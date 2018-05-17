First Look: 2019 Husqvarna FE and TE Models

Vital MX: Husqvarna has quite the lineup for 2019 and they've already trickled out the minis, now it's time for the off-road and dual sport side of things. Including a TE 150 two-stroke enduro bike, a 501 four stroke dual sport and some direct injected two-strokes. Scroll down for all the info.

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES - OFF-ROAD & DUAL-SPORT 2019- MEDIA INFORMATION

Enjoying over 100 years of pioneering development, Husqvarna Motorcycles remains true to their commitment to offer premium machines that set the benchmark in terms of technology and performance. Adding to an extended list of innovations, the new for model year 2019 Husqvarna enduro machines perfectly embody the brand's pioneering spirit by featuring the most advanced technology ever seen in the off-road motorcycles segment.

Redefining 2-stroke off-road motorcycles with the introduction of electronic fuel injection one year ago, for model year 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycles take further steps forward and introduce a list of carefully­ considered updates across their new off-road and dual-sport range. Combining top-level performance with unprecedented ease of use across all terrains, the 2019 off-road and dual-sport models are here to deliver a next-level off-road and on-road riding experience.

Husqvarna MY19 Off-road and Dual-sport in one sentence

Committed to innovative development, for MY19 Husqvarna Motorcycles feature significant updates to offer the most complete and technologically advanced line-up of off-road and dual-sport machines.

Husqvarna MY19 Off-road and Dual-sport in one paragraph

Featuring state-of-the art technology, Husqvarna's MY19 models set new standards in the off-road and dual-sport segment. With all models offering class-leading engines, the TE 250i/300i feature innovative 2-stroke fuel injection. Introducing an updated suspension setting, the MY19 TE and FE models also features a new generation Li-ion battery. With the smaller-capacity 2-strokes getting a new Diaphragm Steel Clutch, the bigger-bore TE 250i/300i have a new handlebar throttle assembly and a new engine cover. Showcasing pioneering innovation, the composite subframe is unique to Husqvarna motorcycles, while TE and FE models come with an electric starter as standard.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS - CHASSIS - 2-STROKE AND 4-STROKE

Frame

The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly crafted using the latest production techniques. Its flex character is specifically tailored to benefit suspension functionality, handling and comfort. The frame is fitted with standard protectors and an engine protector that mounts directly, for superior protection and durability. On the TE 250i/300i models, the upper frame tube integrates the oil filler cap for easy access when filling.

Modern production techniques - high quality standards

Tailored flex characteristics - optimum suspension functionality, handling & comfort

Integrated oil filler cap for TE 250i/300i - simple oil refills

Composite carbon fiber subframe

The composite subframe is a design unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles, showcasing pioneering technologies and innovation. This 3-piece component is made up of 30% carbon fiber making it remarkably light 1.4 kg (~ 3. lbs). Specific care is taken to engineer a calculated rigidity for optimal handling and rider ergonomics.

3-piece subframe - composite materials

Carbon fiber construction - 1.4 kg(~ 3. lbs) overall weight

Specific rigidity - benefits handling and ergonomics

Swingarm

The hollow, cast aluminum swingarm is designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability while adding the minimum possible weight. The machining above the rear axle allows the chain adjuster markings to be seen from above for easy adjustment.

Optimal stiffness & reliability in a lightweight construction

Easy chain adjustment & maintenance

WP Xplor 48 front fork

With a new setting to further perfect handling, the WP Xplor 48 front fork is developed by WP Suspension for off-road and dual-sport riding. The forks consist of an open cartridge layout with a spring in each circuit and split damping functions. Compression can be adjusted from the left side and rebound on the right via clickers on the top of the tubes. Additionally, the standard adjuster offers easy pre-load adjustment without the use of tools.

WP Xplor 48 front fork - new setting for MY19

Easy access clicker dials - simple & fast clicker settings

Pre-load adjuster - tool-less pre-load adjustment

CNC machined triple clamps

Featuring an offset of 22 mm, the black-anodized CNC machined triple clamps offer premium quality standard on all Husqvarna off-road and dual-sport models. The triple clamps are expertly crafted using superior techniques and materials to provide high levels of quality and reliability. The handlebar mounts can be moved between 2 positions and the handlebar itself can move inside the mounts to be lower or higher. These 4-directions adjustment allows for customizable ergonomics.

CNC aluminum - finest quality & reliability

Adjustable handlebar position - adjustable ergonomics

WP rear shock

Matched to the front fork, The WP DCC rear shock features a new setting. It is developed to provide advanced damping characteristics while keeping to a compact and lightweight design. With a pressure balance inside the shock making the stroke more seamless, this offers greater rider comfort and handling. The corrugated outer contour of the reservoir improves cooling. The component is also fully adjustable and matched to a linkage system.

WP rear shock - new setting for MY19

Lightweight system - conforming to the compact design

Pressure balance - consistent damping

Linkage system - specific geometry for optimum results

Footpeg mount

The Husqvarna frame features a smart, self - cleaning footpeg mount that prevents the build-up of dirt collected through deep ruts or muddy terrain. Featuring an off-road specific grip pattern, the large footpegs are positioned 6mm higher than on the MX models to further increase ground clearance over rocks and ruts.

Footpeg mount - prevents mud & dirt build-up

Larger footpegs - perfect grip & control with off-road specific pattern.

Magura hydraulic clutch

The reliable, high quality, German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. With its play constantly compensated, the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions as well as over time.

Magura hydraulic clutch - perfect action in every condition

High quality German craftsmanship - reliable & consistent action

Magura brakes

Offering the highest level of braking performance, the Magura braking system is specifically tailored to deliver a sensitive and progressive feel for off-road and on-road riding. The 260mm front and 220mm rear waved brake discs by GSK keep weight to a minimum and offer complete braking confidence.

Magura brake callipers & high-performance GSK discs

Superior stopping power with unsurpassed sensitivity

ProTaper handlebar

The ProTaper handlebar is second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, it features class-leading fatigue resistance while adding minimal weight. The ProTaper logos are chemically applied while being scratch and peel resistant.

ProTaper handlebar - class-leading function & style

ODI grips and throttle assembly

The ODI lock-on clutch grip does not require gluing, while the vulcanized throttle grip features an integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered on all 4-strokes.

Throttle assembly & ODI grips

Allows for throttle progression adjustment

Easy grip mounting without glue

Exhaust system

The exhaust systems are expertly designed to deliver the optimum performance while adhering to noise limits. Crafted from lightweight and strong aluminum, the lightweight mufflers are positioned closely to the center of gravity to improve handling. Specifically designed to match key engine characteristics, the 2-stroke exhaust systems deliver top-level performance while keeping weight to a minimum.

Exhaust systems - mass-centralization, low weight and optimal performance

Electric start and Li-ion battery

All TE and FE models continue to feature an electric starter as standard. For MY19 the system uses a new generation compact Li-ion battery produced by a different supplier to guarantee the quality and reliability.

New Li-ion battery - high quality and reliability

Integrated cooling system and radiators

The radiators are expertly crafted using high strength aluminum. CFO (computational fluid dynamics) is used to channel air through the radiators efficiently and provide optimal cooling in all conditions. Integrated into the frame the cooling system increases heat dissipation by channelling coolant through the frame while eliminating the need for additional hoses. Protecting against flying debris the radiator protectors also act as a brace that diverts energy from impacts to the frame. Cooling fans are fitted standard on all 4-stroke models.

Integrated cooling - maximum efficiency in minimum space

Radiator protectors - protection from debris & falls

Standard fan on all 4-stroke models

Fuel tank

All models feature a fuel tank made of translucent plastic so the fuel level can be checked quickly and easily. Their capacity is 1OL (2.64 US Gal) for the TE 150 and 8.5L (2.24 US Gal) for all 4-stroke models. The TE 250i/300i tanks have a 9.25L (2.44 US Gal) capacity and like the 4-stroke models house an integrated fuel pump and fuel level sensor. All fuel tanks feature a quick release fuel cap for quick refuelling.

Translucent fuel tank - large capacity for extended running times

Quick release fuel cap - quick & easy refuelling

Airbox and tool-less air filter access

The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts aimed at preventing air deformation and ensuring maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail proof mounting system for safe and accurate installation.

Airbox - maximum air flow & filter protection

Filter mounting system - safe & accurate protection from dirt

Tool-less filter access - easy & fast maintenance

Wheels

Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D are matched with CNC machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodized aluminum nipples. The D.I.D logo is laser-engraved for unsurpassed durability.

Lightweight & reliable construction - minimum unsprung weight

The off-road and dual-sport range features Continental TKC 80 tires. The TKC 80 tires offer advanced grip in a wide variety of terrain.

Continental TKC 80 tires - advanced grip in all conditions

Bodywork

With a distinctive and futuristic bodywork highlighting the off-road and dual-sport range, the striking pearl blue and electric yellow graphics stylishly adorn Husqvarna's Swedish heritage. Providing superior comfort and control, the advanced ergonomics allow the rider to perform at their peak for extended periods of time.

Bodywork - distinctive looks, modern colors & graphics

Advanced ergonomics - confidence-inspiring riding position in all riding conditions

FEATURES AND BENEFITS - ENGINES

Engine management system {EMS)

All FE and the TE 250i/300i models feature electronic fuel injection. The EMS on the TE 250i/300i features an electronic control unit (ECU) that is responsible for a number of functions. Determining the ignition timing and amount of fuel and oil injected, the system also receives information from the throttle position sensor, ambient air and intake pressure sensors as well as crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors to adapt values for automatic temperature and altitude compensation. As for the 4-stroke FE machines. With the help of a gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear.

2-stroke EMS - modern engine management

Innovative system eliminates the need for jetting changes

Gear sensor - specific power delivery for each gear

Throttle body

The TE 250i/300i models use a 39 mm throttle body that regulates the amount of air entering the engine via a butterfly. The system features dual throttle cables that are connected to the handlebar throttle assembly. A throttle position sensor (TPS) relays airflow data to the ECU, which in turn calculates the amount of oil and fuel delivered to the engine.

The 4-stroke range features a 42 mm Keihin throttle body. The injector is placed accordingly to ensure the most efficient flow of fuel into the combustion chamber. The throttle cable is mounted directly without a throttle linkage providing more immediate throttle response and feeling.

39 mm body for the TE 250i/300i - regulates air flow

42 mm body for all FE models - injector positioned for optimal flow

Map switch & traction control

For the MY19 2-stroke models the switch allows for selection between the standard ignition timing and a slightly retarded timing, to be used in low traction conditions. The system functions by analyzing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too quickly, the ECU will register a loss of grip thus reducing the amount of power to the rear wheel for maximum traction.

Standard map switch - alter engine characteristics depending on conditions

2-strokes - option to select different ignition timings

TE 150 - BENEFITS

Better bottom and torque due to specific cylinder finishing Maximum performance

Low running costs Low weight

Agile handling

High-quality components as standard Hydraulic clutch

TE 150 - FEATURES AND BENEFITS

Engine

The TE 150 feature the latest in 2-stroke engine technology. Their shaft arrangements are designed to harness the rotating mass of the engine in the ideal center of gravity for optimum mass centralization. The lightweight and compact engines provide a strong and off-road specific power delivery, while maintaining the inherent low-cost maintenance of a 2-stroke.

Latest generation 2-stroke - powerful, light & compact

Mass-centralization - major benefits in handling & maneuverability

Cylinder and piston

The cylinders on both models feature an innovative power valve system that delivers controllable power throughout the RPM range. The cylinder bore on the TE 150 has a bore of 58mm. The piston are designed to perfectly match the cylinder offering premium reliability. For MY19 the cylinder features a machined finish to the upper edge of the main exhaust port for improved bottom end torque

Cylinder and piston - innovative power valve, high level of durability

Machined finish to the exhaust port - better bottom end torque

Crankshaft

Sharing the same 54.5mm stroke, the crankshaft on the engine is perfectly balanced to reduce vibrations. Compared to the TC 125 motocross model, the off-road machine features a heavier ignition rotor attached to the crankshaft for better torque and controllable low-end power.

Lightweight crankshaft - reduced vibration

Crankcases

The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production processes resulting in a thin wall thickness and minimal weight. In order to centralize masses, their layout features a shaft arrangement precisely positioned to harness rotating masses in the ideal center of gravity. The historical Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

High pressure die cast production process - thin walls for less weight

Shaft arrangement - ideal mass centralization

Starter

The TE 150 is fitted with both kick and electric starter ensuring confident and easy starting in all situations. The weight of the system is kept to a minimum using a lightweight Li-ion battery which is 1 kg (~ 2 lbs) lighter than a conventional battery of the same size.

Carburetor

Model features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor. The carburetor provides a smooth and controllable power delivery with optimal performance over the entire RPM range.

38 mm Mikuni carburetor - smooth & controllable power delivery

Gearbox

The TE 150 is fitted with a 6-speed, wide range gearbox. The off-road specific ratios are tailored to the power delivery of the engine, with an innovative gear level reducing dirt build up to ensure perfect operation in all conditions.

6-speed gearbox - specific off-road gearing

Innovative gear lever - prevents dirt build

DS clutch

TE 150 features a new OS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single­ piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. Additionally, the clutch allows for a reduction of 1O mm to the width of the clutch cover.

OS clutch - lighter, with better modulation & improved durability

Exhaust

The exhaust is designed to offer the best possible performance while remaining close to the center of gravity for better weight distribution.

Exhaust - optimum performance without effecting handling

TE 250i/ TE 300i - BENEFITS

State of the art electronic fuel injection 2-stroke technology

Reduced fuel consumption

No premix needed

Smooth & clean power delivery

Low maintenance costs

Hydraulic clutch

Excellent handling and agility

TE 250i/ TE 300i - FEATURES AND BENEFITS

Engine

The big displacement 2-stroke engines on the TE 250i and TE 300i are the benchmark in unrivalled power in a lightweight construction. Both models feature a pioneering electronic fuel injection system. They feature precisely positioned shaft arrangements for optimal mass centralization, a counter balancer shaft reducing vibration, a twin-valve controlled power valve and 6-speed enduro gearbox. This comprises of a set of fuel injectors positioned at the transfer ports that deliver the ideal amount of fuel into the engine for every condition. This not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions but also delivers a clean and smoother power delivery across the range.

Cylinder

Both cylinders feature two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port offering excellent atomization with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption. A tube on the rear of the cylinders is connected to a sensor, which relays intake pressure data to the ECU. Both cylinders feature a twin valve controlled power valve system, which delivers smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range. The bore on the TE 250i is 66.4mm, whereas on the TE 300i it is 72mm.

Dual fuel injectors - excellent atomization, reduced fuel consumption

Power valve - Smooth power delivery, customizable

Piston

The lightweight piston is perfectly matched to the cylinder transmitting minimal oscillating mass and ensuring high levels of reliability and performance.

Piston - fits perfectly to cylinder

Engine casings

The lightweight, die-cast casings on both engines are developed with the goal to improve mass centralization. They accommodate a shaft arrangement aimed at centralizing oscillating mass and improving ride-ability.

Die cast engine casings - mass centralization, improved handling

New engine covers - better wear resistance

Counter balancer shaft

The engine houses laterally mounted counter balancer shaft which significantly reduces vibration resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride.

Counter balancer shaft - significantly reduces vibration

Crankshaft

The crankshafts feature a 72mm stroke and are balanced in conjunction with the counter balancer shafts for minimum vibration. By incorporating a heavier ignition rotor, the crankshafts produce more inertia than the TC 250 motocross model for better control in the lower RPM range.

Gearbox

6-speed gearboxes on both models feature off-road specific ratios. Innovative shift levers reduce dirt build up guaranteeing easy operation in all conditions.

6-speed gearbox - off-road specific ratios

Gear lever - prevents dirt build up & blockage

Clutch

The TE 250i and TE 300i feature a DDS (damped diaphragm steel) clutch. The clutch uses a single diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design resulting in a much lighter clutch action. This design also incorporates a damping system that increases both traction and durability. Combined with the Magura hydraulic system the set-up is light and offers modular clutch feeling that is near maintenance free and adjustable.

DDS clutch - light action, increased traction & reliability

Magura hydraulic system - light & modular action, almost maintenance free

Starter

Both models are fitted with an electric starter located below the engines for optimum protection. The systems are linked to new generation lightweight and powerful Li-ion batteries for reliable starting.

Starter motor - located under the engine

New Li-Ion battery - lightweight & reliable

Oil tank & pump

The TE 250i/300i feature electronic oil pumps that feed 2-stroke oil into the engines to keep them lubricated. The pumps are located just below the oil tank feeding the oil via the throttle body. Oil is not mixed with the fuel, eliminating the need for pre-mixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines. The tank capacity is 0.7 I which lasts for an average of five full tanks of fuel before needing to be refilled. A low oil sensor illuminates a light visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.

Oil pump & tank - convenient solution, eliminates pre-mix

FE 250 / FE 350 - BENEFITS

Class leading performance & weight

Centralized mass for top-level handling & maneuverability

Advanced electronics for unsurpassed usability

Hydraulic clutch & reliable gearbox for precise & smooth shifting

Dependable electric start

FE 250 / FE 350 - FEATURES AND BENEFITS

Engine

The DOHC 250cc and 350cc engines are second to none in terms of versatility and performance. All major components and shaft arrangements are carefully positioned to best suit the performance and handling characteristics of each model. Retaining its torquey nature the FE 250 engine makes the bike accessible to both professionals and amateurs. As for the FE 350 engine, it offers a significant boost of power and torque giving the bike 450-rivalling power.

Engine design - light & compact for optimized mass-centralization

FE 250 engine - accessible for all skill levels

FE 350 engine - 450 rivalling power-to-weight ratio

Cylinder head

Featuring polished camshafts with DLC coated finger followers the DOHC design on both engines transmits minimal friction and improves overall performance. Added to the design are lightweight titanium valves (FE 250 intake: titanium 032.5mm, exhaust steel 026,5mm; FE 350 intake 036.3mm, exhaust 029.1mm).

Cylinder head - minimum drag for maximum performance

Lightweight titanium valves

Polished camshafts

Finger followers with DLC coating - minimal friction

Cylinder and piston

The cylinders (78mm bore for the FE 250 and 88mm bore for the FE 350) feature lightweight forged bridged-box-type pistons by CP. As a result, the low oscillating masses deliver exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band. The compression ratios are 12.8:1 for the FE 250 and 12.3:1 for the FE 350.

Lightweight pistons - reduce oscillating masses

Forged bridged-box-type pistons - high performance and reliability

Crankshaft

The plain big end bearings feature two force-fitted bearing shells ensuring maximum reliability and durability while guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.

Plain big end bearing with force-fitted bearing shells - 135 hour service interval

Counter balancer shaft

In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshafts and reduce vibration, both engines use multifunctional counter balancer shafts, which also drive their water pumps and timing chains.

Multifunctional counter balancer shaft - reduced vibrations, compact design

Crankcases

The FE 250/350 engines are designed to be compact while centralizing rotating masses. As a result, their crankcases are engineered to house the shaft arrangements at the ideal center of gravity. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production process, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Crankcases - light and compact, mass-centralization

High pressure die cast production - thin walls for less weight but same strength

Gearbox

The FE 250 and FE 350 feature 6-speed gearboxes with specific wide-range off-road and dual-sport type gearing. Additionally, no-dirt gear levers prevent dirt build up allowing the mechanisms to spring back into place to guarantee perfect control in all conditions.

6-speed gearbox - off-road and dual-sport specific ratios

DDS clutch

Both models feature DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutches. The exclusive characteristics of this system includes a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light. The integrated damping system improves traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engines. Magura hydraulic systems ensure perfect action in all conditions.

DDS clutch - compact and durable

Magura hydraulic system - perfect clutch modulation

FE 450 / FE 501 - BENEFITS

Class leading performance & reliability

The FE 501 is the most powerful Husqvarna dual-sport

Intuitive & confidence-inspiring riding experience

Exclusive DDS clutch with Magura hydraulics for smooth & light clutch action

Electric starter & compact Li-ion battery

FE 450 / FE 501 - FEATURES AND BENEFITS

Engine

Delivering high levels of performance, the 450cc and 510.9cc power plants are more advanced than ever. The FE 450 engine weighs only 29.7 kg, while the FE 501 engine weighs 30.1kg.

Engine - lightweight, compact & powerful

Class leading electronics - Keihin EFI

Cylinder head

The compact SOHC cylinder heads are designed to offer the maximum performance at the minimum possible weight. The camshafts on each model actuate four lightweight valves (intake: titanium 040mm, exhaust steel 033mm) through very robust rocker arm systems.

SOHC - compact engine design

Cylinder and piston

The lightweight aluminum cylinders feature a 95mm bore housing a lightweight, forged Konig bridge­ box-type pistons. This combination produces very little oscillating masses, significantly reducing vibration and increasing rider comfort. The compression ratio on both models is 11.8:1

Lightweight aluminum cylinder - 95mm bore

Lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston - high performance, less oscillating masses

Crankshaft

Plain big end bearings comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.

Plain big end bearing & force-fitted bearing shells - increased durability & service intervals

Counter balancer shaft

In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, the FE 450/FE 501 engines use multifunctional counter balancer shafts which also drive their water pumps.

Multifunctional counter balancer shaft - reduced vibrations, compact design

Crankcases

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engines in the best possible position, centralizing masses for a lightweight handling feel. High-pressure die cast production processes result in a thin but reliable wall thickness while keeping weight to a minimum.

Design - mass-centralization, lightweight handling

High pressure die cast production - thin walls for reduced weight and similar strength

Gearbox

The lightweight 6-speed gearboxes ensure smooth and precise shifting thanks to low friction coatings on the shifting forks. The gear levers feature a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever's tip in their original position even in the toughest conditions. Gear sensors allow for specific engine maps for each gear.

6-speed gearbox - Lightweight

Fork coating - smooth & precise shifting

Gear sensor - specific engine maps for each gear

DDS clutch

The FE 450 / FE 501 engines feature DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutches. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making clutch pull very light. The integrated damping systems improve traction and durability. The clutch baskets are single-piece CNC machined steel components that allow the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engines. The Magura hydraulic systems ensure perfect action in all conditions.