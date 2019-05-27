First Look: 2020 JGRMX Suzuki Engine Packages

On the heals of Suzuki announcing their 2020 bikes, with no changes other than colors in the graphics, JGRMX has some much needed news for yellow bike fans. At the Fox National in the JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team pits, it was announced that JGRMX will be offering Stage 1 and Stage 2 Engine Packages along with some individual engine parts for the '19-'20 RM-Z250 and '18-'20 RM-Z450.

Stage 1 includes a piston and a GET ECU that is preprogramed with the maps that the JGR team uses. There is also a two-way map selector switch for the handlebar. Stage 2 is a piston, GET ECU, map switch selector, and fully-assembled head, including valve train, race cams, and custom team porting. The heads are stock OEM Suzuki units straight from Japan, then the same engine dudes that are building Martin's, Hill's, and Peters' bikes build these for the customer.

For more information check out JGRMX.com.




