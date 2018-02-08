FIRST LOOK: 2019 Answer Race Gear

Irvine, Ca – Answer Racing is pleased to announce the launch of the 2019 Apparel Collection. Year after year the design team strives to elevate the quality and performance of each and every one of the products introduced. This year is no exception.

TRINITY

Introduced in 2018 the Trinity line was a huge success due to the performance and styling in this high-end set of gear. For 2019 is was refined to perform at a higher level and make your riding experience that even better. Cap it off with two newly designed color ways, this makes it a must have.

JERSEY FEATURES

Strategically located laser cut ventilation holes • Minimalistic, spandex stretch neck panel

Articulated panels in targeted flex zones

Lightweight, athletic fitting body form

Ergonomic shaped front panel minimizes bulk while in the riding position

Spandex stretch dart on sleeve opening provides a comfortable, tailored fit

Lightweight, welded cuff openings with Spandex darts to help maintain shape

Fade-resistant, sublimated panels and graphics

PANT FEATURES

320-denier multi-weave 4-way stretch nylon knee panels

Durable, 900-denier poly seat panel

Drum-dyed and de-bossed leather inner knee panels

Interwoven aramid inner leg heat barriers

Mesh lower leg panel allows for unobstructed airflow

Adjustable internal waist fitting system

Integrated knee and thigh TPR system with mesh-airflow panel’s

Laser cut ventilation panel’s

Strategically engineered stretch channels add support without limiting flexibility

Double and triple stitching throughout





ELITE

The Elite line was designed to have the perfect blend of fit and function for today’s rider at a mid-level price point. An all new fit, performance materials and Hi-End features makes this a must have for any rider.

JERSEY FEATURES

Premium moisture-wicking fabrics • Fade-free sublimated graphics

Composite collar

Lycra cuffs, x-long tail

PANT FEATURES

Premium high-strength nylon &

polyester fabrics

Genuine leather knees

Ratchet buckle & adjustable waistband • Premium stretch fabrics

Pre-shaped knees

SYNCRON

If you are looking for performance racewear at an affordable price, then look no further. This year’s syncron line has been redeveloped, race tested and rider approved by our own top pro athletes.

JERSEY FEATURES

Performance moisture wicking fabrics

Fade-free sublimated graphics

Self-fabric collar

Stretch polyester cuffs

PANT FEATURES

High strength nylon and polyester fabrics

High performance durable nylon inner knees • Ratchet buckle

Premium stretch panels

Attack position pre-shaped knees

AR5 HELMET

Driven by a passion for creating a higher standard, the AR-5 helmet by Answer Racing brings an unparalleled step forward in safety and value. Never before has a fiberglass helmet been equipped with MIPS technology at such an affordable price. Developed by brain surgeons and scientists to reduce forces on the brain, MIPS have revolutionized the way we think about helmet safety. By adding a low-friction layer between the helmet and head, MIPS helps to reduce rotational forces on the brain that can occur during angled impacts to the head. A refined interior features Coolmax technology that aids in evaporative cooling, a dual-density EPS liner that offers superior impact absorption and removable/washable cheek pads and helmet liner.

Lightweight, premium, fiberglass shell

Removable, washable, and replaceable CoolmaxTM moisture wicking liner • Dual-density EPS liner

Two shell sizes and 4 EPS liners for precise fit

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 and DOT certified

Multiple intake and exhaust ports to keep you cool

AR3 HELMET

Style and performance combine with safety in the all-new Answer Racing AR-3 helmet. DOT and ECE certified, comfort is addressed with our intermediate-oval shell shape and uses top-of-the-line Silvercool® evaporative cooling in the interior. Silvercool® wicks away perspiration and dries faster than non-treated materials, plus it is anti-microbial to help eliminate odors between washes. The shell design features exceptional venting, a strengthened chin bar and large eye port that accommodates most goggles, including over the glasses types.

AR1 HELMET

The Answer Racing AR-1 helmet is our best value helmet ever, all while passing two of the toughest safety standards by exceeding D.O.T. and ECE . A dual-density EPS liner helps to absorb both large and small impacts while a highly developed ventilation system consisting of two large intake ports and four large exhaust ports help keep you cool in the hottest conditions.

MX GLOVES

AR1 - Premium stretch fabric panels which allow movement with minimal restriction, while providing superior comfort

AR2 - Strapless glove enclosure system features an ergonomic cinch, “locking” glove in place

AR3 - Ultra-lightweight materials provide an un-compromised level of comfort and mobility

AR4 - Low profile, articulated heat-sealed cuff allows an unrestricted, comfortable fit

AR5 - Specialized materials provide superior protection and boosted wear resistance







