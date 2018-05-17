First Look: 2019 Husqvarna FE and TE Models

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Check out the latest from Husqvarna in the dual sport and off-road two-stroke lineup.
Vital MX: Husqvarna has quite the lineup for 2019 and they've already trickled out the minis, now it's time for the off-road and dual sport side of things. Including a TE 150 two-stroke enduro bike, a 501 four stroke dual sport and some direct injected two-strokes. Scroll down for all the info.
Enjoying over 100 years of pioneering development, Husqvarna Motorcycles remains true to their commitment to offer premium machines that set the benchmark in terms of technology and performance. Adding to an extended list of innovations, the new for model year 2019 Husqvarna enduro machines perfectly embody the brand's pioneering spirit by featuring the most advanced technology ever seen in the off-road motorcycles segment.
Redefining 2-stroke off-road motorcycles with the introduction of electronic fuel injection one year ago, for model year 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycles take further steps forward and introduce a list of carefully considered updates across their new off-road and dual-sport range. Combining top-level performance with unprecedented ease of use across all terrains, the 2019 off-road and dual-sport models are here to deliver a next-level off-road and on-road riding experience.
Husqvarna MY19 Off-road and Dual-sport in one sentence
Committed to innovative development, for MY19 Husqvarna Motorcycles feature significant updates to offer the most complete and technologically advanced line-up of off-road and dual-sport machines.
Husqvarna MY19 Off-road and Dual-sport in one paragraph
Featuring state-of-the art technology, Husqvarna's MY19 models set new standards in the off-road and dual-sport segment. With all models offering class-leading engines, the TE 250i/300i feature innovative 2-stroke fuel injection. Introducing an updated suspension setting, the MY19 TE and FE models also features a new generation Li-ion battery. With the smaller-capacity 2-strokes getting a new Diaphragm Steel Clutch, the bigger-bore TE 250i/300i have a new handlebar throttle assembly and a new engine cover. Showcasing pioneering innovation, the composite subframe is unique to Husqvarna motorcycles, while TE and FE models come with an electric starter as standard.
Frame
The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly crafted using the latest production techniques. Its flex character is specifically tailored to benefit suspension functionality, handling and comfort. The frame is fitted with standard protectors and an engine protector that mounts directly, for superior protection and durability. On the TE 250i/300i models, the upper frame tube integrates the oil filler cap for easy access when filling.
Composite carbon fiber subframe
The composite subframe is a design unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles, showcasing pioneering technologies and innovation. This 3-piece component is made up of 30% carbon fiber making it remarkably light 1.4 kg (~ 3. lbs). Specific care is taken to engineer a calculated rigidity for optimal handling and rider ergonomics.
Swingarm
The hollow, cast aluminum swingarm is designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability while adding the minimum possible weight. The machining above the rear axle allows the chain adjuster markings to be seen from above for easy adjustment.
WP Xplor 48 front fork
With a new setting to further perfect handling, the WP Xplor 48 front fork is developed by WP Suspension for off-road and dual-sport riding. The forks consist of an open cartridge layout with a spring in each circuit and split damping functions. Compression can be adjusted from the left side and rebound on the right via clickers on the top of the tubes. Additionally, the standard adjuster offers easy pre-load adjustment without the use of tools.
CNC machined triple clamps
Featuring an offset of 22 mm, the black-anodized CNC machined triple clamps offer premium quality standard on all Husqvarna off-road and dual-sport models. The triple clamps are expertly crafted using superior techniques and materials to provide high levels of quality and reliability. The handlebar mounts can be moved between 2 positions and the handlebar itself can move inside the mounts to be lower or higher. These 4-directions adjustment allows for customizable ergonomics.
WP rear shock
Matched to the front fork, The WP DCC rear shock features a new setting. It is developed to provide advanced damping characteristics while keeping to a compact and lightweight design. With a pressure balance inside the shock making the stroke more seamless, this offers greater rider comfort and handling. The corrugated outer contour of the reservoir improves cooling. The component is also fully adjustable and matched to a linkage system.
Footpeg mount
The Husqvarna frame features a smart, self - cleaning footpeg mount that prevents the build-up of dirt collected through deep ruts or muddy terrain. Featuring an off-road specific grip pattern, the large footpegs are positioned 6mm higher than on the MX models to further increase ground clearance over rocks and ruts.
Magura hydraulic clutch
The reliable, high quality, German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. With its play constantly compensated, the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions as well as over time.
Magura brakes
Offering the highest level of braking performance, the Magura braking system is specifically tailored to deliver a sensitive and progressive feel for off-road and on-road riding. The 260mm front and 220mm rear waved brake discs by GSK keep weight to a minimum and offer complete braking confidence.
ProTaper handlebar
The ProTaper handlebar is second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, it features class-leading fatigue resistance while adding minimal weight. The ProTaper logos are chemically applied while being scratch and peel resistant.
ODI grips and throttle assembly
The ODI lock-on clutch grip does not require gluing, while the vulcanized throttle grip features an integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered on all 4-strokes.
Exhaust system
The exhaust systems are expertly designed to deliver the optimum performance while adhering to noise limits. Crafted from lightweight and strong aluminum, the lightweight mufflers are positioned closely to the center of gravity to improve handling. Specifically designed to match key engine characteristics, the 2-stroke exhaust systems deliver top-level performance while keeping weight to a minimum.
Electric start and Li-ion battery
All TE and FE models continue to feature an electric starter as standard. For MY19 the system uses a new generation compact Li-ion battery produced by a different supplier to guarantee the quality and reliability.
Integrated cooling system and radiators
The radiators are expertly crafted using high strength aluminum. CFO (computational fluid dynamics) is used to channel air through the radiators efficiently and provide optimal cooling in all conditions. Integrated into the frame the cooling system increases heat dissipation by channelling coolant through the frame while eliminating the need for additional hoses. Protecting against flying debris the radiator protectors also act as a brace that diverts energy from impacts to the frame. Cooling fans are fitted standard on all 4-stroke models.
Fuel tank
All models feature a fuel tank made of translucent plastic so the fuel level can be checked quickly and easily. Their capacity is 1OL (2.64 US Gal) for the TE 150 and 8.5L (2.24 US Gal) for all 4-stroke models. The TE 250i/300i tanks have a 9.25L (2.44 US Gal) capacity and like the 4-stroke models house an integrated fuel pump and fuel level sensor. All fuel tanks feature a quick release fuel cap for quick refuelling.
Airbox and tool-less air filter access
The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts aimed at preventing air deformation and ensuring maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail proof mounting system for safe and accurate installation.
Wheels
Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D are matched with CNC machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodized aluminum nipples. The D.I.D logo is laser-engraved for unsurpassed durability.
Bodywork
With a distinctive and futuristic bodywork highlighting the off-road and dual-sport range, the striking pearl blue and electric yellow graphics stylishly adorn Husqvarna's Swedish heritage. Providing superior comfort and control, the advanced ergonomics allow the rider to perform at their peak for extended periods of time.
Engine management system {EMS)
All FE and the TE 250i/300i models feature electronic fuel injection. The EMS on the TE 250i/300i features an electronic control unit (ECU) that is responsible for a number of functions. Determining the ignition timing and amount of fuel and oil injected, the system also receives information from the throttle position sensor, ambient air and intake pressure sensors as well as crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors to adapt values for automatic temperature and altitude compensation. As for the 4-stroke FE machines. With the help of a gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear.
Throttle body
The TE 250i/300i models use a 39 mm throttle body that regulates the amount of air entering the engine via a butterfly. The system features dual throttle cables that are connected to the handlebar throttle assembly. A throttle position sensor (TPS) relays airflow data to the ECU, which in turn calculates the amount of oil and fuel delivered to the engine.
The 4-stroke range features a 42 mm Keihin throttle body. The injector is placed accordingly to ensure the most efficient flow of fuel into the combustion chamber. The throttle cable is mounted directly without a throttle linkage providing more immediate throttle response and feeling.
Map switch & traction control
For the MY19 2-stroke models the switch allows for selection between the standard ignition timing and a slightly retarded timing, to be used in low traction conditions. The system functions by analyzing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too quickly, the ECU will register a loss of grip thus reducing the amount of power to the rear wheel for maximum traction.
TE 150 - FEATURES AND BENEFITS
Engine
The TE 150 feature the latest in 2-stroke engine technology. Their shaft arrangements are designed to harness the rotating mass of the engine in the ideal center of gravity for optimum mass centralization. The lightweight and compact engines provide a strong and off-road specific power delivery, while maintaining the inherent low-cost maintenance of a 2-stroke.
Cylinder and piston
The cylinders on both models feature an innovative power valve system that delivers controllable power throughout the RPM range. The cylinder bore on the TE 150 has a bore of 58mm. The piston are designed to perfectly match the cylinder offering premium reliability. For MY19 the cylinder features a machined finish to the upper edge of the main exhaust port for improved bottom end torque
Crankshaft
Sharing the same 54.5mm stroke, the crankshaft on the engine is perfectly balanced to reduce vibrations. Compared to the TC 125 motocross model, the off-road machine features a heavier ignition rotor attached to the crankshaft for better torque and controllable low-end power.
Crankcases
The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production processes resulting in a thin wall thickness and minimal weight. In order to centralize masses, their layout features a shaft arrangement precisely positioned to harness rotating masses in the ideal center of gravity. The historical Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.
Starter
The TE 150 is fitted with both kick and electric starter ensuring confident and easy starting in all situations. The weight of the system is kept to a minimum using a lightweight Li-ion battery which is 1 kg (~ 2 lbs) lighter than a conventional battery of the same size.
Carburetor
Model features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor. The carburetor provides a smooth and controllable power delivery with optimal performance over the entire RPM range.
Gearbox
The TE 150 is fitted with a 6-speed, wide range gearbox. The off-road specific ratios are tailored to the power delivery of the engine, with an innovative gear level reducing dirt build up to ensure perfect operation in all conditions.
DS clutch
TE 150 features a new OS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. Additionally, the clutch allows for a reduction of 1O mm to the width of the clutch cover.
Exhaust
The exhaust is designed to offer the best possible performance while remaining close to the center of gravity for better weight distribution.
Engine
The big displacement 2-stroke engines on the TE 250i and TE 300i are the benchmark in unrivalled power in a lightweight construction. Both models feature a pioneering electronic fuel injection system. They feature precisely positioned shaft arrangements for optimal mass centralization, a counter balancer shaft reducing vibration, a twin-valve controlled power valve and 6-speed enduro gearbox. This comprises of a set of fuel injectors positioned at the transfer ports that deliver the ideal amount of fuel into the engine for every condition. This not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions but also delivers a clean and smoother power delivery across the range.
Cylinder
Both cylinders feature two inlet positions located on the transfer ports at the rear where a pair of fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer port offering excellent atomization with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber. This ensures a more efficient combustion resulting in reduced fuel consumption. A tube on the rear of the cylinders is connected to a sensor, which relays intake pressure data to the ECU. Both cylinders feature a twin valve controlled power valve system, which delivers smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range. The bore on the TE 250i is 66.4mm, whereas on the TE 300i it is 72mm.
Piston
The lightweight piston is perfectly matched to the cylinder transmitting minimal oscillating mass and ensuring high levels of reliability and performance.
Engine casings
The lightweight, die-cast casings on both engines are developed with the goal to improve mass centralization. They accommodate a shaft arrangement aimed at centralizing oscillating mass and improving ride-ability.
Counter balancer shaft
The engine houses laterally mounted counter balancer shaft which significantly reduces vibration resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride.
Crankshaft
The crankshafts feature a 72mm stroke and are balanced in conjunction with the counter balancer shafts for minimum vibration. By incorporating a heavier ignition rotor, the crankshafts produce more inertia than the TC 250 motocross model for better control in the lower RPM range.
Gearbox
6-speed gearboxes on both models feature off-road specific ratios. Innovative shift levers reduce dirt build up guaranteeing easy operation in all conditions.
Clutch
The TE 250i and TE 300i feature a DDS (damped diaphragm steel) clutch. The clutch uses a single diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design resulting in a much lighter clutch action. This design also incorporates a damping system that increases both traction and durability. Combined with the Magura hydraulic system the set-up is light and offers modular clutch feeling that is near maintenance free and adjustable.
Starter
Both models are fitted with an electric starter located below the engines for optimum protection. The systems are linked to new generation lightweight and powerful Li-ion batteries for reliable starting.
The TE 250i/300i feature electronic oil pumps that feed 2-stroke oil into the engines to keep them lubricated. The pumps are located just below the oil tank feeding the oil via the throttle body. Oil is not mixed with the fuel, eliminating the need for pre-mixing as on traditional 2-stroke engines. The tank capacity is 0.7 I which lasts for an average of five full tanks of fuel before needing to be refilled. A low oil sensor illuminates a light visible to the rider when the oil needs to be refilled.
FE 250 / FE 350 - FEATURES AND BENEFITS
Engine
The DOHC 250cc and 350cc engines are second to none in terms of versatility and performance. All major components and shaft arrangements are carefully positioned to best suit the performance and handling characteristics of each model. Retaining its torquey nature the FE 250 engine makes the bike accessible to both professionals and amateurs. As for the FE 350 engine, it offers a significant boost of power and torque giving the bike 450-rivalling power.
Cylinder head
Featuring polished camshafts with DLC coated finger followers the DOHC design on both engines transmits minimal friction and improves overall performance. Added to the design are lightweight titanium valves (FE 250 intake: titanium 032.5mm, exhaust steel 026,5mm; FE 350 intake 036.3mm, exhaust 029.1mm).
Cylinder and piston
The cylinders (78mm bore for the FE 250 and 88mm bore for the FE 350) feature lightweight forged bridged-box-type pistons by CP. As a result, the low oscillating masses deliver exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band. The compression ratios are 12.8:1 for the FE 250 and 12.3:1 for the FE 350.
Crankshaft
The plain big end bearings feature two force-fitted bearing shells ensuring maximum reliability and durability while guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.
In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshafts and reduce vibration, both engines use multifunctional counter balancer shafts, which also drive their water pumps and timing chains.
Crankcases
The FE 250/350 engines are designed to be compact while centralizing rotating masses. As a result, their crankcases are engineered to house the shaft arrangements at the ideal center of gravity. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production process, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.
Gearbox
The FE 250 and FE 350 feature 6-speed gearboxes with specific wide-range off-road and dual-sport type gearing. Additionally, no-dirt gear levers prevent dirt build up allowing the mechanisms to spring back into place to guarantee perfect control in all conditions.
DDS clutch
Both models feature DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutches. The exclusive characteristics of this system includes a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light. The integrated damping system improves traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engines. Magura hydraulic systems ensure perfect action in all conditions.
Engine
Delivering high levels of performance, the 450cc and 510.9cc power plants are more advanced than ever. The FE 450 engine weighs only 29.7 kg, while the FE 501 engine weighs 30.1kg.
Cylinder head
The compact SOHC cylinder heads are designed to offer the maximum performance at the minimum possible weight. The camshafts on each model actuate four lightweight valves (intake: titanium 040mm, exhaust steel 033mm) through very robust rocker arm systems.
Cylinder and piston
The lightweight aluminum cylinders feature a 95mm bore housing a lightweight, forged Konig bridge box-type pistons. This combination produces very little oscillating masses, significantly reducing vibration and increasing rider comfort. The compression ratio on both models is 11.8:1
Crankshaft
Plain big end bearings comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.
Counter balancer shaft
In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, the FE 450/FE 501 engines use multifunctional counter balancer shafts which also drive their water pumps.
Crankcases
The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engines in the best possible position, centralizing masses for a lightweight handling feel. High-pressure die cast production processes result in a thin but reliable wall thickness while keeping weight to a minimum.
Gearbox
The lightweight 6-speed gearboxes ensure smooth and precise shifting thanks to low friction coatings on the shifting forks. The gear levers feature a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever's tip in their original position even in the toughest conditions. Gear sensors allow for specific engine maps for each gear.
DDS clutch
The FE 450 / FE 501 engines feature DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutches. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making clutch pull very light. The integrated damping systems improve traction and durability. The clutch baskets are single-piece CNC machined steel components that allow the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engines. The Magura hydraulic systems ensure perfect action in all conditions.