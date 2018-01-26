First Look: 2018 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP

- Home
Get a first look at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's team for the 2018 MXGP World Championship.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will field a two-rider team of Max Anstie and Guatier Paulin for the 2018 MXGP World Championship. With both riders having solid results in 2017, the team is looking for even more success in the upcoming season. Look below to find some of the first images the team has released from their photoshoot.
Photos by Bavo Swijgers