What’s New/Improved on the 2021 Cobra CX50 Factory Works Edition

NEW! Forged and anodized wheels made of aircraft-grade Aluminum. These wheels are lighter and stronger featuring an all-new spoke pattern resulting in reduced unsprung weight and improved handling. 12” front and 10” rear.

NEW! Hybrid Oval twin spar/Backbone frame with revised structure and removable aluminum subframe. The new chassis reduces weight, improves handling, permits a twin radiator system, eases maintenance, and is stronger.

NEW! Twin radiator system improves cooling, reduces power loss to heat, and increases ground clearance.

NEW! Longer wheelbase improves high speed stability.

NEW! CARD rear shock has revised valving and improved reservoir design that tucks in better creating a slimmer mid-section.

NEW! Quick change air filter with vertical orientation reduces the chance dirt encroachment into the engine.

NEW! Air boot/Air box design provides over 2x the volume of clean air between the filter and the carburetor resulting in more power everywhere.

NEW! Steering stop design with built-in cushion.

NEW! Ergonomics provide a slimmer, flatter seat for easier fore-aft transitions and accommodation for a larger range of rider size.

NEW! Works style tuned pipe for increased power and a flatter torque curve. The result: earlier clutch engagement for improved rideability and more over-rev for enhanced top speed.

NEW! Ergonomic hand holds that make lifting the bike easier both at the starting gate and onto the stand.

NEW! Exhaust pipe and silencer combination: Pipe layout and tuning spec add both low-end torque and top-end power.

NEW! Chassis geometry: Longer wheelbase for improved stability. Shorter swingarm for reduced rear-end kick over braking bumps. Increased rake provides both improved stability and smoother cornering. Lengthened head tube stiffens front end for enhanced steering feel.

IMPROVED! Fork settings resulting in improved handling on the roughest of tracks.

NEW! Mega Flo Yellow Plastic.

‘War Head’ Cylinder – Once again, the CX50 Factory Works Edition maintains its place at the bleeding edge of 50cc racing technology. Cylinder porting has been updated for 2018 to improve power and torque throughout the RPM range. What results is a broad torque curve that provides sooner and smoother clutch engagement for better starts, improved throttle control, and faster acceleration.

Micro Handle Bars - Cobra is proud to offer Pro-Taper’s innovative Micro Handlebars across our 50cc lineup. These bars will revolutionize the way that young riders control their motorcycles by offering a reduced diameter grip area that inspires confidence and reduced fatigue.

Spectro-Factory Fill – Cobra and Sprectro, two proud American companies with a long history in motocross, have teamed up to ensure that each Cobra model comes from the factory with the finest in lubricants and chemicals. This includes everything from wheel bearing grease, to brake fluid, to suspension fluid, to the oil on the air filter.

5Gx Freewheeling Clutch - Precision engagement, durable, freewheels for increased corner speed and easier starting.

Revolutionary MXT “Smart Leg” Front Fork – Cobra’s exclusive 32mm USD CARD fork is designed to be the finest fork in minicycle racing! The Smart architecture simultaneously provides supple action over small bumps, and progressive control through the biggest of hits…A feature especially important for minicycles that run on tracks torn up by bikes twice their size! This fork also features fully adjustable rebound and compression damping and bottoming control adjustment not found on any other fork of any size!

Factory Works Edition Graphics – Create the works look.

Titanium axles – Reduce unsprung weight.





What’s New & Improved on the 2021 Cobra CX65

NEW! Billet clutch pressure plate improves performance and clutch life.

NEW! Power Valve clamps simplify power valve maintenance.

NEW! Mega Flo Yellow Plastic.

Power Valve – The CX65’s computer controlled power valve is the best in the business. Not only does it provide better bottom-end power by sealing off to the piston better than the competition, but it opens and closes with electronic precision.

Sprectro Factory Fill – Cobra and Spectro, two proud American companies with a long history in motocross, have teamed up to ensure that each Cobra model comes from the factory with the finest in lubricants and chemicals. This includes everything from wheel bearing grease, to brake fluid, to suspension fluid, to the oil on the air filter.

Breakaway Low-Friction Ergonomic Levers. Both the clutch and front brake feature high quality levers that are designed to give rather than break during a fall.

Class-leading Twin Spar High-Strength Low-Alloy Oval Tube Frame - Super-strong, outstanding lateral strength with just the right amount of torsional rigidity.

Revolutionary MXT “Smart Leg” Front Fork – Cobra’s exclusive 37mm USD CARD fork is designed to be the finest fork in minicycle racing! The Smart architecture simultaneously provides supple action over small bumps, and progressive control through the biggest of hits…A feature especially important for minicycles that run on tracks torn up by bikes twice their size! This fork also features fully adjustable rebound and compression damping and bottoming control adjustment not found on any other fork of any size!

Super Strong Hollow Front Axle – Complimenting the CARD 37mm front fork is Cobra’s hollow axle and full-clamp fork bottoms. Works equipment right off the showroom floor.

Titanium Edition! – Cobra is bringing works level goodies to the minicycle market this year! In 2019 we included a super strong and lightweight Ti rear axle and swingarm pivot. Additionally, we’ve included all aluminum fastening hardware to the mix. Runs good! Looks good!

Billet Aircraft Grade Aluminum Triple Clamps with Adjustable Bar Mounts – All new clamp for 2019!. These clamps are lighter, impart less force onto the fork tubes for improved suspension action, and they provide a clamping feature onto the steering stem for improved steering feel.

Frame Head Tube and Steering Stem – new in 2019 a thinner wall head tube and a 7075-T6 Aluminum steering stem work together to reduce weight and centralize mass.

Dunlop Geomax MX33 Intermediate-Terrain Tires – Dunlop is at it again. In 2019 they introduced the completely re-engineered Geomax MX33. Enhanced grip, improved slide control, and a larger contact patch with the ground all add up to reduced lap times. No corners cut here!

Front Brakes – Further refinements in 2019 on the CARD front brake system include an improved master cylinder bore finish for better brake feel.

Rear Brakes – Further refinements in 2019 .All new longer lasting sintered brake pads and a stronger rotor provide longer brake life and more consistent brake feel.

Lightweight Fasteners – Several fasteners have been re-engineered from aircraft grade 7075-T6 Aluminium for even more weight savings.

Tri-Port Cylinder Engine – Cobra’s 2020 CX65 engine receives improved port shapes and timing! More power everywhere plus a flattened torque curve will not only get holeshots and reduce lap times.

X-Track Aluminum Swingarm – Aerospace construction technology delivers light weight and improved rear wheel tracking. In 2019, we’ve carved away unneeded mass to further reduce un-sprung weight by 150g.

